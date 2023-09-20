About Cookies on This Site

LG XBOOM รุ่น XL7

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

LG XBOOM รุ่น XL7

XL7S

LG XBOOM รุ่น XL7

มุมมองด้านหน้าพร้อมเปิดไฟทั้งหมด
LG XBOOM XL7S วางอยู่บนเวที โดยเปิดไฟไล่ระดับสีส้มแดง ด้านหลังเวที ผู้คนสนุกสนานกับเสียงเพลง


ปลดปล่อยความสนุก
ไปกับเสียงอันทรงพลัง

เพิ่มความสนุกให้กับงานปาร์ตี้ด้วย LG XBOOM XL7S
ให้เสียงที่ก้องกังวาน รองรับความบันเทิงหลากหลายรูปแบบ

LG XBOOM XL7S ถูกวางไว้บนพื้นที่อันไร้ขอบเขต บนผนังมีกราฟิกเสียงรูปสี่เหลี่ยม ตรงกลางของลำโพง มีวูฟเฟอร์ขนาดยักษ์ 8 นิ้วที่ขยายใหญ่ขึ้น เพื่อขับเน้นเสียงที่ทรงพลัง 250 วัตต์ คลื่นเสียงออกมาจากวูฟเฟอร์

วูฟเฟอร์ขนาดใหญ่

ให้เสียงเบสที่หนักแน่น

LG XBOOM XL7S มีวูฟเฟอร์ขนาดยักษ์ขนาด 8 นิ้ว ให้เสียงเบสที่ทรงพลังมากขึ้น มอบเสียงที่หนักแน่นและนุ่มลึกแก่กลุ่มผู้ฟัง
Dynamic Bass Optimizer

สัมผัสเสียงเบสได้แม้กระทั่งในระดับเสียงที่เบา

ได้ยินเสียงเบสกระหึ่มทุกเวลา Dynamic Bass Optimizer ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินกับเสียงที่สมดุล โดยไม่มีการผิดเพี้ยนของเสียงเบส

*เสียงอาจแตกต่างกันไป ขึ้นอยู่กับแหล่งสัญญาณเสียง

ทวีตเตอร์แบบโดมขนาด 2.5 นิ้ว

เสียงที่ชัดใส

ไม่ว่าจะอยู่ข้างในหรือข้างนอก ก็ได้ยินเสียงโน้ตความถี่สูงอย่างชัดเจน ลำโพงรุ่นนี้มีทวีตเตอร์แบบโดมขนาด 2.5 นิ้วสองตัว จึงให้เสียงที่ดีกว่า

*ภาพจำลองเพื่อใช้เป็นภาพประกอบเท่านั้น

มุมมองด้านหน้าของลำโพง มีเส้นที่ระบุไฟแต่ละส่วน ด้านบนและด้านล่าง ไฟแฟลชคู่ ตรงกลาง ไฟ multi color ring lighting ไล่ระดับสีชมพูและสีฟ้าเปิดอยู่ ด้านบนคือ dynamic pixel lighing ซึ่งแสดงภาพต้นกระบองเพชร

XBOOM Party Lightings

ทำให้งานปาร์ตี้ของคุณน่าหลงใหล

LG XBOOM Party Lightings ทำให้งานปาร์ตี้สว่างไสว คุณสามารถสร้างการแสดงแสงสีในงานปาร์ตี้ และสร้างความตื่นตาตื่นใจด้วยข้อความหรือภาพเคลื่อนไหว และแสงไฟแฟลชคู่ที่ฉูดฉาดจะดึงดูดฝูงชน
ภาพระยะใกล้ของ dynamic pixel lighting ซึ่งแสดงข้อความ Dance! ด้านล่างไฟ multi color ring lighitng สีส้มเปิดอยู่ ด้านหลังลำโพง ผู้คนกำลังเต้นรำอยู่ในป่า
Dynamic Pixel Lighting

แสดงความตื่นเต้น
ในโหมดข้อความ

สัมผัสวิวัฒนาการด้วย LG XBOOM XL7S มีแผงไฟ LED สำหรับแสดงข้อความ พิมพ์ข้อความของคุณผ่านแอป XBOOM
ข้อความถูกวางไว้บนพื้นที่ที่ไล่ระดับสีม่วง ด้านล่างมีพื้นที่สีดำในแนวทแยง ลำโพงวางอยู่ระหว่างนั้น โดยแสดง dynamic pixel lighting และ multi color ring lighting
Dynamic Pixel Lighting

Pixel Art ช่วยเพิ่มความสนุก

Dynamic Pixel Lighting ยังมีค่าพรีเซ็ตสำหรับภาพเคลื่อนไหว คุณสามารถแสดงลวดลายหลากสีสัน, EQ แบบภาพ หรือตัวอักษรบนแผง LED

ข้อความเท่านั้น

ข้อความถูกวางไว้บนพื้นที่สีดำ และรูปสัญลักษณ์ของการเคลื่อนไหวของ multi color ring lighting ปรากฏขึ้น ตามเข็มนาฬิกา ทวนเข็มนาฬิกา ครึ่งวงกลมบนและล่าง ครึ่งวงกลมซ้ายและขวา และเอฟเฟ็กต์แฟลช ลำโพงวางทำมุม 45 องศาไปทางซ้าย และมีพื้นที่ไล่ระดับสีม่วงด้านล่างเพื่อการออกแบบ วูฟเฟอร์ 8 นิ้วมีขนาดใหญ่เกินจริงเพื่อขับเน้นสีต่างๆ
Multi Color Ring Lighting

รื่นเริงยิ่งขึ้นด้วย Ring Lighting

LG XBOOM XL7S นำเสนอการแสดงแสงสีตามจังหวะเสียงเพลง — Multi Color Ring Lighting แสงไฟเต้นระบำไปพร้อมกับเสียงเพลง เพิ่มชีวิตชีวาให้กับงานปาร์ตี้

bg

ปรับแต่งแสงไฟปาร์ตี้ของคุณ

ใช้ My Pick บนแอป XBOOM เพื่อปรับแต่งไฟปาร์ตี้ของคุณเอง และคุณยังสามารถเลือกภาพเคลื่อนไหวหรือพิมพ์ข้อความสำหรับฝูงชน เพื่อเพิ่มความสนุกเป็นสองเท่า


ภาพหน้าจอของ XBOOM APP คุณสามารถปรับแต่งแสงไฟผ่านแอป

ภาพประกอบของ LG XBOOM XL7S ด้านซ้าย ลำโพง xboom ในลักษณะเอียง ตรงกลาง ภาพระยะใกล้ของแผงด้านบน แสดงปุ่มและที่จับ ด้านขวา ภาพระยะใกล้ของล้อ
ผู้หญิงกำลังร้องเพลง
ช่องเสียบไมค์และกีตาร์

จัดคอนเสิร์ตของคุณเอง

ด้วย LG XBOOM XL7S คุณสามารถเปลี่ยนกิจกรรมให้กลายเป็นคาราโอเกะ เสียบไมโครโฟน แล้วร้องเพลงให้สุดเสียง นอกจากนี้คุณยังสามารถเชื่อมต่อกีตาร์ และจัดคอนเสิร์ตอะคูสติกของคุณเอง


มีคนกำลังเพลิดเพลินกับคอนเสิร์ตอะคูสติกด้วย LG XBOOM XL7S ด้านล่างภาพมีกีตาร์

พกพาไปได้ทุกที่
สนุกได้ทุกเวลา

เดินทางไปกับ LG XBOOM XL7S ทุกที่ที่คุณต้องการแบ่งปันเสียงเพลง ลำโพงรองรับการใช้งานในที่กลางแจ้ง จึงสามารถเดินทางไปกับคุณได้ทุกที่อย่างไร้กังวล

คว้าแล้วไปเลย

ด้วยที่จับแบบยืดหดได้และล้อเลื่อน คุณจึงพกพา LG XBOOM XL7S ได้ง่ายสุดๆ นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถเอนไปทางด้านหลัง คุณจึงสามารถถือได้สะดวกเหมือนกระเป๋าเดินทาง

กันน้ำตามมาตรฐาน IPX4

LG XBOOM XL7S เป็นไปตามมาตรฐานการกันน้ำ IPX4 สามารถทนต่อการสาดกระเซ็นของน้ำ

*ผ่านการทดสอบในน้ำจืดตามมาตรฐาน IPX4 ไม่ควรนำลำโพงจุ่มลงในน้ำ ใช้งานด้วยความระมัดระวังบริเวณใกล้แหล่งน้ำ

เช่น สระว่ายน้ำ หรือทะเล

อายุการใช้งานแบตเตอรี่ 20 ชั่วโมง

LG XBOOM XL7S มีอายุการใช้งานแบตเตอรี่ที่ยาวนาน คุณจึงเปิดเพลงได้ทุกเวลาโดยไม่ต้องกังวล

*อายุแบตเตอรี่ 20 ชั่วโมงจากการใช้งานที่ระดับเสียง 50% และไม่มีแสงไฟ อายุแบตเตอรี่จะแตกต่างกันไปตามการใช้งาน

การตั้งค่า และสภาพแวดล้อม

สรุป

ประเภทลำโพง
ลำโพง Portable
Power
พลังเสียง 250 วัตต์
USP1
กันน้ำระดับ IPX4
USP2
อายุแบตเตอรี่ 18 ชม.

สเปคทั้งหมด

แบตเตอรี่

เวลาในการชาร์จแบตเตอรี่ (ชม.)

3.5

อายุแบตเตอรี่ (ชม.)

20hrs

การใช้พลังงาน

โหมดเปิดเครื่อง

65W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

EQ

EQ ที่กำหนดเอง (แอป)

ใช่

Sound Boost

ใช่

มาตรฐาน

ใช่

อุปกรณ์เสริม

ใบรับประกันสินค้า

ใช่

AC Adaptor

ใช่

ทั่วไป

จำนวนช่อง

2.1ch(2Way)

กำลังขับ

250W

น้ำหนัก

น้ำหนักรวม

18.5 kg

น้ำหนักสุทธิ

15.5 kg

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

ใช่

SBC

ใช่

การเชื่อมต่อ

เวอร์ชันบลูทูธ

5.1

ความสะดวก

ไฟแสดงสถานะแบตเตอรี่

ใช่

แอปบลูทูธ (Android/iOS)

ใช่/ใช่

แสงไฟ

ใช่

หลายจุด

ใช่

ล็อคความปลอดภัย

ใช่

ตัวจัดการการอัปเกรด (FOTA)

ใช่

กันน้ำ /กันกระเซ็น

IPX4

Wireless party link (โหมดคู่)

ใช่

Wireless party link (โหมด Multi)

ใช่

ขนาด (WXHXD)

กล่องกระดาษ

812 x 436 x 380 mm

ลำโพง

310 x 700 x 316 mm

POWER SUPPLY

AC Adaptor Jack

ใช่

ลำโพง

ขนาดดอกลำโพงเสียงแหลม

2.5" x 1

ประเภทของดอกลำโพงเสียงแหลม

Cone

Woofer Unit

8" x 1

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

