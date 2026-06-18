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PuriCare

เครื่องฟอกอากาศตัวช่วย
จำเป็นเพื่ออากาศบริสุทธิ์
เพื่อเราและสัตว์เลี้ยงที่รัก

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยี
การกรองอากาศประสิทธิภาพสูง ช่วยกรองฝุ่น PM2.5
สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และเชื้อโรคต่างๆ

ฟอกอากาศด้วย LG Puricareช้อปเลย

LG พร้อมดูแลอากาศสะอาด

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยีการกรองอากาศประสิทธิภาพสูง ช่วยกรองฝุ่น PM2.5 สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ 

ฟอกอากาศสะอาด แถมใส่ใจเจ้าเหมียว

แมวนั่งบนสินค้าในห้องนอนมองไปข้างหน้า

โดมอบอุ่น

อุณหภูมิอุ่น ถูกใจเจ้าเหมียว

รูปแสดงขั้นตอนการฟอกอากาศของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

มั่นใจอากาศสะอาด

ด้วยระบบการกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน

ตัวอย่างหน้าจอแสดงการทำงานโหมดเหมียวแฮปปี้

โหมดเหมียวแฮปปี้

ออกแบบโหมดการทำงาน ที่รู้ใจน้องเหมียว

หน้าจอแอปติดตามการดูแลแมวที่มีเครื่องฟอกอากาศและแมวนั่งอยู่ด้านบน

ดูแลสุขภาพเจ้าเหมียว

ตรวจเช็ก ติดตามน้ำหนัก และเวลาพักผ่อนของน้องเหมียว

ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างหมดจด

ฟอกอากาศได้อย่างหมดจด

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

ขนาดกะทัดรัด

หน้าจอแสดงคุณภาพอากาศ

หน้าจอแสดงคุณภาพอากาศ

ดูแลอากาศให้คุณได้อย่างสมาร์ท

ดูแลอากาศให้คุณได้อย่าง

ฟอกอากาศรอบตัว และกระจายลม

แสดงตัวกรองสามตัวในผลิตภัณฑ์

อากาศสะอาดด้วยระบบ Multi Filtration

แสดงว่าลมจากตัวสินค้าพัดไปไกล

อากาศบริสุทธิ์กระจายตัวได้เร็วและไกลยิ่งขึ้น

โหมดสัตว์เลี้ยงของผลิตภัณฑ์กำลังทำงานอยู่

ใช้ชีวิตสนุกสนานกับสัตว์เลี้ยง

ผลิตภัณฑ์ให้อากาศที่สะอาดและปลอดภัย

ปกป้องคนที่คุณรักจากสารภูมิแพ้

กะทัดรัดแต่ทรงพลัง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ด้วยแผ่นกรอง Aero V ดักจับฝุ่นและมอบอาการสะอาดในทุกทิศทาง

แผ่นกรอง Aero V

DUAL Airflow และ Clean Booster

DUAL Airflow และ Clean Booster

ดีไซน์กะทัดรัดและพรีเมียม

ดีไซน์กะทัดรัดและพรีเมียม

ทำความสะอาดง่าย

ทำความสะอาดง่าย

มีอะไรบ้างที่คุณจะชอบใน LG PuriCare AeroTower

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare Aero Tower 2 in 1 ฟอกอากาศและมอบลมเย็นสบาย

2-in-1 ฟอกอากาศและมอบลมเย็นสบาย

แสดงการทำงาน ระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน ภายในตัวเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

ฟอกอากาศสะอาดด้วยระบบกรองหลายขั้นตอน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare Aero Tower ผู้หญิงกำลังหลับสบาย พร้อมสูดอากาศสะอาด ที่กระจายอยู่รอบตัวเธอ

สายลมสบายไร้เสียงรบกวน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare Aero Tower แสดงการทำงานการสั่งงานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ผ่านแอป LGThinQ

ควบคุมได้จากทุกที่ทุกเวลา

ความสบายสดชื่นในดีไซน์มินิมอลลงตัว

ภาพคอมเพรสเซอร์ดูอัลอินเวอร์เตอร์ภายในเครื่องลดความชื้น LG

Dual Inverter Compressor™

ประสิทธิภาพสูงเรื่องประหยัดพลังงาน

เครื่องลดความชื้นของ LG สามารถจัดเก็บได้อย่างง่ายดายใต้โต๊ะ

ดีไซน์กะทัดรัด

ดีไซน์โค้งมน ผสานความสะดวกสบายเหนือระดับ

เครื่องลดความชื้นของ LG ที่มาพร้อมกับที่จับและช่องเก็บสายไฟอย่างเป็นระเบียบ

เก็บที่จับและสายไฟอย่างแนบเนียน

จัดเก็บได้ง่ายเมื่อไม่ใช้งาน

การควบคุมเครื่องลดความชื้นของ LG ด้วยแอป LG ThinQ

LG ThinQ™

ตรวจสอบและควบคุมเครื่องลดความชื้นของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดาย

รวมสินค้าที่เราคัดมาเพื่อคุณโดยเฉพาะ