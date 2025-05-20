Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ลำโพงพกพา LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am รุ่น Bounce

BOUNCE
  • Front view of LG xboom Bounce by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound Sound with Upward Passive Radiators
  • front view
  • front view with logo close-up
  • top view
  • rear view
  • side view from left
  • side view from right
  • front view with handle
  • rear view with handle
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Dual dome tweeters
  • USP card: Military standard
  • USP card: 30 hrs battery
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Dual dome tweeters เสียงแหลมคมชัด ครบทุกมิติ
  • Dual passive radiators เสียงเบสแน่นลึกสะใจ
  • AI Sound ระบบเสียงอัจฉริยะ
  • AI Calibration ปรับเสียงอัตโนมัติ
  • AI Lighting แสงไฟปรับตามจังหวะเพลง
  • Military Standard ทนระดับมาตรฐานกองทัพ ใช้งานได้ทุกสภาพแวดล้อม
เพิ่มเติม
โลโก้ผู้ชนะ Red dot 2025

xboom Bounce

Digital Trends - สุดยอดเทคโนโลยี CES 2025

ผลิตภัณฑ์เสียงยอดเยี่ยมจากงาน CES 2025

will.i.am สวมชุดสีขาวและแว่นกันแดดกำลังถือ xboom Bounce ไว้ข้างหน้าของเขา

xboom Bounce

ผู้ชนะ Red dot 2025 - ผู้ชนะ

will.i.am สวมชุดสีขาวและแว่นกันแดดกำลังถือ xboom Bounce ไว้ข้างหน้าของเขา

เสียงอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ xboom ปรับแต่งโดย will.i.am

ขอแนะนำ xboom Bounce ใหม่ สร้างสรรค์ร่วมกับ will.i.am สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงที่สร้างสรรค์โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญซึ่งผสมผสานในสไตล์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์

*วิดีโอนี้ใช้เพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น

will.i.am ในบทบาท "สถาปนิกประสบการณ์" (Experiential Architect) ของ LG สำหรับ XBOOM Bounce

แอลจีได้แต่งตั้ง will.i.am ให้เข้ามาช่วยยกระดับแบรนด์ xboom ใหม่ เพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การฟังที่เหนือกว่า ทั้งในด้านเสียงและสไตล์ โดย will.i.am เจ้าของรางวัลแกรมมี่ 9 สมัย ถือเป็นไอคอนตัวจริงของวงการป๊อปคัลเจอร์

ผลิตภัณฑ์ในไลน์ “xboom by will.i.am” ทุกชิ้นได้รับการปรับแต่งอย่างมืออาชีพโดย will.i.am เพื่อให้ได้เสียงที่สมดุลมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมโทนเสียงที่อบอุ่น ด้วยความเชี่ยวชาญทั้งในด้านดนตรีและเทคโนโลยี will.i.am ยังได้ปรับแต่ง xboom Bounce ให้มอบประสบการณ์เสียงที่เร้าใจและสมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ราวกับจังหวะดนตรีมีชีวิต

Sound UI

อินเทอร์เฟซเสียงสุดพิเศษที่ออกแบบโดย will.i.am

เสียงประกอบการทำงานทุกขั้นตอนของ xboom รุ่นใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเปิด/ปิดเครื่อง การเชื่อมต่อ Bluetooth หรือการปรับระดับเสียง ล้วนได้รับการพัฒนาโดยเฉพาะจาก will.i.am สัมผัสประสบการณ์อินเทอร์เฟซเสียงที่ไม่เหมือนใคร ออกแบบอย่างประณีต

will.i.am กำลังทำงานอยู่ในสตูดิโอ มองไปยังหน้าจอที่วางอยู่ใต้ไมโครโฟน

Bounce ไปกับจังหวะทรงพลัง เติมความสนุกด้วยเสียงที่มีสีสัน

สัมผัสจังหวะดนตรีที่มีชีวิตผ่านตัวขับเสียงแบบพาสซีฟคู่ ปล่อยให้จังหวะอันเร้าใจและพลังงานอันสดใสของเสียงดนตรีขับเคลื่อนคุณ

วิดีโอนี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น

สร้างมาเพื่อความทนทาน ได้รับการรับรองตามมาตรฐานทางทหาร"

ออกแบบมาสำหรับการผจญภัยกลางแจ้ง ผ่านการทดสอบตามมาตรฐานกองทัพสหรัฐฯ และพิสูจน์แล้วว่าสามารถผ่านการทดสอบความทนทานทั้ง 7 ด้านได้ทั้งหมด สร้างขึ้นให้แข็งแกร่งเพื่อทนต่อสภาพแวดล้อมที่หลากหลาย

วิดีโอนี้จัดทำขึ้นเพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น

xbOom Bounce ถูกวางบนพื้นดินที่ปกคลุมด้วยใบไม้เปียก อยู่ระหว่างรากไม้และก้อนหิน ด้านซ้ายบนมีโลโก้มาตรฐานทางทหารแสดงอยู่"

*ผลลัพธ์หรือประสิทธิภาพที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมในการใช้งาน

**รายละเอียดการทดสอบมาตรฐานทางทหาร

- มาตรฐานการทดสอบ: MIL-STD-810H

- พารามิเตอร์ที่ทดสอบ: ฝน, การสั่นสะเทือน, การกระแทก, สเปรย์น้ำเค็ม, น้ำท่วม, ฝุ่นทราย และอุณหภูมิสูง

- ผลการรับรอง: ผ่าน

- วันที่รับรอง: 18 ธันวาคม 2024

กันน้ำและฝุ่นระดับ IP67

ผ่านการรับรองระดับ IP67 สามารถทนน้ำและฝุ่นได้ เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลงได้ทุกที่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นปาร์ตี้ริมสระว่ายน้ำหรือที่ชายหาด

*ผลลัพธ์หรือประสิทธิภาพที่แท้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการใช้งาน

**มาตรฐาน IP67 สามารถป้องกันฝุ่นและอนุภาคคล้ายกันได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ และยังสามารถป้องกันการจมน้ำได้ลึกถึง 1 เมตร เป็นเวลาสูงสุด 30 นาที

สนุกต่อเนื่องจนถึงวันถัดไปด้วยแบตเตอรี่ที่ใช้งานได้ยาวนาน 30 ชั่วโมง

เสียงเพลงไม่ควรหยุดก่อนคุณจะหยุด! Bounce สามารถเล่นเพลงได้นานถึง 30 ชั่วโมงต่อการชาร์จเต็มหนึ่งครั้ง

*ระยะเวลาการเล่นที่ระบุไว้เป็นการทดสอบภายในที่ระดับเสียง 50% โดยเปิดบลูทูธและโหมดปรับปรุงเสียง และไม่มีแสงไฟ

**ระยะเวลาการเล่นจริงอาจแตกต่างกันไป

﻿***สามารถเปลี่ยนแบตเตอรี่ได้ และจำหน่ายแบตเตอรี่ทดแทนแยกต่างหาก

****สามารถเปลี่ยนแบตเตอรี่ได้โดยใช้เครื่องมือง่ายๆ ตามดุลยพินิจของผู้ใช้

AI Sound ที่เหมาะกับทุกแนวเพลง

เลือกโหมดด้วยตัวเองจากโหมดที่เน้นจังหวะ เมโลดี้ หรือเสียงร้อง ตามความชอบของคุณ หรือปล่อยให้ AI ตั้งค่าโหมดที่เหมาะสมที่สุดให้กับคุณ AI จะวิเคราะห์เสียงและปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับแนวเพลง

will.i.am กำลังถือ xboom Bounce ชิดข้างหน้าใบหน้าของเขา

AI Calibration

การปรับตั้งค่า AI สำหรับเสียงเต็มพื้นที่

AI จะปรับเสียงตามขนาดและรูปทรงของพื้นที่ที่คุณอยู่ ให้เสียงเต็ม เสียงไม่บิดเบือน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นพื้นที่กว้างหรือห้องขนาดเล็ก

วิดีโอนี้เพื่อสาธิตการใช้งานเท่านั้น

AI Lighting

ไฟ AI ที่ซิงค์กับเสียง

AI จะตรวจจับแนวเพลงของเพลงคุณและส่งมอบแสงไฟที่เหมาะสมที่สุดที่ซิงค์กับเสียง เลือกได้จากโหมด Ambient, Party, หรือ Voice เพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศ ดูไฟแสดงสถานะของลำโพงได้ด้วย

วิดีโอนี้เพื่อสาธิตการใช้งานเท่านั้น

xboom Bounce รุ่นใหม่ ดีไซน์สวยงาม พร้อมสายสะดวกสบาย

ออกแบบมาเพื่อผลักดันขีดจำกัดและเพิ่มความสบาย พกพาและแขวนลำโพงได้ง่ายด้วยสายที่มีให้ เพิ่มความโดดเด่นและมีสไตล์ในตัว

บนไฟด้านบน xboom Bounce ถูกถือไว้ที่แขนของใครบางคนด้วยสายสะพาย ด้านบนขวา มีคนสวมแจ็กเก็ตสีม่วงถือ xboom Bounce ด้วยมือขวา ด้านล่างซ้าย will.i.am กำลังถือ xboom Bounce ด้วยมือซ้าย ด้านล่างขวา will.i.am ในชุดเดิมถือ xboom Bounce ด้วยมือขวา

เชื่อมต่อลำโพงหลายเครื่องและเพิ่มบรรยากาศด้วย Auracast™

สร้างลิงก์ปาร์ตี้เพื่อจับคู่เครื่องเสียงและแชร์ผ่าน Auracast™ เข้าถึงได้ทันทีเพียงกดปุ่มเฉพาะ ดื่มด่ำกับเสียงรอบทิศทางที่ขยายขึ้นจากการเชื่อมต่อลำโพงหลายเครื่อง

*เฉพาะรุ่น Bounce, Grab และ Stage 301 ที่ออกในปี ’25 เท่านั้นที่สามารถเชื่อมต่อกันได้

**ภาพเป็นการจำลองเพื่อสื่อความหมาย ขนาดจริงอาจแตกต่างกัน

ปุ่มของฉัน

เข้าถึงเนื้อหาต่าง ๆ ได้ด้วยการกดปุ่ม

สนุกกับเนื้อหาสุดพิเศษจาก xboom ที่ปรับแต่งเฉพาะคุณผ่านแอป LG ThinQ ฟังเพลงหลากหลายแนวจาก LG Radio+ หรือผ่อนคลายกับเนื้อหาบำบัดที่คัดสรรมาอย่างดี เพื่อช่วงเวลาพักผ่อนที่สงบจากชีวิตที่เร่งรีบ การซิงค์กับ Apple Music และการเล่นไฟล์เพลงในเครื่องช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับเพลงได้อย่างราบรื่น

ภาพโทรศัพท์ที่มีไอคอนแอปอยู่ในจอ และภาพแอปเสมือนจริงแสดงอยู่ทางซ้ายและขวา ด้านซ้ายเป็นไอคอนและโลโก้ของ Apple Music ด้านขวาเป็นไอคอนและโลโก้ของแอป LG ThinQ ด้านล่างเป็นส่วนบนของ xboom Bounce โดยเน้นที่ “ปุ่มของฉัน”

เนื้อหาบำบัดและ LG Radio+ สามารถเข้าใช้งานได้หลังจากดาวน์โหลดผ่านแอป ThinQ

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • สายรัด

    ใช่

  • สาย USB C type

    ใช่

  • ใบรับประกันสินค้า

    ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    ใช่

  • SBC

    ใช่

แบตเตอรี่

  • เวลาในการชาร์จแบตเตอรี่ (ชม.)

    3

  • อายุแบตเตอรี่ (ชม.)

    30

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

    5.3

ความสะดวก

  • ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่

    ใช่

  • แอปบลูทูธ (Android/iOS)

    ใช่

  • แสงไฟ

    ใช่

  • หลายจุด

    ใช่

  • Party Link (โหมดคู่)

    ใช่

  • Party Link (โหมดมัลติ)

    ใช่

  • Speaker phone

    ใช่

  • ตัวจัดการการอัปเกรด (FOTA)

    ใช่

  • รองรับคำสั่งเสียง (Google assistant, Siri)

    ใช่

  • กันน้ำ /กันกระเซ็น

    IP67

ขนาด (WXHXD)

  • กล่องกระดาษ

    316.5 x 142.5 x 136.0 mm

  • ลำโพง

    272 x 103 x 88 mm

EQ

  • AI Sound

    ใช่

  • เพิ่มเสียงเบส

    ใช่

  • กำหนดเอง (ผ่านแอป)

    ใช่

  • มาตรฐาน

    ใช่

ทั่วไป

  • จำนวนช่อง

    2.1ch (Stereo)

  • กำลังขับ

    30 W + 5 W x 2

การใช้พลังงาน

  • โหมดเปิดเครื่อง

    20 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3 W

POWER SUPPLY

  • DC Output (USB Type-C)

    ใช่

  • USB C-type

    ใช่

ลำโพง

  • Passive Radiator

    ใช่ (2)

  • ขนาดดอกลำโพงเสียงแหลม

    20 mm x 2

  • ประเภทของดอกลำโพงเสียงแหลม

    Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    93 x 53 mm

น้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักรวม

    2.04 kg

  • น้ำหนักสุทธิ

    1.42 kg

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

สินค้าแนะนำ

