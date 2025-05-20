Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

will.i.am สวมชุดสีขาว กำลังถือ xboom Grab






xboom รุ่นใหม่ทั้งหมด ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจาก will.i.am

ทำไมต้องเลือก xboom โดย will.i.am?

ผู้ออกแบบประสบการณ์เสียงของ xboom

will.i.am ผู้ชนะรางวัลแกรมมี่ 9 สมัยและผู้ประกอบการด้านเทคโนโลยี มีบทบาทสำคัญในการพัฒนา xboom รุ่นใหม่ ‘xboom by will.i.am’ ผสานเทคโนโลยี AI ขั้นสูง เพื่อให้ได้คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม พร้อมกับการออกแบบที่ล้ำสมัยและมีสไตล์

เสียงเอกลักษณ์โดย will.i.am

ทุกเสียงที่ออกมาจาก xboom ถูกสร้างสรรค์ด้วยความเป็นศิลปินของ will.i.am อย่างแท้จริง แม้กระทั่งเสียงประกอบการทำงานของ xboom ก็ได้รับการออกแบบโดยศิลปินเอง เพื่อมอบประสบการณ์เสียงที่ไม่เหมือนใคร

ดีไซน์สไตล์เท่ ผสมผสานกับวัฒนธรรมป็อป

ออกแบบมาเพื่อทลายขีดจำกัดและเพิ่มความสบาย พร้อมคงความสนุกสนานด้วยดีไซน์ที่ได้รับแรงบันดาลใจจากวัฒนธรรมป็อป ขนาดกะทัดรัดและสายสะพายที่ใช้งานง่าย ทำให้คุณพกพาลำโพงได้ทุกที่

ประสบการณ์เสียงด้วย AI

AI วิเคราะห์เสียงเพลงและปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับแนวเพลงและพื้นที่ใช้งาน เสริมบรรยากาศด้วยไฟ AI ที่ส่องสว่างสอดคล้องกับเพลงของคุณ

แนะนำซีรีส์ xboom by will.i.am

พกพาเพลงโปรดไปกับคุณทุกที่

ลำโพงคู่ใจสำหรับการผจญภัยกลางแจ้ง

เสียงไดนามิกในดีไซน์สุดเท่ พร้อมสายสะพายที่ใช้งานง่าย ทนทานตามมาตรฐานทางทหารและได้รับการรับรอง IP67 ออกแบบมาให้พร้อมลุยทุกสภาพแวดล้อมกลางแจ้ง ไม่ว่าคุณจะเดินป่า วิ่งจ๊อกกิ้ง หรือปั่นจักรยาน ลำโพงพกพานี้จะช่วยให้เพลงโปรดของคุณเล่นได้ต่อเนื่องทุกที่ทุกเวลา พร้อมแล้วก็จับลำโพงคู่ใจ แล้วออกเดินทางเลย!

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

*ผ่านการทดสอบความทนทาน 7 ด้านตามมาตรฐานทางทหารของสหรัฐอเมริกา (MIL-STD 810H) โดยห้องปฏิบัติการอิสระ การผ่านการทดสอบเหล่านี้ไม่ได้หมายความว่าผลิตภัณฑ์เหมาะสมสำหรับการใช้งานทางทหารจริง

Bounce ไปกับทุกจังหวะ สนุกได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา

ปลดปล่อยพลังเสียงของคุณได้ทุกที่ที่ไป

ออกแบบมาเพื่อคนที่ใช้ชีวิตอย่างเต็มที่ xboom Bounce คือพลังเสียงส่วนตัวของคุณ ด้วยเสียงเบสแน่นและเสียงแหลมคมชัด มอบประสบการณ์เสียงเต็มอารมณ์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเต้นอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น รับลมทะเลที่ชายหาด หรือสร้างบรรยากาศชิลๆ ที่แคมป์ปิ้ง

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

สัมผัสประสบการณ์สุดพิเศษกับซีรีส์ xboom โดย will.i.am