ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น SC9S | Sound Power 400 Watts 3.1.3 Ch | Triple Up-firing | Perfect Matching with OLEDC Series

ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น SC9S | Sound Power 400 Watts 3.1.3 Ch | Triple Up-firing | Perfect Matching with OLEDC Series

SC9S

ลำโพง SoundBar รุ่น SC9S | Sound Power 400 Watts 3.1.3 Ch | Triple Up-firing | Perfect Matching with OLEDC Series

มุมมองด้านหน้าของซาวด์บาร์และวูฟเฟอร์

มุมมองแนวทแยงของทีวีรุ่น LG OLED C และซาวด์บาร์ SC9S มีแสงที่ซาวด์บาร์เพื่อเน้นโครงยึด WOW สำหรับซาวด์บาร์ SC9S ที่ด้านซ้ายล่าง มีการขยายภาพภาพโครงยึด WOW

โครงยึด WOW เหมาะกับรุ่น OLED C และซาวด์บาร์ของคุณอย่างสมบูรณ์แบบ

แต่งทีวีรุ่น OLED C ของคุณให้สมบูรณ์แบบด้วยโครงยึด WOW ช่วยให้เพลิดเพลินไปกับความบันเทิงได้อย่างยอดเยี่ยมทั้งบนผนังหรือบนขาตั้ง

ภาพยนตร์การออกแบบของ LG Sound Bar SC9S เล่นวิดีโอ

การทำงานร่วมกันที่ช่วยเติมเต็มประสบการณ์รูปแบบใหม่

ซาวด์บาร์ LG เข้าคู่ลงตัวกับทีวี LG การผสานรวมทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ที่ดีที่สุด ยกระดับประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงของคุณไปอีกขั้น เพลิดเพลินได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย

คลิปวิดีโอสำหรับตัวยึดแบบพิเศษ เล่นวิดีโอ
มีคลิปวิดีโอที่ด้านบน ด้านล่างแสดงภาพที่ใช้ฟิลเตอร์สีเทา 3 ภาพ ตัวยึด ขาตั้ง และทีวีติดผนังจากด้านซ้าย

โครงยึด WOW

เข้ากันกับรุ่น OLED C อย่างลงตัว 

LG WOW Bracket ช่วยให้คุณวางซาวด์บาร์ไว้ในตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสม เพื่อให้คุณได้ยินเสียงที่ดีที่สุด ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแบบตั้งวางหรือติดผนัง ซาวด์บาร์ของคุณจะมอบเสียงที่ดีที่สุด พร้อมดีไซน์ที่ทันสมัย.

*ตัวยึดใช้ได้กับทีวี LG OLED C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

คลื่นเสียงสีฟ้ารูปร่างต่างๆ ถูกปล่อยออกมาจากซาวด์บาร์และทีวี

ออเคสตรา WOW

ซาวด์บาร์ที่ทำงานสอดคล้องระบบเสียงทีวี LG ของคุณ

ซาวด์บาร์ LG พร้อมมอบเสียงที่กลมกลืนกันอย่างลงตัวกับเสียงจากทีวี LG ใช้ทั้งระบบเสียงจากทีวี LG และซาวด์บาร์ LG เพื่อประสบการณ์การฟังขั้นสุดยอด สัมผัสเสียงในทุกรายละเอียด 

*ทีวีที่รองรับ : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**โปรดทราบว่าอาจไม่สามารถใช้บริการได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ ต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต

หน้าจอการตั้งค่า LG Sound Bar SC9S แสดงบนทีวีติดผนัง ซาวด์บาร์แขวนอยู่บนผนังข้างใต้ทีวี

อินเตอร์เฟซ WOW

ควบคุมซาวด์บาร์จากอินเตอร์เฟซทีวี LG

ควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ผ่านทีวี LG โดยใช้รีโมทเดียวกัน กดรีโมทเพียงแค่ครั้งเดียว คุณจะเห็นทั้งเมนูและการตั้งค่าของซาวด์บาร์บนหน้าจอทีวี เช่น ควบคุมระดับเสียง ตรวจสอบสถานะการเชื่อมต่อ และแม้แต่การเลือกโหมดเสียง

*ทีวีที่รองรับ : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63

**คุณลักษณะนี้รองรับการตรวจสอบสถานะซาวด์บาร์และการเปลี่ยนการตั้งค่าที่หน้าจอทีวี การจับคู่ระดับเสียง (0- 100) และการควบคุมโหมดซาวด์บาร์

***โปรดทราบว่าอาจไม่สามารถใช้บริการได้ในขณะที่ซื้อ ต้องมีการเชื่อมต่อเครือข่ายเพื่อทำการอัปเดต

The video clip that shows LG Soundbar SC9S can be connected to TV wirelessly is available on the right side.

WOWCAST

เชื่อมต่อกับทีวี LG ของคุณแบบไร้สาย

ฟังได้อย่างเพลิดเพลินโดยไม่มีสายหรือเสียงรบกวน LG WOWCAST เชื่อมต่อกับซาวด์บาร์ LG* และทีวี LG แบบไร้สาย เพื่อให้ได้เสียงคุณภาพสูงในแบบที่สะดวกยิ่งขึ้น สัมผัสความทรงพลังของระบบ Dolby Atmos เพื่อประสบการณ์ด้านเสียงที่ดื่มด่ำยิ่งขึ้น

*การรองรับซาวด์บาร์ LG จะแตกต่างกันไปในแต่ละรุ่น

**ภาพนี้ใช้เพื่อเป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น ตำแหน่งที่แท้จริงของพอร์ตสำหรับสายเชื่อมต่ออาจแตกต่างกันไปขึ้นอยู่กับเครื่องทีวีหรือรุ่น

***ต้องเสียบสายไฟเพื่อเปิดใช้งานซาวด์บาร์

คลื่นเสียงสีน้ำเงินที่ก่อตัวขึ้นในแบบต่างๆ ถูกปล่อยออกจากซาวด์บาร์และทีวีไปทั่วห้องนั่งเล่น

สัมผัสคุณภาพเสียงระดับโรงภาพยนตร์

ซาวด์บาร์ LG ผสานรวมกับ Dolby Atmos, DTS:X และ IMAX Enhanced เพื่อนำระบบเสียงที่เหมือนโรงภาพยนตร์มาสู่ห้องนั่งเล่นของคุณ ล้อมรอบคุณด้วยเสียงที่ชัดเจนและสมจริงจากทุกด้าน ให้คุณอยู่ตรงกลางของภาพยนตร์เรื่องโปรด เพื่อเสียงที่ทรงพลังและสมจริงในทุกๆ ฉาก.

*Dolby และ Dolby Vision เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าจดทะเบียนของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**สัญลักษณ์ double-D เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

ซาวด์บาร์วางอยู่บนตู้และคลื่นเสียงวงกลมสีน้ำเงินพุ่งออกจากซาวด์บาร์ไปทางด้านหน้าทีวี

ซาวด์บาร์ Dolby Atmos รุ่นแรกของโลกที่ประกอบด้วย Triple Up-firing Channels

พบกับ Triple Up-firing Channels ครั้งแรกของโลก นั่นหมายความว่า LG Sound Bar SC9S มอบเวทีเสียงที่กว้างและละเอียดยิ่งขึ้น เพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์เสียงที่ชวนดื่มด่ำที่สุดที่บ้านคุณ.
คลื่นเสียง 3 ชั้นรูปโดมสีฟ้าครอบคลุมซาวด์บาร์และทีวีที่แขวนอยู่บนผนังในห้องนั่งเล่น

Triple Level Spatial Sound สร้างโดมเสียงเสมือนจริง

LG Sound Bar SC9S ก้าวข้ามขอบเขตของประสบการณ์ความบันเทิง โดยนำเสนอ Triple Level Spatial Sound ซึ่งเป็นประสบการณ์เสียงที่ชวนดื่มด่ำและแม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น ด้วยการใช้เอนจิ้น 3D ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับ HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function) ซาวด์บาร์ของคุณจะสร้างเลเยอร์ชั้นกลางแบบเสมือนจริง โดยเลเยอร์ชั้นเสียงต่างๆ จะให้เสียงเซอร์ราวด์รอบทิศทางที่ซับซ้อนเหมือนที่คุณจะได้สัมผัสได้ในโรงภาพยนตร์เท่านั้น.

*’Triple Level Spatial Sound’ พร้อมใช้งานในโหมด CINEMA / AI Sound Pro ของซาวด์บาร์.
**ชั้นกลางถูกสร้างขึ้นโดยใช้ช่องสัญญาณลำโพงของซาวด์บาร์ เสียงของลำโพงด้านหน้าและลำโพงตัวบนด้านหน้าได้รับการสังเคราะห์เพื่อสร้างสนามเสียง.
***หากไม่มีลำโพงด้านหลัง จะไม่สามารถสร้างสนามเสียงทางด้านหลังได้.

ซาวด์บาร์วางอยู่บนตู้ ด้านข้างมีซับวูฟเฟอร์ไร้สายวางอยู่บนพื้น ภาพกราฟิกเสียงสีน้ำเงินออกมาจากซับวูฟเฟอร์

สัมผัสเสียงเบสที่ก้องกังวาน

สัมผัสเสียงเบสที่หนักแน่นและลึกยิ่งขึ้นในเพลงและภาพยนตร์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ ซับวูฟเฟอร์ไร้สายสามารถแตะโน้ตเสียงต่ำได้อย่างง่ายดาย พร้อมระดับเสียงที่ดังขึ้น และคุณภาพเสียงเบสที่ส่งผ่านระยะทางได้ไกลมากขึ้น.

ประสบการณ์คอนเทนต์สุดพิเศษ

เชื่อมต่อ LG Sound Bar SC9S กับคอนโซลหรือเครื่องเล่น Blu-ray เพื่อดื่มด่ำกับเกม รายการทีวี และภาพยนตร์ที่คุณชื่นชอบ ซาวด์บาร์ของคุณมอบประสบการณ์การรับชมที่ราบรื่น ไม่มีสะดุด ด้วยภาพและเสียงที่ดีที่สุด.
ซาวด์บาร์และทีวีวางอยู่บนโต๊ะสีขาว และมีภาพม้าขาว 7 ตัวแสดงอยู่บนทีวี

4K Pass-through รักษาคุณภาพระดับสูง

LG Sound Bar ประกอบด้วย 4K Pass-through สำหรับการส่งข้อมูลโดยไม่สูญเสียคุณภาพ คุณจึงสามารถเพลิดเพลินกับทั้งเสียงและวิดีโอที่น่าทึ่งด้วยการเชื่อมต่อที่น้อยที่สุด.
ซาวด์บาร์วางอยู่บนตู้และฉากเกมแข่งรถแสดงบนทีวีที่เชื่อมต่อกับซาวด์บาร์ เกมคอนโซลอยู่ที่ด้านล่างขวาของภาพ โดยถือไว้ด้วยมือสองข้าง

VRR/ALLM ปรับปรุงการเล่นเกม

ซาวด์บาร์ LG สร้างขึ้นเพื่อมอบประสบการณ์การเล่นเกมที่ดีที่สุดด้วย VRR/ALLM โดยอัตราการรีเฟรชแบบแปรผัน (VRR) สูงถึง 120Hz เวลาตอบสนองเกือบจะในทันทีทำให้คุณได้เปรียบในการเล่นเกม และสร้างประสบการณ์การรับชมที่สมจริง โหมด Auto Low Latency (ALLM) ช่วยให้รับชมและโต้ตอบได้อย่างราบรื่น ปราศจากการหน่วงเวลา.

*ทั้งทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ต้องรองรับ VRR/ALLM.
**คอนโซลต้องรองรับ VRR แต่ VRR จำกัดไว้ที่คอนเทนต์ 60Hz.

LG OLED C วางอยู่บนผนัง ด้านล่าง LG Sound Bar SC9S วางผ่านตัวยึดแบบพิเศษ ซับวูฟเฟอร์วางอยู่ข้างใต้ ทีวีแสดงภาพคอนเสิร์ต

เพลิดเพลินกับบริการสตรีมมิ่งเพลงระดับ HD

เล่นเพลงบนซาวด์บาร์ของคุณ ใช้ได้กับ Spotify และ Tidal Connect ซาวด์บาร์ LG รองรับ MQA(Master Quality Authenticated) ที่ให้เสียงคุณภาพสูงผ่านการเชื่อมต่อ Wi-Fi.
ซาวด์บาร์แขวนอยู่บนผนังโดยมีทีวีอยู่ด้านบน คลื่นเสียงข้ามไปมาระหว่างอุปกรณ์ทั้งสอง โดยเปลี่ยนสีจากสีแดงเป็นสีน้ำเงิน

เชื่อมต่อกับแพลตฟอร์มที่คุณใช้

ซาวด์บาร์ LG มีความเข้ากันได้ที่กว้างขึ้นเพื่อรองรับ Google, Alexa และ Apple Airplay2 ควบคุมซาวด์บาร์ LG โดยใช้แพลตฟอร์มที่คุณเลือก.

*ฟีเจอร์บางอย่างต้องใช้การสมัครสมาชิกหรือบัญชีบุคคลที่สาม.
**Google เป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Google LLC.
***Google Assistant ไม่สามารถใช้งานได้ในบางภาษาและบางประเทศ.
****Amazon, Alexa และเครื่องหมายทั้งหมดที่เกี่ยวข้องเป็นเครื่องหมายการค้าของ Amazon.com, Inc. หรือบริษัทในเครือ.

ประสบการณ์เสียงแบบมัลติแชนเนลที่เหนือความคาดหมาย

ด้วย LG Sound Bar SC9S เสียงของคอนเทนต์จะดีขึ้นกว่าเดิม โดยจะแบ่งเสียงสองแชนเนลให้กลายเป็นเสียงหลายแชนเนล เพื่อปรับปรุงเสียงที่คุณได้ยินให้เหมาะสมยิ่งขึ้น.

*พร้อมใช้งานในโหมด AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game.
**เอาต์พุต 9.1.5Ch ขึ้นอยู่กับการกำหนดค่าช่องสัญญาณ.

AI Room Calibration Pro รุ่นอัปเกรดมอบเสียงที่เหมาะสมที่สุด

ซาวด์บาร์ LG คำนึงถึงเสียงในพื้นที่นั้นๆ ด้วย AI Room Calibration ที่ผ่านการอัปเกรด ซาวด์บาร์ของคุณจะมอบเสียงที่ดีที่สุด ด้วยการจับคู่ความถี่อ้างอิงในช่วง 400Hz ทำให้สามารถวิเคราะห์พื้นที่ได้อย่างแม่นยำและแก้ไขความผิดเพี้ยนของเสียง.

*AI Room Calibration Pro คือเทคโนโลยีปรับเสียงอัตโนมัติที่ชดเชยสภาพแวดล้อมของซาวด์บาร์ ด้วยการใช้อัลกอริทึมที่ปรับปรุงประสิทธิภาพเสียงของซาวด์บาร์.

LG AI Sound Pro ปรับแต่งเสียงสำหรับคอนเทนต์ที่หลากหลาย

เพลิดเพลินกับคอนเทนต์ของคุณด้วยโหมดเสียงพิเศษ AI Sound Pro ซึ่งจะวิเคราะห์คอนเทนต์ของคุณอย่างชาญฉลาดเพื่อมอบเสียงที่ดีที่สุด ไม่ว่าคุณจะรับชมภาพยนตร์ ติดตามข่าวสาร หรือฟังเพลง.
มีภาพไลฟ์สไตล์สามภาพ จากบนลงล่าง: ชายสามคนกำลังเพลิดเพลินกับวิดีโอคอนเสิร์ตในห้องนั่งเล่น มีทีวี LG บนผนังที่แสดงฉากการบันทึกเพลง และทีวี LG บนผนังที่แสดงฉากการเต้นเบรคแดนซ์ในมุมมองแนวทแยง
ภาพถ่ายทางอากาศของป่าสีเขียว

มุ่งมั่นเพื่ออนาคตที่ดีกว่า

ตั้งแต่วิธีการผลิตไปจนถึงวิธีการจัดส่งสินค้า กระบวนการที่ชัดเจนของเราผ่านการรับรองมาตรฐาน บรรจุภัณฑ์ทำจากกล่องกระดาษแข็งที่รีไซเคิลได้ และลดวัสดุให้เหลือเฉพาะสิ่งที่จำเป็นเพื่อการจัดส่งถึงมือลูกค้าอย่างปลอดภัย.
ลูกบาศก์สีเทาที่มีความสูงต่างกันถูกวางแบบสุ่ม

ทำจากพลาสติกรีไซเคิล

UL ได้รับรองว่าซาวด์บาร์ LG เป็นผลิตภัณฑ์ ECV(Environmental Claims Validation) เนื่องจากบางส่วนของตัวเครื่องซาวด์บาร์ใช้พลาสติกรีไซเคิล— เรากำลังใช้แนวทางที่มีความใส่ใจมากขึ้นในการผลิตซาวด์บาร์แบบพกพา.

*รูปภาพข้างต้นใช้สำหรับแสดงตัวอย่าง.

กล่องซาวด์บาร์วางอยู่ทางด้านขวาของภาพ เปิดออกเพื่อแสดงวัสดุโฟม EPS ที่อยู่ภายใน

บรรจุภัณฑ์ทำจากเยื่อกระดาษรีไซเคิล

ซาวด์บาร์ LG ได้รับการรับรองจาก SGS เนื่องจากบรรจุภัณฑ์ภายในได้เปลี่ยนจากโฟม EPS (สไตโรโฟม) และถุงพลาสติกเป็นเยื่อกระดาษรีไซเคิล.

*SGS เป็นบริษัทข้ามชาติของสวิสที่ให้บริการตรวจสอบ ยืนยัน ทดสอบ และออกใบรับรอง.
**รูปภาพข้างต้นใช้สำหรับแสดงตัวอย่าง ภาพจริงของผลิตภัณฑ์อาจแตกต่างออกไป.

พิมพ์

คุณลักษณะเด่น

จำนวนช่อง

3.1.3

กำลังขับ

400 W

Dolby Atmos

ใช่

DTS:X

ใช่

IMAX Enhanced

ใช่

WOW Orchestra

ใช่

หลัก

975 x 63 x 125 mm

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

221 x 390 x 313 mm

สเปคทั้งหมด

การเชื่อมต่อ

ออปติคัล

1

AirPlay 2

ใช่

ตัวแปลงสัญญาณบลูทูธ - SBC/AAC

ใช่

เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

5.0

Chromecast

ใช่

HDMI In

1

HDMI Out

1

Spotify Connect

ใช่

Tidal Connect

ใช่

USB

1

Wireless Rear Ready

ใช่

Wi-Fi

ใช่

ทำงานร่วมกับ Alexa

ใช่

ทำงานร่วมกับ Google Home

ใช่

รองรับ HDMI

Pass-through (4K)

ใช่

120Hz

ใช่

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

ใช่

Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

ใช่

CEC (Simplink)

ใช่

Dolby Vision

ใช่

HDR10

ใช่

Pass-through

ใช่

VRR / ALLM

ใช่

ความสะดวก

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

ใช่

AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

ใช่

โหมดควบคุม Soundbar

ใช่

TV Sound Mode Share

ใช่

WOW Orchestra

ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

หลัก

975 x 63 x 125 mm

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

221 x 390 x 313 mm

อุปกรณ์เสริม

ใบรับประกันสินค้า

ใช่

สาย HDMI

ใช่

รีโมท

ใช่

ขายึด TV Synergy

ใช่

ทั่วไป

จำนวนช่อง

3.1.3

จำนวนลำโพง

9 EA

กำลังขับ

400 W

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

ใช่

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

ใช่

Cinema

ใช่

Clear Voice Pro

ใช่

Game

ใช่

Music

ใช่

Sports

ใช่

มาตรฐาน

ใช่

เสียงความละเอียดสูง

Sampling

24bit/96kHz

Upbit / Upsampling

24bit/96kHz

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Atmos

ใช่

AAC

ใช่

AAC+

ใช่

Dolby Digital

ใช่

DTS Digital Surround

ใช่

DTS:X

ใช่

IMAX Enhanced

ใช่

MQA

ใช่

น้ำหนัก

หลัก

4.1 kg

น้ำหนักรวม

22.7 kg

ซับวูฟเฟอร์

7.8 kg

POWER

ปิดการใช้งาน (หลัก)

0.5 W ↓

การใช้พลังงาน (หลัก)

37 W

การใช้พลังงาน (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

38 W

การใช้พลังงานปิด (ซับวูฟเฟอร์)

0.5 W ↓

