เครื่องซักผ้า

คุณกำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าชนิดใดอยู่

ด้านหน้าผนังสีเบจ มีเครื่องซักผ้าแบบ Wash Tower, แบบฝาหน้า แบบฝาบน และแบบถังคู่ของ LG เรียงรายอยู่ ด้านขวา คุณจะเห็นวิวของป่า

ชนิดของเครื่องซักผ้า

สำรวจชนิดของเครื่องซักผ้า เช่น เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน หรือเครื่องซักผ้าแบบสองถัง เครื่องแต่ละชนิดมีข้อดีเฉพาะตัวที่แตกต่างกัน ขึ้นอยู่กับการจัดวางภายในบ้านและความต้องการในการซักผ้าของคุณ

สำรวจกลุ่มผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าของ LG 

LG WashTower ในดีไซน์แบบทูโทนสีเขียวและสีเบจ ติดตั้งอย่างเรียบร้อยภายในตู้เสื้อผ้าแบบบิลท์อิน รอบๆ นั้นมีเสื้อผ้า ตะกร้า และของใช้ในบ้านที่จัดไว้อย่างเป็นระเบียบ

LG WashTower™ 

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าแบบรวมในเครื่องเดียวช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่

เครื่องซักผ้า LG แบบฝาหน้าสีดำ ในห้องอเนกประสงค์ดีไซน์ทันสมัย มีตะกร้าผ้าวางข้างเครื่อง และภายในเครื่องอบผ้ามองเห็นแสงสว่างจากระบบทำงาน

Front-Loading Washing Machine

คุณลักษณะ ประสิทธิภาพ และขนาดที่เหมาะกับคุณ

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG แบบฝาหน้าสีขาว พร้อมภาพแบ่งครึ่งให้เห็นภายใน ภาพด้านซ้ายแสดงการซักผ้าในน้ำ ส่วนด้านขวาแสดงการอบผ้าด้วยลมอุ่น

Washer Dryer

ประหยัดเวลาและพื้นที่ด้วยโปรแกรมที่ใช้งานได้จริง

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบฝาบนตั้งอยู่ในห้องอเนกประสงค์สไตล์โมเดิร์นบนพื้นสีขาว

Top-Loading Washing Machine

ใส่ผ้าที่จะซักได้สะดวกจากด้านบน พร้อมการซักที่มีประสิทธิภาพและถนอมผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบถังคู่ตั้งอยู่ในห้องอเนกประสงค์ขนาดใหญ่ที่ปูกระเบื้องสีขาว ทางด้านขวามีผ้าผืนเล็กสีขาววางอยู่

Twin Washing Machine

ถังซักและถังปั่นแยกกัน เพื่อโปรแกรมการซักที่รวดเร็วและยืดหยุ่น

เครื่องอบผ้าแบบปั่นแห้ง LG สีดำติดตั้งอยู่ใต้เคาน์เตอร์ในพื้นที่ซักรีด ประตูใสเผยให้เห็นผ้าที่อยู่ข้างใน ซึ่งมองเห็นได้ชัดจากด้านหน้าเครื่อง

Tumble Dryer 

อบแห้งอย่างอ่อนโยนเพื่อปกป้องและรักษาเนื้อผ้า

ชนิดของเครื่องซักอบผ้า
ชนิดของเครื่องซักอบผ้า
หน้าแรกของคู่มือการซื้อ
LG WashTower เริ่มจากการเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าที่แยกกันแบบวางเคียงข้างกัน จากนั้นจึงนำมาวางซ้อนกันในแนวตั้งเพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่ว่างทางด้านขวาสำหรับเก็บเสื้อผ้าเพิ่มเติม

LG WashTower™

ออกแบบมาเพื่อความสะดวกและประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าแบบ All-in-One ในดีไซน์เรียบหรูแบบผสานรวมกัน พร้อมแผงควบคุมตรงกลาง เหมาะสำหรับครัวเรือนที่มีภารกิจยุ่งวุ่นวายและต้องการทั้งความสะดวกและการใช้พื้นที่อย่างคุ้มค่า

ออกแบบมาเพื่อความสะดวกและประสิทธิภาพ
เครื่องซักผ้า LG แบบฝาหน้าสีขาวซึ่งติดตั้งอยู๋ในตู้สีเทาภายในห้องอเนกประสงค์สไตล์โมเดิร์น

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ขนาดเล็กสีขาว ความลึก 565 มม. เหมาะสำหรับห้องซักรีดพื้นที่แคบ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า

เครื่องซักผ้าที่เข้ากับไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ

สำหรับบ้านที่มีเครื่องอบผ้าแยกต่างหาก หรือผู้ที่ต้องการใช้เฉพาะเครื่องซักผ้าเท่านั้น

เครื่องซักผ้า LG มีหลายความจุให้เลือก เพื่อตอบโจทย์กับทุกครัวเรือน

เครื่องซักผ้าที่เข้ากับไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ
เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า LG สีดำ ซึ่งตอนแรกแสดงอยู่เคียงข้างกัน จากนั้นถูกรวมเข้าเป็นเครื่องเดียวเพื่อเพิ่มพื้นที่ด้านขวาสำหรับจัดเก็บเสื้อผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ขนาดกลางสีดำ ความลึก 565 มม. เหมาะสำหรับครัวขนาดมาตรฐาน

เครื่องซักอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว

ความสะดวกครบในเครื่องเดียวกันด้วยขนาดกะทัดรัด

ด้วยเครื่องซักอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียว LG คุณสามารถซักผ้าและอบแห้งได้ในเครื่องเดียว ช่วยขจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ รักษาเสื้อผ้าให้สดชื่นเสมอ พร้อมประหยัดทั้งพื้นที่และเวลา

ความสะดวกครบในเครื่องเดียวกันด้วยขนาดกะทัดรัด
เครื่องอบผ้าแบบปั่นแห้ง LG สีขาว วางอยู่บนชั้นอเนกประสงค์ไม้ พร้อมผ้าเช็ดตัวและเก้าอี้ซักผ้า เซนเซอร์ AI DD ตรวจจับชนิดผ้าและอบแห้งผ้าเช็ดตัวให้นุ่มฟู

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ความจุขนาดใหญ่ สีเงิน ความลึก 615 มม. พร้อมถังซักขนาดใหญ่

เครื่องอบผ้าแบบปั่นแห้ง

อบผ้าอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ถนอมเนื้อผ้าอย่างอ่อนโยน

สำหรับผู้ที่อยากได้เสื้อผ้าที่แห้งสนิทและได้รับการดูแลอย่างดีตลอดทั้งปี เครื่องอบผ้าแบบปั่นแห้ง LG มอบการอบแห้งที่รวดเร็ว มีประสิทธิภาพ และอ่อนโยน ช่วยปกป้องเนื้อผ้าและประหยัดเวลา

อบผ้าอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ถนอมเนื้อผ้าอย่างอ่อนโยน

*ความพร้อมจำหน่ายของผลิตภัณฑ์และคุณลักษณะอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามรุ่น "โปรดดูรายละเอียดที่หน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละรายการ

เครื่องซักผ้าแบบฝาบนตั้งอยู่กึ่งกลางห้องที่ตกแต่งสไตล์โมเดิร์นในโทนสีน้ำตาลอ่อน ด้านซ้ายเป็นหน้าต่างบานใหญ่ และด้านขวามีเก้าอี้ทรงสูงตั้งอยู่

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ขนาดกลางสีดำ ความลึก 565 มม. เหมาะสำหรับครัวขนาดมาตรฐาน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

ออกแบบขึ้นเพื่อความรวดเร็วและความสะดวกสบาย

ดีไซน์แบบฝาบนที่มีประสิทธิภาพ เข้าถึงได้ง่ายจากด้านบน มาพร้อมโปรแกรมซักที่ออกแบบมาอย่างเหมาะสมซึ่งช่วยปกป้องเนื้อผ้า โดยจะช่วยถนอมผ้าและทำให้การซักผ้าในทุกวันรวดเร็วและง่ายขึ้น

ออกแบบขึ้นเพื่อความรวดเร็วและความสะดวกสบาย
มีเครื่องซักผ้าแบบถังคู่ อยู่ตรงกลางของห้องอเนกประสงค์ที่สไตล์โมเดิร์นซึ่งตกแต่งด้วยโทนสีน้ำตาลอ่อนทั่วทั้งพื้นที่ แสงสว่างมาจากหน้าต่างด้านซ้าย และสารซักฟอกอยู่บนชั้นวางทางด้านขวา

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ความจุขนาดใหญ่ สีเงิน ความลึก 615 มม. พร้อมถังซักขนาดใหญ่

เครื่องซักผ้าถังคู่

ออกแบบมาเพื่อความยืดหยุ่นและการควบคุมที่เหนือกว่า

ถังคู่ช่วยให้คุณซักและปั่นแห้งผ้าได้หลายชุดพร้อมๆ กัน มาพร้อมโปรแกรมที่ปรับให้เหมาะกับเนื้อผ้าแต่ละประเภท ช่วยให้ทำงานเสร็จไวขึ้น ตอบโจทย์บ้านที่ให้ความสำคัญกับความคล่องตัวและความหลากหลายในการใช้งาน

ออกแบบมาเพื่อความยืดหยุ่นและการควบคุมที่เหนือกว่า

เปรียบเทียบผลิตภัณฑ์

เปรียบเทียบคุณลักษณะหลักของแต่ละผลิตภัณฑ์ในกลุ่มสินค้าของ LG เพื่อเลือกผลิตภัณฑ์ที่เหมาะกับบ้านและไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ

Table Caption
FeaturesWash TowerFront-Loading Washing MachineWasing DryerTop-Loading Washing MachineTwin tub machine
ภาพด้านหน้าของ WT1410NHEG
WT1410NHEG
ภาพด้านหน้าของ FV1413S4M
FV1413S4M
ภาพด้านหน้าของ F2520RNTG
F2520RNTG
ภาพด้านหน้าของ TX2723ST5J
TX2723ST5J
ภาพด้านหน้าของ RV10VHP4B
RV10VHP4B
nullwashing21 / dryer1613washing20 / dryer102318
AllergyCareYesNoNoYesNo
ซื้อเลยซื้อเลยซื้อเลยซื้อเลยซื้อเลย

*ข้อมูลจำเพาะอาจมีการเปลี่ยนแปลงได้ โปรดตรวจสอบหน้าผลิตภัณฑ์แต่ละรายการสำหรับข้อมูลที่เป็นปัจจุบันที่สุด

ข้อแนะนำที่เป็นประโยชน์ โดย LG

ลองใช้เคล็ดลับง่ายๆ ในชีวิตประจำวันเพื่อใช้งานเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของคุณให้มีประสิทธิภาพยิ่งขึ้น

ผู้หญิงกำลังใส่ผ้าลงในเครื่องซักผ้า LG แบบบิลท์อิน ภายในพื้นที่ซักรีดสไตล์โมเดิร์น

คู่มือการซื้อเครื่องซักผ้า

เครื่องอบผ้า LG สีขาวติดตั้งในตู้แบบบิลท์อินในดีไซน์เรียบหรู ภายในพื้นที่ซักรีดที่สว่างสดใส

คู่มือซื้อเครื่องอบผ้า

ผู้หญิงกำลังใช้เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้า LG แบบซ้อนกันในห้องซักรีดสไตล์ร่วมสมัย

เคล็ดลับการซักผ้า: วิธีการใช้เครื่องซักผ้าของคุณ

คำถามที่พบบ่อยของเครื่องซักผ้า

Q.

เครื่องซักอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียวคุ้มค่าต่อการลงทุนหรือไม่

A.

เครื่องซักอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียวเป็นทางเลือกที่ยอดเยี่ยมสำหรับผู้ที่มีพื้นที่จำกัด หรือผู้ที่ต้องการความสะดวกในการซักและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียวกัน มีประโยชน์อย่างยิ่งหากคุณไม่อยากรอระหว่างรอบการซักและรอบการอบผ้า ต้องการโปรแกรมซักด่วนสำหรับผ้าปริมาณน้อย หรือใช้งานฟังก์ชันอบผ้าเป็นครั้งคราวเท่านั้น

โปรดจำไว้ว่า โดยทั่วไปความจุในการอบผ้ามักจะน้อยกว่าความจุในการซัก ดังนั้นหากผ้ามีปริมาณมากอาจจะต้องแบ่งอบ

LG มีเครื่องซักอบผ้าประสิทธิภาพสูงหลากหลายรุ่น พร้อมโปรแกรมซักด่วน การอบผ้าที่มีประสิทธิภาพ และติดตั้งง่าย เหมาะกับไลฟ์สไตล์ยุคใหม่ที่เน้นความสะดวกและการใช้พื้นที่อย่างคุ้มค่า

Q.

ใช้เครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าแบบแยกเครื่องกันดีกว่าหรือไม่

A.

เครื่องซักผ้าอัจฉริยะของ LG ใช้เทคโนโลยี AI ในการวิเคราะห์ชนิดของเนื้อผ้าและปรับโปรแกรมการซักให้เหมาะสม เครื่องจะใช้เทคโนโลยีดีปเลิร์นนิง และระบบ 6 Motion Direct Drive ช่วยสร้างการหมุนของถังซักที่แตกต่างกันถึงหกแบบ ซึ่งให้การดูแลเฉพาะทางสำหรับเนื้อผ้าแต่ละชนิด ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพการซัก และช่วยลดความเสียหายของเนื้อผ้า

 

ด้วยการเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi และแอป LG ThinQ คุณสามารถ:

1. เริ่มต้นและตรวจสอบรอบการซักจากระยะไกล

2. รับการแจ้งเตือนเมื่อการซักเสร็จสิ้น

3. ใช้ Smart Diagnosis™ (การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ) ช่วยวิเคราะห์ปัญหาได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

4. ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมซักเพิ่มเติมที่ปรับให้เข้าความต้องการของคุณ

 

ทั้งหมดนี้จะมอบการดูแลผ้าอย่างชาญฉลาด พร้อมบริการติดตั้งที่ลงตัวกับไลฟ์สไตล์ที่เชื่อมต่อของคุณได้อย่างราบรื่น

Q.

Quick Wash บนเครื่องซักผ้า LG คืออะไร

A.

เทคโนโลยี TurboWash™ 360˚ ของ LG ช่วยให้โปรแกรม Quick Wash ทำความสะอาดได้อย่างหมดจดในเพียง 39 นาที เหมาะสำหรับครัวเรือนที่มีเวลาจำกัด

เทคโนโลยีนี้ผสานหัวฉีดน้ำแรงดันสูงแบบ 3D Multi Spray เข้ากับระบบ Inverter Pump อัจฉริยะ เพื่อปรับการไหลของน้ำ การใช้สารซักฟอกและการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสม

โปรแกรมการทำงานที่รวดเร็วนี้ช่วยประหยัดเวลาโดยไม่ลดทอนคุณภาพในการทำความสะอาดหรือการถนอมเนื้อผ้า เหมาะสำหรับการซักผ้าในชีวิตประจำวันเมื่อคุณมีเวลาน้อย