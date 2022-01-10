About Cookies on This Site

เปิดตู้เย็น 1 ประตู เพื่อดูของที่แช่ไว้ด้านใน

เช็คราคาตู้เย็นเล็ก สเปกดี จุของได้เยอะ ดีไซน์ทันสมัย

10/01/2022

ตู้เย็นขนาดเล็ก ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่อยู่คนเดียวเป็นอย่างมาก

ตู้เย็นเล็กกินไฟไม่มาก ประหยัดพลังงาน

หากเอ่ยถึงการถนอมอาหารในปัจจุบัน หลายคนย่อมนึกถึง "ตู้เย็น" เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยดูแลของสดอย่างผัก ผลไม้ หรือเนื้อสัตว์ประเภทต่าง ๆ ให้อยู่ในสภาพสดใหม่ พร้อมนำมาประกอบอาหารตลอดเวลา ทั้งสามารถแช่เครื่องดื่มเย็น ๆ ไว้ดื่มดับกระหายหลังเผชิญอากาศร้อนอบอ้าว แต่ถ้าห้องของคุณมีพื้นที่จำกัดหรือพักคนเดียวและต้องการตู้เย็นควรเลือกขนาดไหนดี แนะนำตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ที่มีขนาดเล็กไม่ใหญ่เกินไป ประหยัดพื้นที่จัดวาง สามารถใส่อาหารและเครื่องดื่มได้ในปริมาณที่พอเหมาะ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการที่สุด ส่วนจะซื้อตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ขนาด 5.8 คิว หรือ 6 คิวขึ้นไปก็ขึ้นอยู่กับพื้นที่ใช้สอยของคุณ และวันนี้ LG มีข้อมูลการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กมาฝาก

ก่อนซื้อตู้เย็นเล็ก ควรพิจารณาเรื่องใดบ้าง

วัตถุประสงค์การใช้งาน

อันดับแรกตอบตัวเองให้ได้ก่อนว่า ต้องการซื้อตู้เย็นมาแช่อะไรบ้าง ปริมาณของที่แช่มีมากหรือน้อย เพราะตู้เย็นเล็กมีความจุให้เลือกตั้งแต่ 1.8 คิว ไปจนถึงประมาณ 6 คิว แต่ไม่เกิน 7 คิว โดยแต่ละความจุก็ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานที่ต่างกัน เช่น

● ตู้เย็นเล็กที่ขนาดความจุไม่เกิน 1.8 คิว เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่อยู่คนเดียวและไม่ชอบทำอาหาร ทั้งต้องการตู้เย็นไว้แช่เครื่องดื่มหรืออาหารบางอย่างเท่านั้น
● ตู้เย็นเล็กที่ขนาดความจุ 3-4.5 คิว ที่มีตัวเครื่องที่ใหญ่ขึ้น และบางรุ่นอาจมีช่องแยกสำหรับใส่เครื่องดื่ม หรือช่องแช่แข็งไว้จัดเก็บอาหารสดและอาหารแช่แข็ง
● ตู้เย็นเล็กที่ขนาดความจุ 4.5 คิวขึ้นไป เหมาะกับผู้ที่ชื่นชอบการทำอาหาร หรือตุนผลไม้ เครื่องดื่มและของกินเล่น แต่ถ้าคุณมีงบประมาณพอ และมีสมาชิกในบ้าน 2-3 คน อาจเลือกตู้เย็นขนาด 6 คิว ซึ่งตอบโจทย์ทั้งเรื่องช่องแช่และฟังก์ชันการใช้งานอื่น ๆ เมื่อขนาดตู้เย็นใหญ่ขึ้น อย่าลืมวัดพื้นที่ที่จัดวางอีกครั้งว่าสามารถวางตู้เย็นที่ต้องการซื้อได้หรือไม่

ผักและผลไม้ภายในช่องเก็บของตู้เย็น

เก็บอาหารในตู้เย็นให้ถูกจุด ช่วยให้เก็บอาหารได้นานขึ้น ทั้งยังทำให้ตู้เย็นเป็นระเบียบ

ทำงานเงียบ ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน

ส่วนใหญ่นิยมวางตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กไว้ในห้องพัก ถ้าคอมเพรสเซอร์ของตู้เย็นส่งเสียงดังตลอดเวลาย่อมทำให้คุณนอนไม่หลับ ดังนั้นก่อนซื้อควรหาข้อมูลก่อนว่าตู้เย็นรุ่นที่สนใจเป็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter) ที่ขึ้นชื่อว่าเสียงเงียบหรือไม่ เพราะตู้เย็น Inverter ทำงานในรูปแบบของการสั่งให้มอเตอร์ทำงานโดยลดรอบความเร็วลง เมื่อคอมเพรสเซอร์ทำรอบจนความเย็นไปถึงจุดที่กำหนดไว้ แต่มอเตอร์จะไม่ตัดการทำงาน นอกจากไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องเสียงดังรบกวน ยังลดโอกาสเกิดการกระชากไฟ ช่วยประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย แถมยังทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้นอีกด้วย

ประหยัดพลังงาน

แม้เป็นตู้เย็นขนาดเล็กก็ต้องเสียบปลั๊กเพื่อทำความเย็นตลอดเวลา ดังนั้นการมองหาตู้ที่มีฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ติดดาว ช่วยให้ไม่สิ้นเปลืองค่าไฟฟ้า และประหยัดเงินในกระเป๋า หากอยากได้ตู้เย็นเล็กที่ช่วยประหยัดไฟได้มากขึ้น แนะนำให้เลือกฉลากประหยัดไฟฟ้าเบอร์ 5 ที่มีจำนวนดาวมาก เพราะแสดงถึงการประหยัดไฟที่มากขึ้น

ฟังก์ชันเสริม

ถึงหน้าที่หลักของตู้เย็นคือช่วยรักษาอาหารสด อาหารปรุงไม่ให้บูดเน่าเร็ว รวมถึงแช่น้ำเย็น ๆ ไว้ดื่มดับกระหาย แต่ถ้ามีฟังก์ชันเสริมเพิ่มเติม เช่น ระบบละลายน้ำแข็ง ปรับระดับช่องได้ตามการใช้งาน มีไฟส่องสว่างในตู้เย็น มีแผ่นกันความร้อนบุไว้ด้านบน หรือสามารถปรับระดับความชื้นตามประเภทของผักและผลไม้ได้อัตโนมัติ ช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตของคุณสะดวกสบายมากขึ้นกว่าเดิม

การรับประกันสินค้า

ตู้เย็น ถือเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าในบ้านที่มีราคาสูง ฉะนั้นการซื้อตู้เย็นที่มาพร้อมการรับประกันตัวเครื่อง รวมถึงรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ช่วยให้คุณอุ่นใจได้ว่า หากเกิดความเสียหายระหว่างขนส่งหรือตอนใช้งานคุณสามารถเคลมสินค้าได้โดยไม่ต้องเสียค่าใช้จ่ายเพิ่มเติม

เปิดพิกัดเช็คราคาตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ก่อนซื้อมาใช้งาน

หน้าเว็บไซต์แอลจี

สำรวจราคาตู้เย็น 1 ประตู กับแบรนด์ผู้ผลิตโดยตรง

แม้ตู้เย็นเล็กขนาดกะทัดรัดมีความน่าสนใจ แต่ถ้าบ้านหรือคอนโดของคุณมีพื้นที่พอให้วางเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ประกอบกับมีสมาชิกภายในครอบครัว 1-2 คน การขยับไซต์ตู้เย็นให้มีความจุมากกว่า 5 คิวขึ้นไป ช่วยให้คุณมีเพิ่มพื้นที่จัดเก็บของสด น้ำดื่ม หรืออาหารแช่แข็งมากขึ้น ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าจะคุ้มค่ากับการใช้จ่ายของคุณมากที่สุด โดยขอแนะนำตู้เย็น 1 ประตูที่มีความจุกำลังสำหรับบ้านที่มีสมาชิกไม่เกิน 2 คน แต่ก่อนซื้อหากอยากสำรวจ ราคาตู้เย็นเล็กก่อนเบื้องต้นก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก เพียงเข้าไปเว็บไซต์ที่จำหน่ายเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประเภทนี้ แล้วกดเลือกผลิตภัณฑ์ที่สนใจ เช่น คลิกที่เว็บไซต์ https://www.lg.com/th ก่อนเลือก "ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู" จากนั้นค่อยกดรุ่นตู้เย็นที่สนใจเพื่อดูราคา เท่านี้คุณก็ทราบราคาโดยประมาณของตู้เย็น 1 ประตูแล้ว

แนะนำตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ประหยัดพลังงาน เข้าได้กับทุกไลฟ์สไตล์ ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-304SLBT

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-304SLBT

ตู้เย็นระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ประหยัดพลังงาน ทำงานเงียบ

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-304SLBT มาพร้อมชั้นวางของถึง 6 ชั้น และลิ้นชักอีก 1 ลิ้นชัก สามารถจัดเก็บอาหารได้เยอะและคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานขึ้น เพราะส่งความเย็นเข้าสู่ชั้นวางแต่ละชั้นได้โดยตรง ทั้งยังมีเทคโนโลยี Smart Inverter Compressor มาช่วยสั่งการคอมเพรสเซอร์ให้ปรับเปลี่ยนความเร็วรอบให้เหมาะสมกับอุณหภูมิภายใน จึงช่วยประหยัดไฟและลดเสียงรบกวน ทำให้เหมาะวางในห้องพักที่มีพื้นที่จำกัด โดยเฉพาะผู้ที่อาศัยอยู่ในหอพักคนเดียวและมักทำอาหารทานเองเป็นประจำมาก ๆ

 

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB

ทำงานเงียบด้วยระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ของแอลจี และให้ความเย็นฉ่ำกระจายทั่วถึง

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB ขนาด 6.1 คิว มีระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่สามารถปรับเปลี่ยนระดับความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นตามจำนวนของอาหารที่แช่ภายในและอุณหภูมิภายนอกตู้เย็น นอกจากนี้คอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ยังทำงานเงียบ จึงไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อนของคุณ และช่องแช่ผักมีขนาดกว้างสามารถใส่อาหารได้เยอะ คงความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นาน เนื่องจากมีระบบกระจายความเย็น MULTI AIRFLOW ที่ช่วยกระจายความเย็นได้อย่างทั่วถึง นี่ถือเป็นตู้เย็น 1 ประตูของ LG อีกรุ่นที่เหมาะสำหรับคนที่อยู่คนเดียวและชอบการทำอาหารบ่อย ๆ

ตู้เย็นเล็กเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า ซึ่งเหมาะใช้งานในบ้านที่มีจำนวนสมาชิกไม่มาก เพื่อไว้แช่อาหารสด อาหารสำเร็จรูป หรือเครื่องดื่มนั่นเอง และถ้าไม่แน่ใจว่าควรซื้อตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดี ? สามารถเก็บตู้เย็น 1 ประตูจากแบรนด์ LG ทั้ง 2 รุ่นไว้พิจารณาได้เช่นกัน นอกจากนี้แบรนด์ LG ยังมีตู้เย็นที่น่าสนใจให้เลือกซื้ออีกหลายรุ่น มาพร้อมจุดเด่นคือ คงความสดของอาหารยาวนาน ขจัดแบคทีเรียและกำจัดกลิ่น รวมถึงประหยัดไฟ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นตู้เย็น Multi-Door ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู หรือตู้เย็น Side By Side ผู้ที่สนใจ ามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น.

