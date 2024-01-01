About Cookies on This Site

UHD Signage 顯示器

55UH5N-E

UHD Signage 顯示器

(4)
Front view with infill image

配有
LG webOS 平台和進階保安的 UHD 商用顯示器

安裝在購物中心牆上的 Signage 生動地顯示著廣告。

* 75 inch
* 此頁的所有影像僅供示意。

分別一目了然，超高清質素是全高清的四倍。

UHD超高清解析度

比 FHD 高出 4 倍的解析度，讓色彩細節更為細緻，畫面更顯生動真實。此外，螢幕上的防眩光塗層減少了在明亮照明環境下的螢幕反射，提高了能見度和可讀性，為客戶提供了舒適的螢幕體驗。

可使用直覺化 GUI 同時進行多項工作。

搭載 webOS 平台

UH5N-E 系列配備高性能 SoC，無需單獨的媒體播放器即可執行多項任務。LG webOS 平台採用直覺性的 GUI 和簡易的應用程式開發工具，提升使用者的便利性。

敷形塗層

UH5N-E 系列針對環境進行了優化，得益於電源板上的敷形塗層，可免受鹽分、灰塵、鐵粉和濕氣等的影響，從而穩定運行。 此外，更多以客戶為中心的功能如 IP5x、30 度傾斜和衝擊監控等，可提高可靠性和滿意度。

UH5N-E 的電源板上具有塗層物料，即使在含鹽或潮濕的環境中也能保護顯示器。

充分利用空間的巧妙設計

UH5N-E 系列採用薄邊框設計以及簡單的電纜管理，可節省空間。隱藏式電源入口緊貼牆壁，留下約 13 mm 的支架空間。邊框配件還可轉換為藝術框架，使其成為與客戶室內空間匹配的時尚元素。

具有纖薄邊框的 UH5N-E 貼近牆壁安裝，展示了經過優化的後部設計，透過簡單的電纜管理系統，展示了一個專為節省空間而優化的後部設計。

* 因尺寸差異，產品圖片與實際外觀會略有不同。
* 邊框配件單獨銷售，費用另計。

UH5N-E 提供保安功能，保護重要資料免受外部存取或攻擊。

升級的安全防護

UH5N-E系列提供各項安全功能，包括 LG 的增強型內核保護 (EKP) 技術，保護重要數據免遭外部接觸或攻擊。 LG UHD 顯示器還擁有資訊安全領域的可靠認證，可保護客戶的數據和業務。 例如，此型號已通過 ISO/IEC 15408 通用標準 EAL2 認證。

LG 透過獲得 FCC EMC Class B 等各種認證，追求實現可持續發展的未來。

永續性發展

致力於創新和永續性發展，LG 不斷努力為製造商、消費者和下一代創造更美好的未來。 LG 專注於最大限度地減少浪費、回收利用和高效的電源管理，積極致力於永續性發展，並獲得了 FCC EMC B 級等各種認證。

SuperSign 解決方案

SuperSign 是一個完整且直觀的管理解決方案，提供富有創意且有組織的顯示器方案，通過便利的用戶體驗將客戶與一系列服務連接。 SuperSign有多種版本，例如 SuperSign Cloud，因此請享受最適合您的版本。

咖啡室經理正在使用內容管理軟件建立菜單，這些菜單將顯示在安裝在咖啡館牆上的顯示器上。

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    55

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    邊緣

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 原始解析度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    500nit (Typ.)

  • 對比度

    1,200:1

  • 動態 CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 色域

    BT709 95%

  • 視角 (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • 色彩深度（顏色數量）

    10.7 億個顏色

  • 反應時間

    Tr : 8ms / Tf : 10ms

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 28%

  • 使用壽命

    50,000 小時（最小值）

  • 運作時間（小時 / 天）

    24/7

  • 縱向 / 橫向

    是 / 是

  • 透明度

    不適用

  • QWP（四分之一波片）

    不適用

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    是（3 個）

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    2.2/1.4

  • DP 輸入

    是 (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • RGB 輸入

  • 音訊輸入

  • RS232C 輸入

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是（1 個）

  • 紅外線輸入

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

  • HDMI 輸出

  • DP 輸出

  • 音訊輸出

  • 觸控 USB

  • 外接喇叭輸出

  • RS232C 輸出

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

  • 紅外線輸出

    是（分享 RS232C 輸出）

  • 菊花鏈

    輸入 : HDMI, DP / 輸出 : HDMI

機械規格

  • 邊框顏色

    Black

  • 邊框寬度

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • 重量（頂部）

    16.1Kg

  • 重量（頂部 + 支架）

    不適用

  • 包裝重量

    20.5Kg

  • 顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1231.4 x 707.2 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • 含支架的顯示器尺寸 (W x H x D)

    不適用

  • 紙箱尺寸 (W x H x D)

    1360 x 801 x 161mm

  • 把手

  • VESATM 標準安裝介面

    300 x 300 mm

功能 - 硬體

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內建）

  • 溫度感應器

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • 像素感應器

  • 近距離感應器

  • 電流感應器

  • BLU 感應器

  • 濕度感應器

  • 加速度（陀螺儀）感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 本地按鍵操作

  • 風扇（內建）

功能 - 軟體

  • 作業系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • 本地內容排程

  • 群組管理工具

  • USB 隨插即播

  • 故障轉移

  • 開機標誌圖片

  • 無訊號圖片

  • RS232C 同步

  • 本地網路同步

  • 背光同步

  • 子母畫面

  • 多重畫面

    是（4 個多重畫面）

  • 螢幕共享

  • 影片標籤

    是（4 個影片標籤）

  • 透過網址播放

  • 螢幕旋轉

  • 外部輸入旋轉

  • 不間斷播放

  • 平鋪模式設定

  • 設定資料拷貝

  • SNMP

  • ISM 方法

  • 自動設定 ID

  • 狀態寄送

  • 控制管理器

  • Cisco 認證

  • Crestron Connected

  • 智慧節能

  • PM 模式

  • LAN 喚醒

  • 可上網

  • 藍牙信標

  • HDMI-CEC

  • SI 伺服器設定

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • 亮度補償

  • 灰階白平衡設定

  • 掃描反轉

環境條件

  • 作業溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 作業濕度

    10 % to 80 %

電源

  • 供電

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    內建電源

能源消耗

  • 典型值

    110W

  • 最大值

    160W

  • BTU（英制熱量單位）

    375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • 智慧節能 (70%)

    77W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

音效

  • 喇叭（內建）

    是 (10W x 2)

認證

  • 安全性

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / 能源星級

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT（限美國）

OPS 相容性

  • OPS 類型相容

  • OPS 電源內建

軟體相容性

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

    是（不適用於歐盟 / 獨立國協）

  • 手機 CMS

  • Connected Care

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2ea), AC Cord Holder (1ea)

  • 選購

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B) Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

特殊功能

  • 疊加觸控相容性

    不適用

  • 智能校準

    不適用

  • 傾斜（朝上）

    不適用

  • 傾斜（朝下）

    Max. 30 degree

  • 防護等級

    IP5X

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

  • 電源保護

    不適用

  • 陽光直射

    不適用

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區