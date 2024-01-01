Full HD 標準顯示器

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
webOS 6.0 的高效能
webOS 6.0 在 SoC 和 web 引擎升級，可在 SM5J 系列上使用，以順利執行多項工作。LG webOS 智慧顯示器平台透過直覺式的 GUI，提升使用者便利性，並為 SI 或/和開發人員提供簡單的應用程式開發工具，例如 SDK（軟體開發套件）、SCAP、範例應用程式。