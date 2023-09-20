We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
48'' UltraGear™ UHD 4K OLED 138(O/C) 0.1ms (GtG) Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible/ AMD FreeSync® Premium
คุณลักษณะเด่น
-
Size [Inch]
-
47.53
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
138 (O/C)
-
Response Time
-
0.1ms (GtG)
สเปคทั้งหมด
-
Product name
-
UltraGear
-
Year
-
2022
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
253W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
175W
-
Type
-
Built-in Power
-
RoHS
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
-
YES
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
264 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
330 (@SDR 25% APL)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 99% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1500000:1
-
Panel Type
-
OLED
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.274 x 0.274
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
138 (O/C)
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Response Time
-
0.1ms (GtG)
-
Size [cm]
-
120.7193
-
Size [Inch]
-
47.53
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1285 x 771 x 173
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1070.6 x 623.9 x 46.6
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
1070.6 x 659.7 x 184.8
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
19.3
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
15.5
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
16.8
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
User Defined Key
-
YES
-
FPS Counter
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
OverClocking
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
HW Calibration
-
HW Calibration Ready
-
RGB LED Lighting
-
Hexagon Lighting
-
VRR
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
-
Back Door(Purple Gray), Cable Cover(Purple Gray), Screw(Black, M4 X L20), Battery(AAA x 2EA)
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
USB A to B
-
YES
-
Remote Controller
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
YES(3ea)
-
Headphone out
-
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
YES
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
300 x 200
-
Speaker
-
20W x 2
-
DTS HP:X
-
YES
