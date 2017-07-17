About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
智慧電子白板

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

智慧電子白板

75TR3PJ-B

智慧電子白板

(3)
Front view with infill image

把人們帶到一起的
真實互動

老師在 TR3PJ 上做標記時，同時也顯示在學生的電子裝置畫面上。

* 86 吋
* 所有影像僅供示意。
** 視訊會議解決方案需要另行購買。

多點觸控與書寫

TR3PJ 系列最多可同時使用 20 點多點觸控。此功能提供逼真的黑板書寫體驗，讓協同工作變得更容易。

三個小孩同時在 TR3PJ 上畫畫。

學生筆記型電腦和教師手機的畫面正共享到顯示螢幕。

ScreenShare Pro 升級

新升級的 ScreenShare Pro 最多可在一個螢幕上實時顯示六個共享螢幕或一個檔案，讓使用者能夠在同一個網路上共享 Chromecast、Airplay 和 Miracast 鏡射，從而加強了它的易用性。

* ScreenShare Pro 是一款由獨立的應用程式所支援的 Wi-Fi 性質軟體。
** 所有裝置皆應連接到同一個網路。
老師正在上課，正與每個學生的筆記型電腦共享顯示螢幕的畫面。

Air Class

Air Class 最多支援 30 名學生的連線，可透過使用有網路瀏覽器的行動裝置提供互動性課程，亦提供各種工具，如投票、應答和共享專案文字。
顯示螢幕電源管理功能提供更有效的電源管理。

DPM（顯示螢幕電源管理）

啟用 DPM 功能即可設定讓顯示螢幕在有輸入訊號時才開啟，從而實現更高效的電源管理。
工程製圖課程使用 TR3PJ 註解工具的還原和重做功能。

註解升級

在註解工具模式下，「還原」和「重做」功能可提供更佳的使用者體驗。（註解工具可用於任何來源。）

* 還原：取消上一個動作
重做：重做下一個動作
女人正使用網路瀏覽器搜尋資訊。

網路瀏覽器

TR3PJ 系列支援 Android 作業系統**的網路瀏覽器*，所以您不需連接到外部電腦即可輕鬆又快速地搜尋網路。

* 網路性質的功能
** Android作業系統已更新到 9.0 版。
以 Android 作業系統和免費應用程式整合的單晶片系統。

多合一

TR3PJ 系列不需要電腦即可將 Android 和免費應用程式整合成一個高效的單晶片系統。

安全模式

SSP（Screen Share Pro）是一款讓您在行動裝置和顯示螢幕之間共享螢幕的應用程式，而安全模式則會停用 SSP 的螢幕鏡射選項，以避免任何未經授權的內容透過螢幕共享功能顯示到各裝置上。

安全模式用來擋下未經授權的內容。

內建 OPS 插槽，使用者可以輕鬆連接外接桌上型電腦，提供更多擴充功能。

內建 OPS 插槽

TR3PJ 系列支援 OPS 插槽，方便您輕鬆將 OPS 電腦安裝在有內部供電的互動式數位看板的背面。
為了安全起見，USB 無法連接到顯示螢幕。

USB 區塊

USB 封鎖模式有助於預先保護數據，並且避免數據被複製到未經授權的裝置中，這對於在很注重安全性的空間中使用相當重要。

部分擷取

使用者可選擇想要的螢幕區域來剪裁圖片，並且把它儲存在內部記憶體中。此外，TR3PJ 可將裁剪後的圖片直接傳送到電子郵件或筆記應用程式。

一名女子擷取了 TR3PJ 的部分畫面並且向男子解釋。

三人聚在會議室裡，與在螢幕上出現的其他人進行虛擬會議。

藍芽連線

TR3PJ 支援用藍芽無線連接到各種裝置，如喇叭、滑鼠、鍵盤等。這針對打造混合環境進行了優化，讓線上和離線的會議與課程皆可輕鬆進行。
LG 員工正在遠距監控安裝於不同地方的 TR3PJ 系列。

即時維護服務

使用 LG 服務提供的選擇性雲端服務解決方案 ConnectedCare*，讓維護變得輕鬆又快速。遠端管理客戶工作場所顯示螢幕的狀態，以進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，確保客戶業務的穩定進行。

*「ConnectedCare」服務的可用性因地區而異，因此請聯絡所在地區的 LG 銷售代表以了解進一步的詳細資訊。
列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    75

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    直接

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 原始解析度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • 對比度

    4,000:1

  • 動態 CR

  • 色域

    NTSC 72%

  • 視角 (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • 色彩深度（顏色數量）

    1,670 萬個顏色

  • 反應時間

    8.5ms (G to G)

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 25%

  • 使用壽命

    30,000 小時（最小值）

  • 運作時間（小時 / 天）

    16/7

  • 縱向 / 橫向

    否 / 是

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    是（3 個）

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    2.2/1.4

  • DP 輸入

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • RGB 輸入

  • 音訊輸入

  • RS232C 輸入

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是（1 個）

  • 紅外線輸入

  • USB 輸入

    USB3.0 Type A（4 個）、USB2.0 Type A（1 個）、USB Type C（1 個）

  • HDMI 輸出

  • DP 輸出

  • 音訊輸出

  • 觸控 USB

    USB3.0 Type B（2 個）

  • 外接喇叭輸出

  • RS232C 輸出

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

機械規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Black

  • 邊框寬度

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • 重量（頂部）

    52.2Kg

  • 包裝重量

    64.7Kg

  • 顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1710 × 1020 × 87.0mm

  • 紙箱尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1863 × 1140 x 225mm

  • 把手

  • VESATM 標準安裝介面

    800 x 400 mm

功能 - 硬體

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內建）

  • 溫度感應器

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 本地按鍵操作

功能 - 軟體

  • 開機標誌圖片

  • 子母畫面

  • 多重畫面

  • 螢幕共享

  • 設定資料拷貝

  • Crestron Connected

  • 智慧節能

  • PM 模式

  • LAN 喚醒

  • 可上網

  • HDMI-CEC

環境條件

  • 作業溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 作業濕度

    10 % to 90 %

電源

  • 供電

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    內建電源

能源消耗

  • 典型值

    280W

  • 最大值

    500W

  • BTU（英制熱量單位）

    955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1706 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

音效

  • 喇叭（內建）

    是 (16W x 2)

認證

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / 能源星級

    是 / 否

OPS 相容性

  • OPS 類型相容

    是（插槽）

  • OPS 電源內建

軟體相容性

  • Connected Care

語言

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

配件

  • 基本

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • 選購

特殊功能

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

專用功能 - 觸控

  • 適用的觸控物件尺寸

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • 反應時間（根據 Windows 10 電腦上的「小畫家」應用程式）

    10ms ↓

  • 精確度（典型值）

    ±1mm

  • 介面

    USB3.0

  • 防護玻璃厚度

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • 防護玻璃透射

    0.87

  • 作業系統支援

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • 多點觸控

    最多 20 點

專用功能 - 創意板

  • CPU

    Quad core A73

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • 記憶體 (RAM)

    4GB

  • 儲存空間

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • 藍牙

    藍牙 5.0

  • 作業系統版本 (Android)

    Android 9

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區