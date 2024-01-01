About Cookies on This Site

Full HD 標準顯示器

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

資源

尋找經銷商

Full HD 標準顯示器

32SM5J-B

Full HD 標準顯示器

(1)
Front view with infill image

LG webOS 標準顯示器

The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.

* 此網頁的所有圖片僅供說明使用，可能與實際產品不同。

許多可以同時完成的工作，可以透過網路作業系統平台輕鬆安排。

webOS 6.0 的高效能

webOS 6.0 在 SoC 和 web 引擎升級，可在 SM5J 系列上使用，以順利執行多項工作。LG webOS 智慧顯示器平台透過直覺式的 GUI，提升使用者便利性，並為 SI 或/和開發人員提供簡單的應用程式開發工具，例如 SDK（軟體開發套件）、SCAP、範例應用程式。

圖片顯示可透過 USB 外接裝置連接各種外接感應器和顯示器，提供簡單的增值解決方案。

各種感應器應用程式

LG webOS 智慧顯示器平台透過 USB 外接裝置，利用輕鬆支援與外接感應器* 的連線，例如 GPIO、NFC/RFID、溫度感應器等，輕鬆提供額外解決方案。

* 外接感應器需要另行購買並測試與 webOS 平台的相容性。

圖片顯示 Control Manager 頁面上設定的內容與顯示器上顯示的內容相同。顯示 SM5J 系列可以透過 Control Manager，使用手機、筆記型電腦等裝置，在異地進行遠端控制和監控。

行動和網路監控

透過 Control Manager，嵌入式網路監控解決方案，您可即時控制和監控不同地點的 SM5J 系列顯示螢幕的狀態。提供網際網路連接裝置使用，讓您可靈活並快速回應緊急情況。

* 行動裝置需要連接顯示器 IP 位置，一次僅可控制一個顯示器。
** Control Manager 針對 Google Chrome 56 及更新版本進行最佳化。

SM5J 安裝在會議室中，並配置一套 AV 控制系統，有助於使用者控制 SM5J 系列的 AV。

與 AV 控制系統相容

SM5J 系列已支援 CrestronConnected® 認證，
與專業 AV 控制器的相容性更高，
可進行完美的整合和自動化控制*，提升業務管理效率。

* 網路控制

即時 LG ConnectedCare
服務

使用 LG 服務提供的可選雲端服務解決方案 LG ConnectedCare*，可更輕鬆且更快速進行維護。遠端管理客戶工作場所顯示螢幕的狀態，以進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，支援客戶業務的穩定進行。

LG 員工正在遠距監控安裝在不同地方的 SM5J 系列。

*「LG ConnectedCare」服務的可用性因地區而異，需另行購買。

LG 的簡單廣告助手 Promota

使用可在行動裝置下載的 LG Promota* 應用程式，您可以輕鬆創作顯示內容。使用 Promota，您可以新增文字和影像，為您的企業創作線上檔案，並提供如活動新聞、季節性菜單、促銷等資訊，同時推薦與您的產業相關且方便使用的範本。

商店主人只需使用手機，在菜單面板上建立菜單內容。

* Promota 可從 App Store 和 Google Play 商店下載。 （不適用歐洲/CIS 地區）

智慧顯示器平台

"可以透過藍牙提供優惠券或促銷活動。此外，透過 WiFi 網路的內容鏡像功能，安裝在商店牆壁上的顯示器內容與個人持有的行動裝置相同。 SM5J 系列安裝在牆上，女人正在使用個人電腦和手機。此圖片顯示顯示器可以無線連接到她的 PC 和手機。"

即時促銷

使用 Beacon and Bluetooth® 低能耗 (BLE)，商店經理可即時提供優惠券和資訊。

內容共享

裝置間的內容鏡像可在 Wi-Fi 網路上使用。

無線存取點

SM5J 系列可作為虛擬路由器使用，可以是行動裝置的無線存取點。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    32

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    直接

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 原始解析度

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    400nit (Typ.)

  • 對比度

    1,100:1

  • 動態 CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 色域

    NTSC 68%

  • 視角 (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • 色彩深度（顏色數量）

    10.7 億個顏色

  • 反應時間

    10ms (G to G)

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 1%

  • 使用壽命

    50,000 小時（最小值）

  • 運作時間（小時 / 天）

    24/7

  • 縱向 / 橫向

    是 / 是

  • 透明度

    不適用

  • QWP（四分之一波片）

    不適用

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    是（3 個）

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    2.2

  • DP 輸入

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • RGB 輸入

  • 音訊輸入

  • RS232C 輸入

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是（1 個）

  • 紅外線輸入

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

  • HDMI 輸出

  • DP 輸出

  • 音訊輸出

  • 觸控 USB

  • 外接喇叭輸出

  • RS232C 輸出

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

  • 紅外線輸出

  • 菊花鏈

機械規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Black

  • 邊框寬度

    T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm

  • 重量（頂部）

    5.7Kg

  • 重量（頂部 + 支架）

    6.5Kg

  • 包裝重量

    7.4Kg

  • 顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

  • 含支架的顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm

  • 紙箱尺寸 (W x H x D)

    810 x 510 x 132mm

  • 把手

  • VESATM 標準安裝介面

    200 x 200 mm

功能 - 硬體

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內建）

  • 溫度感應器

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • 像素感應器

  • 近距離感應器

  • 電流感應器

  • BLU 感應器

  • 濕度感應器

  • 加速度（陀螺儀）感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 本地按鍵操作

  • 風扇（內建）

功能 - 軟體

  • 作業系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • 本地內容排程

  • 群組管理工具

  • USB 隨插即播

  • 故障轉移

  • 開機標誌圖片

  • 無訊號圖片

  • RS232C 同步

  • 本地網路同步

  • 背光同步

  • 子母畫面

  • 多重畫面

  • 螢幕共享

  • 影片標籤

    是（4 個影片標籤）

  • 透過網址播放

  • 螢幕旋轉

  • 外部輸入旋轉

  • 不間斷播放

  • 平鋪模式設定

  • 設定資料拷貝

  • SNMP

  • ISM 方法

  • 自動設定 ID

  • 狀態寄送

  • 控制管理器

  • Cisco 認證

  • Crestron Connected

  • 智慧節能

  • PM 模式

  • LAN 喚醒

  • 可上網

  • 藍牙信標

  • HDMI-CEC

  • SI 伺服器設定

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • 亮度補償

  • 灰階白平衡設定

  • 掃描反轉

環境條件

  • 作業溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 作業濕度

    10 % to 80 %

電源

  • 供電

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    內建電源

能源消耗

  • 典型值

    55W

  • 最大值

    75W

  • BTU（英制熱量單位）

    188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • 智慧節能 (70%)

    38.5W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

音效

  • 喇叭（內建）

    是 (10W x 2)

認證

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / 能源星級

    否 / 是

  • ePEAT（限美國）

OPS 相容性

  • OPS 類型相容

  • OPS 電源內建

軟體相容性

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

    是（不適用於歐盟 / 獨立國協）

  • 手機 CMS

  • Connected Care

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • 選購

    Stand(ST-322T)

特殊功能

  • 疊加觸控相容性

    不適用

  • 智能校準

    不適用

  • 傾斜（朝上）

    不適用

  • 傾斜（朝下）

    不適用

  • 防護等級

    不適用

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

    不適用

  • 電源保護

    不適用

  • 陽光直射

    不適用

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區