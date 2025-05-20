Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GRAB
  • USP card: will.i.am Partnership
  • USP card: Dome tweeter
  • USP card: Military Standard
  • USP card: Convenient strap
  • front view
  • front-side view from right
  • top view
  • side view
  • front-side view from left
  • front-side view from bottom-left
  • usb port close-up
  • rear view
  • front view close-up
  • front view from bottom with handle untied
  • bottom view with handle untied
คุณลักษณะที่สำคัญ

  • Dome tweeter จาก Peerless
  • AI Sound ระบบเสียงอัจฉริยะ
  • AI Calibration ปรับเสียงอัตโนมัติ
  • AI Lighting แสงไฟปรับตามจังหวะเพลง
  • IP67 Military Standard ผ่านมาตรฐานความทนทานระดับกองทัพ
เพิ่มเติม
โลโก้ผู้ชนะรางวัล iF Design Award 2025

xboom Grab

รางวัล iF Design Award - ผู้ชนะ

โลโก้รางวัล Digital Trends 2025

xboom Grab

รางวัล Digital Trends - สุดยอดเทคโนโลยี CES 2025

หนึ่งในผลิตภัณฑ์เสียงที่ดีที่สุดจากงาน CES 2025

โลโก้ผู้ชนะ Red dot 2025

xboom Grab

ผู้ชนะ reddot 2025

will.i.am สวมชุดสีขาวและแว่นกันแดดกำลังถือ xboom Bounce ไว้ข้างหน้าของเขา

เสียงอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์ของ xboom ปรับแต่งโดย will.i.am

ขอแนะนำ xboom Grab ใหม่ สร้างสรรค์ร่วมกับ will.i.am สัมผัสประสบการณ์เสียงที่สร้างสรรค์โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญซึ่งผสมผสานในสไตล์ที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์

will.i.am ในบทบาท "สถาปนิกประสบการณ์" (Experiential Architect) ของ LG สำหรับ XBOOM Bounce

แอลจีได้แต่งตั้ง will.i.am ให้เข้ามาช่วยยกระดับแบรนด์ xboom ใหม่ เพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การฟังที่เหนือกว่า ทั้งในด้านเสียงและสไตล์ โดย will.i.am เจ้าของรางวัลแกรมมี่ 9 สมัย ถือเป็นไอคอนตัวจริงของวงการป๊อปคัลเจอร์

 

ผลิตภัณฑ์ในไลน์ “xboom by will.i.am” ทุกชิ้นได้รับการปรับแต่งอย่างมืออาชีพโดย will.i.am เพื่อให้ได้เสียงที่สมดุลมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมโทนเสียงที่อบอุ่น ด้วยความเชี่ยวชาญทั้งในด้านดนตรีและเทคโนโลยี will.i.am ยังได้ปรับแต่ง xboom Bounce ให้มอบประสบการณ์เสียงที่เร้าใจและสมจริงยิ่งขึ้น ราวกับจังหวะดนตรีมีชีวิต

Sound UI

อินเทอร์เฟซเสียงสุดพิเศษที่ออกแบบโดย will.i.am

เสียงประกอบการทำงานทุกขั้นตอนของ xboom รุ่นใหม่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการเปิด/ปิดเครื่อง การเชื่อมต่อ Bluetooth หรือการปรับระดับเสียง ล้วนได้รับการพัฒนาโดยเฉพาะจาก will.i.am สัมผัสประสบการณ์อินเทอร์เฟซเสียงที่ไม่เหมือนใคร ออกแบบอย่างประณีต

will.i.am กำลังทำงานอยู่ในสตูดิโอ มองไปยังหน้าจอที่วางอยู่ใต้ไมโครโฟน

พลังเสียงคมชัดจากโดมทวีตเตอร์ โดยผู้เชี่ยวชาญจาก Peerless

สัมผัสเสียงคุณภาพเยี่ยมจากโดมทวีตเตอร์ขนาด 16 มม. โดย Peerless แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงไฮเอนด์จากเดนมาร์กที่มีประวัติกว่า 100 ปี ให้เสียงที่สดใส มีมิติ เหมาะกับทุกกิจกรรมกลางแจ้ง

*วิดีโอใช้เพื่อการสาธิตเท่านั้น

ภาพแสดง xboom Grab วางอยู่บนโขดหินที่มีมอสขึ้น ด้านขวาบนมีโลโก้มาตรฐานทางทหาร

ทนทาน พร้อมใช้งานยาวนาน ได้รับการรับรองตามมาตรฐานทางทหาร

ออกแบบมาเพื่อการใช้งานกลางแจ้ง ผ่านการทดสอบตามมาตรฐานกองทัพสหรัฐฯ และพิสูจน์แล้วว่าสามารถผ่านการทดสอบความทนทานทั้ง 7 ด้านได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ แข็งแรงทนทาน พร้อมรับมือกับสภาพแวดล้อมที่หลากหลาย

*ผลลัพธ์หรือประสิทธิภาพที่ได้จริงอาจแตกต่างกัน ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพแวดล้อมในการใช้งาน

**รายละเอียดการทดสอบทางทหาร

- มาตรฐานการทดสอบ: MIL-STD-810H

- เงื่อนไขการทดสอบ: ความร้อนสูง, ฝน, การสั่นสะเทือน, การกระแทก, ละอองน้ำเค็ม, ฝุ่นทราย และน้ำท่วม

- ผลการรับรอง: ผ่าน

- วันที่รับรอง: 18 ธันวาคม 2024

ภาพ xboom Grab วางในแนวตั้ง

เพลิดเพลินกับเสียงเพลง
ได้ทุกที่นานถึง 20 ชั่วโมง

แบตเตอรี่อายุการใช้งานยาวนานเกินคาดสำหรับลำโพงขนาดกะทัดรัด xboom

Grab สามารถเล่นต่อเนื่องได้นานสูงสุดถึง 20 ชั่วโมงเมื่อชาร์จเต็ม

*ระยะเวลาใช้งานที่ระบุอ้างอิงจากการทดสอบภายใน โดยใช้ระดับเสียง 50% เปิด Bluetooth และโหมด Voice Enhance โดยไม่มีแสงไฟ

**ระยะเวลาการใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างกันไป

ภาพ xboom Grab วางอยู่ในโครงรูปหกเหลี่ยม โดยด้านซ้ายมีดิน และด้านขวามีน้ำกระเซ็น

กันน้ำกันฝุ่นระดับ IP67

ได้รับการรับรองมาตรฐาน IP67 ป้องกันน้ำและฝุ่นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

ฟังเพลงได้ทุกที่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นปาร์ตี้ริมสระหรือชายหาด

 

*ผลลัพธ์หรือประสิทธิภาพที่ได้จริงอาจแตกต่างกันไปตามสภาพแวดล้อมในการใช้งาน

**IP67 สามารถป้องกันฝุ่นและอนุภาคขนาดเล็กได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ และสามารถป้องกันน้ำเมื่อลำโพงจมอยู่ในน้ำลึกไม่เกิน 1 เมตร ได้นานสูงสุด 30 นาที

xboom Grab รุ่นใหม่ สะพายง่าย พกพาเท่

ดีไซน์ทันสมัยเพื่อความสะดวกและสไตล์ ตัวเครื่องทรงกระบอกจับถนัดมือ เพิ่มลูกเล่นให้กับลุคของคุณ พกพาและแขวนลำโพงได้ง่ายด้วยสายสะพายที่ออกแบบมาอย่างลงตัว

ด้านบนซ้าย: xboom Grab ห้อยอยู่ที่ข้อมือ / ด้านบนขวา: วางในช่องใส่ขวดน้ำของจักรยาน / ด้านล่างซ้าย: will.i.am ในชุดขาวถือด้วยมือขวา / ด้านล่างขวา: will.i.am ในชุดดำถือด้วยมือขวา

AI Sound ที่เหมาะกับทุกแนวเพลง

เลือกโหมดเสียงได้เองตามสไตล์ที่ชอบ ไม่ว่าจะเน้นจังหวะ (Rhythm), ทำนอง (Melody) หรือเสียงร้อง (Voice) หรือจะให้ AI ช่วยเลือกโหมดที่เหมาะสมที่สุดโดยอัตโนมัติ AI จะวิเคราะห์เสียงและปรับคุณภาพเสียงให้เข้ากับแนวเพลงที่คุณฟังอย่างลงตัว

will.i.am กำลังถือ xboom Bounce ชิดข้างหน้าใบหน้าของเขา

AI Calibration

การปรับตั้งค่า AI สำหรับเสียงเต็มพื้นที่

AI จะปรับเสียงตามขนาดและรูปทรงของพื้นที่ที่คุณอยู่ ให้เสียงเต็ม เสียงไม่บิดเบือน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นพื้นที่กว้างหรือห้องขนาดเล็ก

*วิดีโอนี้เพื่อสาธิตการใช้งานเท่านั้น

AI Lighting

ไฟ AI ที่ซิงค์กับเสียง

AI จะตรวจจับแนวเพลงของเพลงคุณและส่งมอบแสงไฟที่เหมาะสมที่สุดที่ซิงค์กับเสียง เลือกได้จากโหมด Ambient, Party, หรือ Voice เพื่อสร้างบรรยากาศ ดูไฟแสดงสถานะของลำโพงได้ด้วย

*วิดีโอนี้เพื่อสาธิตการใช้งานเท่านั้น

บนวงกลมสีรุ้งมีลำโพง xboom Stage 301, Bounce และ Grab วางเรียงตามเข็มนาฬิกา ใกล้กับ xboom Grab มีภาพไอคอนปุ่ม Auracast อยู่ในวงกลม

เชื่อมต่อลำโพงหลายตัว เติมเต็มบรรยากาศด้วย Auracast™

สร้างลิงก์ปาร์ตี้เพื่อจับคู่ลำโพงและแชร์เสียงผ่าน Auracast™ กดปุ่มเฉพาะเพื่อเชื่อมต่อได้ทันที สนุกกับเสียงกระหึ่มรอบทิศด้วยการเชื่อมต่อลำโพงหลายตัวเข้าด้วยกัน

*สามารถเชื่อมต่อกันได้เฉพาะรุ่น Grab, Bounce และ Stage 301 ที่วางจำหน่ายในปี 2025 เท่านั้น

**ภาพที่แสดงใช้เพื่อประกอบการอธิบายเท่านั้น ขนาดจริงอาจแตกต่างจากภาพ

ปุ่มของฉัน

เข้าถึงเนื้อหาต่าง ๆ ได้ด้วยการกดปุ่ม

สนุกกับเนื้อหาสุดพิเศษจาก xboom ที่ปรับแต่งเฉพาะคุณผ่านแอป LG ThinQ ฟังเพลงหลากหลายแนวจาก LG Radio+ หรือผ่อนคลายกับเนื้อหาบำบัดที่คัดสรรมาอย่างดี เพื่อช่วงเวลาพักผ่อนที่สงบจากชีวิตที่เร่งรีบ การซิงค์กับ Apple Music และการเล่นไฟล์เพลงในเครื่องช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับเพลงได้อย่างราบรื่น

ภาพโทรศัพท์ที่มีไอคอนแอปอยู่ในจอ และภาพแอปเสมือนจริงแสดงอยู่ทางซ้ายและขวา ด้านซ้ายเป็นไอคอนและโลโก้ของ Apple Music ด้านขวาเป็นไอคอนและโลโก้ของแอป LG ThinQ ด้านล่างเป็นส่วนบนของ xboom Grab โดยเน้นที่ “ปุ่มของฉัน”

*เนื้อหาบำบัดและ LG Radio+ สามารถเข้าใช้งานได้หลังจากดาวน์โหลดผ่านแอป ThinQ

ปุ่มของฉัน

เข้าถึงเนื้อหาต่าง ๆ ได้ด้วยการกดปุ่ม

สนุกกับเนื้อหาสุดพิเศษจาก xboom ที่ปรับแต่งเฉพาะคุณผ่านแอป LG ThinQ ผ่อนคลายกับเนื้อหาบำบัดที่คัดสรรมาอย่างดี เพื่อช่วงเวลาพักผ่อนที่สงบจากชีวิตที่เร่งรีบ การซิงค์กับ Apple Music และการเล่นไฟล์เพลงในเครื่องช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับเพลงได้อย่างราบรื่น

ภาพโทรศัพท์ที่มีไอคอนแอปอยู่ในจอ และภาพแอปเสมือนจริงแสดงอยู่ทางซ้ายและขวา ด้านซ้ายเป็นไอคอนและโลโก้ของ Apple Music ด้านขวาเป็นไอคอนและโลโก้ของแอป LG ThinQ ด้านล่างเป็นส่วนบนของ xboom Bounce โดยเน้นที่ “ปุ่มของฉัน”

*เนื้อหาบำบัดสามารถเข้าใช้งานได้หลังจากดาวน์โหลดผ่านแอป ThinQ

พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

อุปกรณ์เสริม

  • สายรัด

    ใช่

  • สาย USB C type

    ใช่

  • ใบรับประกันสินค้า

    ใช่

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    ใช่

  • SBC

    ใช่

แบตเตอรี่

  • เวลาในการชาร์จแบตเตอรี่ (ชม.)

    3

  • อายุแบตเตอรี่ (ชม.)

    20

การเชื่อมต่อ

  • เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

    5.3

ความสะดวก

  • ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่

    ใช่

  • แอปบลูทูธ (Android/iOS)

    ใช่

  • แสงไฟ

    ใช่

  • หลายจุด

    ใช่

  • Party Link (โหมดคู่)

    ใช่

  • Party Link (โหมดมัลติ)

    ใช่

  • Speaker phone

    ใช่

  • ตัวจัดการการอัปเกรด (FOTA)

    ใช่

  • รองรับคำสั่งเสียง (Google assistant, Siri)

    ใช่

  • กันน้ำ /กันกระเซ็น

    IP67

ขนาด (WXHXD)

  • กล่องกระดาษ

    254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

  • ลำโพง

    211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

EQ

  • AI Sound

    ใช่

  • เพิ่มเสียงเบส

    ใช่

  • กำหนดเอง (ผ่านแอป)

    ใช่

  • มาตรฐาน

    ใช่

ทั่วไป

  • จำนวนช่อง

    1.1ch (2Way)

  • กำลังขับ

    20 W + 10 W

การใช้พลังงาน

  • โหมดเปิดเครื่อง

    10 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.3 W

POWER SUPPLY

  • USB C-type

    ใช่

ลำโพง

  • Passive Radiator

    ใช่ (2)

  • ขนาดดอกลำโพงเสียงแหลม

    16 mm x 1

  • ประเภทของดอกลำโพงเสียงแหลม

    Dome

  • Woofer Unit

    80 x 45 mm

น้ำหนัก

  • น้ำหนักรวม

    1.1 kg

  • น้ำหนักสุทธิ

    0.7 kg

