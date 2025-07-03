Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 23 กก รุ่น TX2723ST5J ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่

สเปค

รีวิว

สถานที่จำหน่าย

สนับสนุน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 23 กก รุ่น TX2723ST5J ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 23 กก รุ่น TX2723ST5J ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive

TX2723ST5J
  • มุมมองด้านหน้าของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 24 กก. สีดำเหล็ก -TX2723ST5J.APBPETH AI DD™, 6 Motion™, TurboWash3D™
  • ภาพด้านหน้าของประตูที่เปิดอยู่
  • ภาพ USP สำหรับ ai dd
  • ภาพ USP สำหรับ Turbowash3D™
  • ภาพ USP สำหรับ EasyUnload™
  • ภาพ USP สำหรับ Easy control
  • ภาพสำหรับขนาดและการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG
  • ภาพภายในเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน
  • รายละเอียดของตัวจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติ
  • รายละเอียดของถังซัก
  • รายละเอียดของหน้าปัดและแผง
  • รายละเอียดของถังซักของประตูเซฟ
  • รายละเอียดของถังซักของภาพด้านข้าง
  • มุมมองด้านซ้ายของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG
  • มุมมองด้านหลังของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG
มุมมองด้านหน้าของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน 24 กก. สีดำเหล็ก -TX2723ST5J.APBPETH AI DD™, 6 Motion™, TurboWash3D™
ภาพด้านหน้าของประตูที่เปิดอยู่
ภาพ USP สำหรับ ai dd
ภาพ USP สำหรับ Turbowash3D™
ภาพ USP สำหรับ EasyUnload™
ภาพ USP สำหรับ Easy control
ภาพสำหรับขนาดและการติดตั้งเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG
ภาพภายในเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน
รายละเอียดของตัวจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติ
รายละเอียดของถังซัก
รายละเอียดของหน้าปัดและแผง
รายละเอียดของถังซักของประตูเซฟ
รายละเอียดของถังซักของภาพด้านข้าง
มุมมองด้านซ้ายของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG
มุมมองด้านหลังของเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG

คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • AI DD™
  • TurboWash3D™
  • EasyUnload™
  • Inverter Direct Drive Motor
  • 6 Motion™
  • ThinQ™
เพิ่มเติม
37th LG Birthday

เริ่มแล้ว

37th LG Birthday
พบกับดีลและข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ
ที่มีเฉพาะช่วงนี้เท่านั้น!

รีบคว้าสิทธิประโยชน์สุดคุ้ม ตั้งแต่ 4 ก.ค. 68 - 27 ก.ค. 68! 

37th LG Birthday<br>พบกับดีลและข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ<br>ที่มีเฉพาะช่วงนี้เท่านั้น! ช้อปเลย !

โซลูชันการซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ

ตรวจจับเนื้อผ้าด้วยเทคโนโลยี AI ของ LG

AI DD™

ขึ้นอยู่กับน้ำหนักและประเภทผ้า

แสดงกระแสน้ำที่แรงเพื่อการทำความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึง

TurboWash3D™

การซักแบบ 3D ที่รวดเร็วและทรงพลังในเวลาเพียง 30 นาที

ผู้หญิงกำลังใส่เสื้อผ้าและนำออกจากเครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

EasyUnload™

สะดวก สบาย ใช้งานง่าย

AI DD™

AI to the core ทำให้การซักผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย

สัมผัสประสบการณ์การดูแลเนื้อผ้าอย่างดีเยี่ยมด้วยเทคโนโลยี AI ที่ออกแบบมาเฉพาะสำหรับดูแลเสื้อผ้าของคุณ

แผงควบคุมเครื่องซักผ้าในวิดีโอ และเลือก AI Wash เพื่อตรวจจับผ้าของคุณและตั้งค่าโปรแกรมที่เหมาะสมโดยอัตโนมัติ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

6 Motion™

วิดธีการซักผ้าที่มีประสิทธิภาพ

ขับเคลื่อนด้วยมอเตอร์ LG Inverter Direct Drive™ ที่มี 6 โปรแกรมการทำงานที่แตกต่างกันเพื่อให้แน่ใจว่าเสื้อผ้าจะสะอาดหมดจด

  • agitating motion

    Agitating motion

    การเคลื่อนไหวแบบปกติ

  • swing motion

    Swing motion

    การแกว่งที่นุ่มนวลใช้กับเนื้อผ้าที่บอบบางและป้องกันความเสียหายของเนื้อผ้า

  • rotating motion

    Rotating motion

    ช่วยคลายปมผ้าและซักทำความสะอาด

  • rubbing motion

    Rubbing motion

    หมุนซ้ายและขวาเพื่อให้ผ้ากระทบกับพื้นผิวของถังซัก

  • waveforce motion

    WaveForce

    น้ำตกทรงพลังจากบนลงล่างเพื่อการล้างที่ล้ำลึก

  • compressing motion

    Compressing motion

    การหมุนด้วยความเร็วสูง

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

TurboWash3D™

การทำความสะอาดที่ทรงพลังแต่อ่อนโยนในเวลาเพียง 30 นาที

เทคโนโลยี LG TurboWash3D™ มอบการทำความสะอาดที่ทรงพลังแต่อ่อนโยน ช่วยให้คุณซักผ้าได้มากขึ้นในเวลาที่น้อยลง

ผู้หญิงคนหนึ่งที่โต๊ะอาหารกำลังดูนาฬิกาข้อมือของเธอขณะกำลังรับประทานอาหารมื้อเบาๆ และมีไอคอนเขียนว่า 30 นาทีอยู่

ภาพการไหลของน้ำอันทรงพลังของ PowerMotion จากบนลงล่าง
ภาพการไหลของน้ำแบบไดนามิกซ้ายและขวาของ TurboDrum
ภาพของเครื่องพ่นน้ำ JetSpray เพื่อการล้างที่รวดเร็ว
ภาพการไหลของน้ำอันทรงพลังของ PowerMotion จากบนลงล่าง
ภาพการไหลของน้ำแบบไดนามิกซ้ายและขวาของ TurboDrum
ภาพของเครื่องพ่นน้ำ JetSpray เพื่อการล้างที่รวดเร็ว

WaveForce

น้ำตกที่ทรงพลังจากบนลงล่างเพื่อการล้างที่ล้ำลึก

TurboDrum™

คลื่นไดนามิกจากด้านหนึ่งไปอีกด้านหนึ่งเพื่อการซักล้างอย่างทั่วถึง

JetSpray

การฉีดน้ำแรงดันสูงเพื่อการล้างอย่างรวดเร็ว

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

EasyUnload™

ใช้งานง่ายกับทุกสรีระ

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนดีไซน์ที่ช่วยให้เอื้อมถึงได้สะดวกสบายและตามสรีระมากขึ้น โดยไม่กระทบต่อความจุของเครื่องซักผ้า

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

วิดีโอรายละเอียดผ้าที่ขยายและนึ่งแล้ว

ขจัดคราบสกปรก สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และแบคทีเรียด้วยไอน้ำ

สวมใส่เสื้อผ้าได้อย่างมั่นใจเพราะคราบสกปรกและสารก่อภูมิแพ้จะถูกกำจัดออกไป3) ด้วยไอน้ำ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ภาพน้ำทำความสะอาดถังซัก

วิธีทำความสะอาดถังซักแบบง่ายๆ

ทำความสะอาดถังซัก และประตู อย่างทั่วถึงด้วยการกดปุ่มเพียงปุ่มเดียว

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่

วิธีการทำความสะอาดตัวกรองที่ง่ายดาย

คุณสามารถทำความสะอาดฟิลเตอร์ตัวกรองด้วยมือได้ก่อนการซักทุกครั้ง เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เครื่องทิ้งฝุ่นและขุยไว้บนเสื้อผ้า

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™

อายุการใช้งานยาวนาน การสั่นสะเทือนต่ำ เสียงรบกวนต่ำ

มอเตอร์ Inverter Direct Drive™ มีความน่าเชื่อถือ เงียบ และมาพร้อมการรับประกัน 10 ปี

*โปรดดูคู่มือผู้ใช้สำหรับนโยบายการรับประกัน 10 ปี

*ภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในรูปภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

ThinQ™

ชีวิตเรียบง่ายด้วยการควบคุมที่ง่ายดาย

ควบคุมการซักผ้าของคุณได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

แอป ThinQ™ ช่วยให้คุณเชื่อมต่อกับเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างไม่เคยมีมาก่อน เริ่มการซักได้เพียงแตะปุ่ม

การบำรุงรักษาและการติดตามผลที่ง่ายดาย

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการบำรุงรักษาประจำวันหรือการซักต่างๆ ก็สามารถติดตามการใช้พลังงานของเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณได้อย่างสะดวกผ่านแอป ThinQ™

ซักผ้าได้ง่ายๆแบบสั่งการด้วยเสียง

ลำโพงอัจฉริยะหรือผู้ช่วย AI ของคุณว่าคุณต้องการอะไร และปล่อยให้เครื่องซักผ้าของคุณจัดการส่วนที่เหลือ

*การรองรับอุปกรณ์สมาร์ทโฮมที่เข้ากันได้อาจแตกต่างกันไปตามแต่ละประเทศและการตั้งค่าสมาร์ทโฮมแต่ละบุคคลของคุณ

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในรูปภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้นและอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน LG ในห้องซักรีด

การออกแบบที่เพรียวบางและทันสมัย

ระบบควบคุมแบบหมุนดิจิทัลที่ใช้งานง่ายของเครื่องซักผ้า LG

ใช้งานง่าย

Soft closing door

ระบบ Soft closing door

ตัวกรองใยผ้าขนาดใหญ่ในถัง

ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่

ถังซักสแตนเลสของเครื่องซักผ้า LG

ถังซักสแตนเลส

*รูปภาพผลิตภัณฑ์ในภาพและวิดีโอมีไว้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น และอาจแตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์จริง

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

Q.

ควรติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ไหนและอย่างไร?

A.

ควรติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์บนพื้นที่มั่นคงและเรียบ หากผลิตภัณฑ์ไม่ได้ระดับ อาจเกิดการสั่นสะเทือนและเสียงดังได้

หากผลิตภัณฑ์ไม่ได้ระดับ โปรดปรับขาตั้งปรับความสูงที่ด้านล่างของผลิตภัณฑ์เพื่อปรับระดับ (โปรดอย่าคลายสกรูออกมากเกินไป 10 มม. หรือต่ำกว่า)

หลีกเลี่ยงการติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์ในสถานที่ที่มีความชื้นสูงให้มากที่สุด เพราะอาจทำให้ผลิตภัณฑ์เกิดการกัดกร่อนและทำงานผิดปกติได้

ควรเว้นระยะห่างจากผนังที่จะติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์อย่างน้อย 10 ซม. ที่ด้านหลังและ 5 ซม. ทางซ้ายและขวา (ไม่รวมบริเวณติดตั้งท่อระบายน้ำ)

 

* เนื้อหานี้สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการใช้งานสาธารณะ และอาจมีรูปภาพหรือเนื้อหาที่แตกต่างจากผลิตภัณฑ์ที่ซื้อ

Q.

จะดูแลเครื่องซักผ้าให้มีสภาพดีได้อย่างไร?

A.

ทำความสะอาดด้านในช่องใส่ผงซักฟอกให้ทั่วด้วยแปรงขนนุ่ม แปรงสีฟัน ฯลฯ หากช่องเติมผงซักฟอกอุดตันด้วยผงซักฟอกที่เหลือหรือผงซักฟอกที่แข็งตัว ผงซักฟอกอาจจ่ายออกมาไม่ถูกต้อง ควรทำความสะอาดช่องใส่ผงซักฟอกประมาณเดือนละครั้งเพื่อให้ช่องใส่ผงซักฟอกสะอาดและพร้อมใช้งาน

ควรทำความสะอาดตัวกรองหลังจากซักผ้าทุกครั้งเพื่อให้ตัวกรองสะอาดยิ่งขึ้น

Q.

จะเลือกโปรแกรมการซักที่เหมาะสมได้อย่างไร?

A.

โดยทั่วไป คุณควรตรวจสอบฉลากการดูแลเสื้อผ้าและเลือกโปรแกรมการซักที่เหมาะสมกับเครื่องซักผ้าของคุณ หากคุณเลือกโปรแกรม AI Wash เครื่องซักผ้า LG ที่มีฟังก์ชั่น AI DD จะชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าของคุณโดยอัตโนมัติและตรวจจับความนุ่มเพื่อกำหนดรูปแบบการซักที่เหมาะสมและปรับการเคลื่อนไหวของผ้าระหว่างการซักให้เหมาะสม

Q.

AI DD™ มีประโยชน์ต่อผ้าซักผ้าอย่างไร?

A.

เครื่องซักผ้า AI DD™ ของ LG ใช้เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะในการวิเคราะห์น้ำหนักและประเภทของเนื้อผ้าของเสื้อผ้าแต่ละชิ้น ผลลัพธ์ที่ได้คือ การปรับการเคลื่อนไหวในการซักอัตโนมัติของเครื่องช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในการปกป้องเนื้อผ้าเพื่อให้เสื้อผ้าอันล้ำค่าของคุณดูดีอยู่เสมอ มอเตอร์ DirectDrive™ มอบเทคโนโลยี 6 การเคลื่อนไหวเพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าเสื้อผ้าจะซักได้อย่างทั่วถึงและมีประสิทธิภาพ

Q.

ฟังก์ชัน TurboWash3D™ คืออะไร?

A.

เทคโนโลยี TurboWash3D™ ของ LG ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าสะอาดหมดจดในเวลาเพียง 30 นาที พร้อมการซักที่ปรับให้เหมาะกับความต้องการด้านเสื้อผ้าของคุณ หัวฉีดน้ำที่ทรงพลัง รวมถึงถังซักและมอเตอร์ที่หมุนแยกกันในทิศทางตรงข้ามกัน จะสร้างกระแสน้ำที่ทรงพลัง ซึ่งจะทำให้เสื้อผ้าถูกันตลอดรอบการซัก เพื่อประสิทธิภาพการซักที่ดีขึ้น

 

*ทดสอบโดย Intertek ด้วยน้ำหนักผ้า 3 กก. IEC ผลลัพธ์ของระยะเวลาการทำงานสำหรับรอบการซักปกติพร้อมตัวเลือก TurboWash คือ 29 นาที ระยะเวลาในการซักอาจล่าช้า และผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับประเภทและน้ำหนักของเสื้อผ้าและสภาพแวดล้อม

Q.

ฟังก์ชั่นไอน้ำในเครื่องซักผ้า LG คืออะไร?

A.

เทคโนโลยี Steam™ ที่เป็นกรรมสิทธิ์ของ LG (เฉพาะบางรุ่น) ช่วยจัดการกับสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ฟังก์ชัน Allergy Care จะรีดไอน้ำบนเสื้อผ้าเมื่อเริ่มรอบการซักเพื่อทำให้เส้นใยคลายตัวและละลายสารก่อภูมิแพ้ รวมถึงละอองเกสรและไรฝุ่น

 

*รอบ Allergy Care ที่ผ่านการทดสอบโดย Intertek ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ไรฝุ่นได้ 99% (Der p1) ไรฝุ่นที่มีชีวิตได้ 99.9% (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus) และแบคทีเรียได้ 99% (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis และ Escherichia coli)

Q.

จะใช้โปรแกรม Tub Clean ในเครื่องซักผ้าได้อย่างไร

A.

หากมีขุยผ้าเกาะบนถังซักหรือมีกลิ่นอับ ให้ใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์ทำความสะอาดเครื่องซักผ้าเพื่อทำความสะอาดถังซักเป็นประจำ ขอแนะนำให้เปิดโปรแกรม Tub Clean เดือนละครั้งเพื่อรักษาความสะอาดของถังซัก

Q.

เหตุใดผ้าที่ซักแล้วจึงมีฝุ่นและขุยผ้าอยู่?

A.

1. ฝุ่นที่เกิดขึ้นระหว่างการซักจะถูกกรองผ่านแผ่นกรองทำความสะอาด หากแผ่นกรองทำความสะอาดเต็ม ฝุ่นอาจไม่ถูกกรองออกอย่างเหมาะสม คุณสามารถทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองทำความสะอาดด้วยมือได้ก่อนการซักทุกครั้ง เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้เครื่องทิ้งฝุ่นและขุยผ้าไว้บนเสื้อผ้า

2. แยกเสื้อผ้าสีและสีขาวออกจากเสื้อผ้าสีดำและเสื้อผ้าที่ทำให้เกิดขุยผ้า ซักแยกกันเพื่อป้องกันฝุ่นและขุยผ้าที่ไม่ต้องการในผ้าซักของคุณ

Q.

ลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์บน ThinQ ได้อย่างไร?

A.

1. ตรวจสอบให้แน่ใจว่าผลิตภัณฑ์และเราเตอร์อินเทอร์เน็ตของคุณเปิดอยู่

2. นำผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณไปไว้ใกล้กับเราเตอร์อินเทอร์เน็ต หากระยะห่างระหว่างผลิตภัณฑ์และเราเตอร์มากเกินไป ความแรงของสัญญาณอาจอ่อนลง และอาจใช้เวลานานในการลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ

3. ติดตั้งแอปพลิเคชัน ThinQ โปรดดูหน้าที่เกี่ยวข้องกับประเทศของคุณสำหรับคำแนะนำเพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับการติดตั้งแอปพลิเคชัน ThinQ และการลงทะเบียนผลิตภัณฑ์ของคุณ

Disclaimer

 

1)AI DD™

- การตรวจจับ AI จะเปิดใช้งานในรอบการซัก AI เฉพาะเมื่อผ้ามีน้ำหนักไม่เกิน 3 กก.

- ควรใช้ AI Wash กับผ้าประเภทเดียวกันเท่านั้น [ไม่สามารถตรวจจับผ้าได้ทั้งหมด] และผงซักฟอกที่เหมาะสม

 

2) ทำความสะอาดภายใน 30 นาที

- ทดสอบโดย Intertek กับการซัก IEC 3 กก. ผลลัพธ์ของระยะเวลาการทำงานสำหรับรอบปกติพร้อมตัวเลือก TurboWash คือ 29 นาที เวลาในการซักอาจล่าช้า และผลลัพธ์อาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับประเภทและน้ำหนักของเสื้อผ้าและสภาพแวดล้อม

 

3) กำจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้

- รอบการดูแลภูมิแพ้ที่ทดสอบโดย Intertek ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ไรฝุ่นได้ 99% (Der p1) ไรฝุ่นที่มีชีวิตได้ 99.9% (Dermatophagoides pteronyssinus) และแบคทีเรียได้ 99% (Staphylococcus aureus, Enterococcus faecalis และ Escherichia coli)

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

TX2724ST5J

คุณลักษณะเด่น

  • ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

    23

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

    686x1092x721

  • Steam

    ใช่

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ใช่

สเปคทั้งหมด

ตัวเลือกเพิ่มเติม

  • เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

    ไม่

  • ปั่นแห้ง

    ไม่

  • Aqua Reserve

    ไม่

  • ล็อกป้องกันเด็ก

    ใช่

  • การซักแบบเย็น

    ไม่

  • Deep Fill

    ไม่

  • ล้างพิเศษ

    ไม่

  • ซักน้ำร้อน

    ไม่

  • ซักล่วงหน้า

    ไม่

  • ควบคุมระยะไกล

    ใช่

  • ล้าง

    5 ครั้ง

  • ซักล้าง + ปั่นหมาด

    ไม่

  • แช่ผ้า

    ใช่

  • ปั่นหมาด

    5 ระดับ

  • ปั่นหมาดเท่านั้น

    ไม่

  • ผ้าสกปรกมาก

    ไม่

  • Steam

    ใช่

  • คลื่นความแรง

    ใช่

  • อุณหภูมิ

    ไม่

  • ตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า

    ไม่

  • ล้างถังซัก

    ไม่

  • ปั่นถังแห้ง

    ไม่

  • TurboWash

    ใช่

  • ซัก

    ใช่

  • ระดับน้ำ

    10 ระดับ

  • Water Plus

    ไม่

  • Wi-Fi

    ใช่

ความจุ

  • ความจุการซักสูงสุด (กก.)

    23

การควบคุมและจอแสดงผล

  • ตั้งเวลาล่วงหน้า

    3-19 ชั่วโมง

  • ประเภทจอแสดงผล

    หน้าจอ + ปุ่มกดแบบสัมผัสและจอแสดงผล LED

  • ไฟแจ้งล็อกประตู

    ใช่

  • ไฟตัวเลข

    18:88

ขนาดและน้ำหนัก

  • ขนาดผลิตภัณฑ์ (กว้าง x สูง x ลึก มม.)

    686x1092x721

  • ความสูงผลิตภัณฑ์ที่มีฝาเปิดอยู่ (มม.)

    1448

  • น้ำหนัก (กก.)

    59.0

พลังงาน

  • อัตราพลังงานสูงสุด (ซัก)

    5 ดาว

คุณสมบัติ

  • เพิ่มผ้าขณะซัก

    ไม่

  • 6 Motion DD

    ใช่

  • AI DD

    ใช่

  • Auto Restart

    ใช่

  • ถังซักด้านในปั๊มนูน

    ใช่

  • สัญญาณเตือนจบรอบ

    ใช่

  • ezDispense (ระบบจ่ายน้ำยาอัตโนมัติ)

    ไม่

  • ระบบตรวจจับโฟม

    ใช่

  • มอเตอร์ Inverter DirectDrive

    ใช่

  • JetSpray

    ใช่

  • ขาปรับระดับได้

    ใช่

  • LoadSense (ชั่งน้ำหนักผ้าอัตโนมัติ)

    ใช่

  • Punch + 3

    ไม่

  • ถังซักกึ่งสแตนเลส

    ไม่

  • ระบบน้ำตกจากด้านข้าง

    ไม่

  • ประตูปิดแบบนุ่มนวล

    ใช่

  • ตัวกรองใยผ้าสแตนเลส

    ใช่

  • ถังซักสแตนเลส

    ใช่

  • Steam

    ใช่

  • TurboDrum

    ใช่

  • TurboWash 3D

    ใช่

  • ประเภท

    เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน

  • เซ็นเซอร์การสั่นสะเทือน

    ไม่

  • การจ่ายน้ำ (ร้อน / เย็น)

    เย็นเท่านั้น

  • ระดับน้ำ

    อัตโนมัติ/ตั้งค่าด้วยตนเอง

  • WaveForce

    ใช่

วัสดุและการตกแต่ง

  • สีตัวเครื่อง

    ดำแพลตตินั่ม

  • ชนิดฝาปิด

    กระจกนิรภัย

โปรแกรม

  • AI Wash

    ใช่

  • ขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้

    ใช่

  • ผ้าบอบบาง

    ใช่

  • ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมซัก

    ใช่

  • เครื่องนอน

    ใช่

  • ประหยัดพลังงาน

    ไม่

  • ล้างพิเศษ

    ไม่

  • ซักแบบทั่วไป

    ใช่

  • ซักด่วน

    ใช่

  • ล้างน้ำ+ปั่นหมาด

    ใช่

  • ล้างถังซัก

    ใช่

เทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ

  • ดาวน์โหลดโปรแกรมเพิ่มเติม

    ใช่

  • การติดตามพลังงาน

    ใช่

  • ควบคุมระยะไกลและแสดงสถานะการทำงาน

    ใช่

  • การวินิจฉัยอัจฉริยะ

    ใช่

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    ใช่

  • แถบล้างถังซัก

    ใช่

  • Smart Pairing

    ไม่

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ค้นหา

สัมผัสประสบการณ์ผลิตภัณฑ์นี้รอบตัวคุณ

สินค้าแนะนำ

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา