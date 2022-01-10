About Cookies on This Site

ไอเดียจัดปาร์ตี้กิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีน อัดแน่นความสนุกแบบหลอนๆ

ไอเดียจัดปาร์ตี้กิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีน อัดแน่นความสนุกแบบหลอนๆ

10/01/2022

กิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีนที่เหมาะสำหรับงานปาร์ตี้

จัดปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีนที่บ้าน พร้อมกิจกรรมสนุกสุดมันส์

ทุก ๆ วันที่ 31 ตุลาคมของทุกปี หลายคนพอจะทราบกันดีอยู่แล้วว่าเป็นวันฮาโลวีน (Halloween) หรือเทศกาลปล่อยผีของต่างประเทศ และหากใครได้ดูในภาพยนตร์ต่าง ๆ ก็มักมีฉากที่เด็ก ๆ แต่งตัวเป็นผีเพื่อไปขอขนม ลูกอม หรือช็อกโกแลตตามบ้านที่มีคนอาศัยอยู่ พร้อมกล่าวประโยคสุดคุ้นหู Trick or treating (หลอกหรือเลี้ยง) แต่ในไทยแม้จะไม่ได้มีกิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีนแบบจริงจัง แต่หลายคนคงไม่อยากปล่อยให้คืนวันฮาโลวีนล่วงเลยไปเปล่า ๆ หลายบ้านจึงคิดไอเดียสุดบรรเจิดด้วยการเนรมิตบ้าน ห้องนอน หรือห้องรับแขก พร้อมหากิจกรรมหลอน ๆ มาทำร่วมกันต้อนรับวันฮาโลวีน

หากใครอยากลองจัดปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีนที่บ้านสักครั้ง แต่ยังไม่รู้ว่าควรมีกิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีนอะไรดีที่ช่วยเพิ่มความสนุกปนหลอน วันนี้ LG แชร์ไอเดียจัดปาร์ตี้กิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีน อัดแน่นความสนุกแบบหลอน ๆ รับรองว่าช่วยให้คุณและเพื่อนร่วมปาร์ตี้สนุกยิ่งขึ้นแน่นอน

จัดงานฮาโลวีนที่บ้าน สนุกสนาน เหมาะทั้งกับเด็กและผู้ใหญ่

ตกแต่งบ้านด้วยธีมฮาโลวีน

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นงานปาร์ตี้รูปแบบใด ของตกแต่งบ้านถือเป็นสิ่งที่ช่วยสร้างบรรยากาศได้เป็นอย่างดี หากต้องการเนรมิตบ้านให้กลายเป็นปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีนเลิศ ๆ ควรเริ่มจากการเลือกสีให้เหมาะสม ซึ่งปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีนส่วนใหญ่มักเน้นการตกแต่งด้วยสีดำ สีขาว สีส้ม(ฟักทอง) แสงไฟสลัว ๆ และเพิ่มความสมจริงด้วยป้ายหลุมศพหรือตกแต่งด้วยใยแมงมุมปลอมให้ดูหลอน ๆ เพียงเท่านี้บ้านของคุณก็กลายเป็นพื้นที่สุดเจ๋ง และอีกสิ่งที่ขาดไปไม่ได้คือเครื่องเสียงลำโพง LG Sound Bar ไอเทมที่ช่วยสร้างความบันเทิงให้กับปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีน ที่ไม่ว่าจะดูหนัง ฟังเพลง หรือเปิด Sound Effect ก็ช่วยเพิ่มดีกรีความหลอนได้แน่นอน

เสื้อผ้าหน้าผมต้องพร้อม

เพื่อเสริมความสมจริงให้บรรยากาศ การแต่งตัวด้วยธีมผี เช่น ผีดูดเลือด พ่อมดแม่มด หรือผีจากภาพยนตร์ต่าง ๆ ถือเป็นวัฒนธรรมวันฮาโลวีนที่จำเป็น ที่สำคัญต้องแต่งหน้าทำผมให้มีความสมจริงเพื่อเพิ่มดีกรีความหลอน และหากต้องการเพิ่มแรงบันดาลใจในการแต่งตัว เจ้าของงานปาร์ตี้อาจมีการมอบรางวัลให้ชุดแต่งตัวยอดเยี่ยมของงานเพื่อสร้าง Passion ในการร่วมสนุกก็ได้เช่นกัน ได้ร่วมสนุก แถมยังได้ของรางวัลใคร ๆ ก็ปลื้ม

ตกแต่งแบคดรอปซุ้มฮาโลวีน

นอกจากบรรยากาศภายในงานแล้ว แนะนำให้มีการจัดแบคดรอปซุ้มฮาโลวีนเพื่อให้คนร่วมงานได้ถ่ายรูปเป็นที่ระลึก มาถึงตรงนี้อาจเพิ่มอีกหนึ่งกิจกรรมคือการประกวดภาพถ่ายยอดเยี่ยม ใครโพสต์ท่าได้เลิศที่สุด ดีที่สุดก็รับรางวัลภาพถ่ายยอดเยี่ยมประจำปาร์ตี้ไปครอง

จัดกิจกรรม Trick or Treat

เพื่อเพิ่มความสมจรงิให้กับงาน “Trick or Treat” ถือเป็นกิจกรรมสุดฮิตของเด็กในต่างประเทศ โดยเฉพาะงานปาร์ตี้ไหนที่มีเด็ก ๆ มาร่วมงาน อาจจะสร้างบทบาทสมมุติให้เด็ก ๆ มาเคาะประตู จากนั้นพูดประโยค Trick-or-treating เพื่อแลกกับขนมนมเนยที่ผู้ใหญ่เตรียมไว้ให้ ทั้งสนุกแถมยังได้ใช้เวลาดี ๆ ร่วมกันอีกด้วย

เด็กผู้ชายสามคนแต่งตัวในวันฮาโลวีน

เด็ก ๆ ร่วมสนุกกิจกรรม Trick or Treat ในงานปาร์ตี้

ล้อมวงเล่าเรื่องผี

เมื่อถึงเทศกาลปล่อยผีคงไม่มีกิจกรรมไหนเหมาะไปกว่าการล้อมวงเล่าเรื่องผีหรือประสบการณ์หลอน ๆ ที่เคยเจออีกแล้ว แต่หากใครไม่มีประสบการณ์ขนหัวลุกอาจเปิดคลิปเล่าเรื่องผีจากรายการในช่องทางออนไลน์ต่าง ๆ ที่รับรองว่าระดับความน่ากลัวไม่ธรรมดาแน่นอน

ดูภาพยนตร์สยองขวัญรับฮาโลวีน

หลายคนอาจสงสัยว่าวันฮาโลวีนทำอะไรบ้างที่ช่วยเพิ่มความหลอนได้ ขอแนะนำให้คุณและคนในงานนั่งรับชมหนังผีหรือหนังสยองขวัญร่วมกัน รับรองว่าทั้งสนุก ลุ้นระทึก เมื่อบวกกับบรรยากาศงาน การแต่งตัวของคนด้วยธีมผี และดูภาพยนต์สุดน่ากลัวบนทีวีจอใหญ่ภาพสวยคมชัดอย่างทีวี LG ด้วยแล้ว รับรองว่าหลอน มันส์ และลุ้นระทึกกว่าเดิมแน่นอน

เล่นเกมผีร่วมกัน

เอาใจสายเกมเมอร์กันบ้างด้วยการล้อมวงนั่งเล่นเกมผีด้วยกัน ซึ่งเกมผีในปัจจุบันมีให้เลือกเล่นทั้งบน PC บนมือถือ หรือจะเลือกเล่นผ่านหน้าจอโทรทัศน์ก็ได้เช่นกัน หากเล่นกันหลายคนแนะนำให้เลือกเล่นเป็นเกมออนไลน์ รับรองว่าช่วยสร้างสีสันให้กับงานได้แน่นอน

รับประทานอาหารหลอนๆ

อาหาร เครื่องดื่ม และขนมเป็นไอเทมสำคัญของงานปาร์ตี้ แต่ในงานปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีนจะกินอาหารธรรมดา ๆ คงไม่ได้ ดังนั้นให้คุณเนรมิตอาหารให้อยู่ในธีมหลอน ๆ เช่น การตกแต่งจานอาหารให้อยู่ในธีมผี เยลลี่ลูกตา หรืออบคุกกี้ให้เป็นรูปนิ้วมือคน เครื่องดื่มสีเลือด ฯลฯ แต่แนะนำว่าอาหารทุกจานควรทำมาจากวัตถุดิบที่กินได้จริง ๆ เพื่อไม่เป็นการสิ้นเปลือง และเพื่อคงความสดใหม่ของอาหาร วัตถุดิบสีสันสวยงามน่ารับประทาน อย่าลืมให้ตู้เย็นคุณภาพดีที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันทำความเย็น ถนอมอาหาร และช่วยดับกลิ่นในตู้เย็นอย่างตู้เย็น LG เป็นตัวช่วย รับรองทุกคนในปาร์ตี้ต้องประทับใจกับอาหารและเครื่องดื่มในงานปาร์ตี้แน่นอน

ผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ตัวช่วยเพิ่มความสนุกให้ปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีน

เมื่อได้ไอเดียจัดปาร์ตี้กิจกรรมวันฮาโลวีนแล้วอย่ารอช้า 31 ตุลาคมที่จะถึง อย่าลืมเตรียมตัว เตรียมอุปกรณ์ เตรียมบ้านให้พร้อมสำหรับวันงาน และหากต้องการเพิ่มความสะดวกสบาย เพิ่มความสนุก และเพิ่มความปลอดภัยให้กับปาร์ตี้ อย่าลืมเลือกใช้เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ที่นอกจากจะมีความปลอดภัยได้มาตรฐานแล้ว ยังช่วยให้วันปาร์ตี้ฮาโลวีนในปีนี้สนุกมากกว่าครั้งไหน ๆ อีกด้วย

ทีวี LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

ทีวี LG OLED 4K ภาพสวยคมชัดทุกมุมมอง

งานปาร์ตี้ที่สนุกต้องมาพร้อมทีวีจอใหญ่ภาพคมชัด จึงจะช่วยเพิ่มความเร้าใจและเติมเต็มทุกสีสันให้กับวันงาน แนะนำสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED48A1 ทีวีจอภาพ LG OLED TVที่ช่วยให้สีสันบนหน้าจอสมจริงมากขึ้น อีกทั้งยังยกระดับคุณภาพและสีสันของภาพด้วย Dolby Vision IQ และ Dolby Atmos ที่นำเสนอภาพเสียงแบบรอบทิศทาง ให้คุณและคนในงานปาร์ตี้เพลิดเพลินกับความคมชัดทุกมุมมอง นอกจากนี้ยังมี Game Optimizer ที่ช่วยให้คุณปรับการตั้งค่าและปรับปรุงกราฟิกในเกมได้อย่างเหมาะสม รองรับ LG ThinQ AI ควบคุมการทำงานผ่านคำสั่งเสียงแบบไม่ต้องใช้รีโมท ถือว่าเป็นตัวเลือกทีวีที่ตอบโจทย์ได้อย่างครอบคลุม ไม่ว่าในวันฮาโลวีนนี้คุณจะดูหนัง ฟังเพลงปาร์ตี้ หรือเล่นเกมกับแก๊งเพื่อนก็ช่วยเติมเต็มอรรถรสได้อย่างเต็มพิกัด

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS10GDSH0

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ฟอกอากาศได้ 360 องศา

จัดงานปาร์ตี้เมื่อไหร่แน่นอนว่าต้องมีแขกและสมาชิกในบ้านเพิ่มขึ้น ดังนั้นเพื่อเพิ่มความปลอดภัยให้กับอากาศ เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG รุ่น AS10GDSH0 เป็นไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ควรมีติดบ้าน เพราะเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มีนวัตกรรมฟอกอากาศใหม่ล่าสุด 360˚ Purification ที่ช่วยฟอกอากาศรอบ ๆ ตัวคุณและคนในบ้านได้แบบ 360 องศา มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน Clean Booster ที่เป็นเทคโนโลยีเอกสิทธิ์เฉพาะของ LG ช่วยกระจายอากาศได้เร็วขึ้น 24% และส่งลมได้ไกลถึง 7.5 เมตร มาพร้อมระบบกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน มีประสิทธิภาพในการกำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรีย เชื้อโรค ไวรัส ฝุ่น สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ก๊าซอันตราย และกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ ในอากาศ ช่วยให้อากาศในบ้านสะอาดมากขึ้น ทั้งยังเป็นตัวเลือกที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์ในยุคที่อากาศเต็มไปด้วยเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียมากมาย

นอกจากทีวี LG และเครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ที่จำเป็นสำหรับวันงานฮาโลวีนแล้ว เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอื่น ๆ เช่น ตู้เย็น เครื่องปรับอากาศ เครื่องเสียง ฯลฯ ก็เป็นไอเทมที่เจ้าบ้านอย่างเราต้องเตรียมพร้อมไว้อย่าให้ขาด หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ใด ๆ ของ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

