98UH5E

(5)

鮮豔的色彩和強大的性能讓內容更生動

UH5E 系列擁有優異的畫質和先進的處理能力，在不使用其他設備的情況下，也能為您帶來極佳的視覺體驗。即使在明亮的環境下，也不會出現反光的情況，隨時呈現生動的內容，吸引路人的目光。

超凡畫質

真實色彩，逼真體驗

UH5E 系列提供大尺寸顯示器，足以展現全部內容並吸引所有觀眾的注意。LG IPS 面板可從多種角度欣賞，無論觀眾所處位置，都可清楚觀看內容。IPS 面板中的每個像素都可以再現逼真的影像色彩，而不會失真。

Ultra HD
展現逼真的色彩細節

UHD 解析度讓使用者即使放大顯示螢幕檢視，也可觀察到細節，清晰度比 FHD 高出四倍。UH5E 透過 HEVC（高效影片編碼），確保穩定的 UHD 影片播放。
強大的 webOS 作業系統

輕鬆內容管理

嵌入式 CMS（內容管理系統）讓您可使用內部/外部來源，創建和編輯內容，以及設定播放清單，依據所需的時間表播放，而無需使用電腦操作。由於直覺式的 GUI 和依據使用情境的功能表結構，內容管理變得更輕鬆容易。
強大的 webOS 智慧平台

簡易的群組管理

嵌入式 Group Manager 讓主顯示螢幕作為伺服器運作，並管理連接在相同網路上的其他顯示螢幕1) 。如此您可以使用諸如遙控器的輸入裝置，針對營業地點的多個顯示螢幕，進行分組和控制，並一次性將播放清單指定給各顯示螢幕。

1) 一個主顯示螢幕可以創建最多 25 組，每組最多可組成12 個附屬顯示螢幕。

強大的 webOS 智慧平台

各種感應器應用程式

LG webOS 智慧平台可輕鬆支援與外接感應器，如 GPIO、NFC/RFID、溫度感應器等的連接。由於無需額外購買軟體或媒體播放器，可降低成本。
強大的 webOS 智慧平台

多畫面模式

PBP (畫面並排）功能，可在單一螢幕上顯示最多 4 個輸入來源，而 PIP（子母畫面）可同時支援主畫面和子畫面的訊號，每個內容來源也可彈性呈現其視覺配置。
輕鬆維護

即時監控和控制

透過 Control Manage，嵌入式網路監控解決方案，您可即時控制和監控不同地點的多台顯示螢幕的狀態。提供網際網連接裝置使用，讓您可靈活並快速回應任一處的緊急情況。
輕鬆維護

即時維護服務

使用 LG 提供選購的雲端服務解決方案
Signage 365 Care，可更輕鬆且更快速進行維護。遠端管理客戶工作場所顯示螢幕的狀態，以進行故障診斷和遠端控制服務，確保客戶業務的穩定進行。

*「signage 365 Care」服務的可用性因地區而異，因此請聯絡所在地區的 LG 銷售代表，瞭解更多詳細資訊。

無線解決方案

內容共享
裝置間的內容鏡射可在 Wi-Fi 網路上更方便使用。
即時促銷
使用信標和 BLE（藍牙低能耗），商店管理者可即時提供優惠券和最新資訊。
無線存取點

無線存取點

UH5E 系列可作為虛擬控制器使用，作為行動裝置的無線存取點。
高相容性

與 AV 控制系統相容

UH5E 系列已通過 CrestronConnected® 認證，
與專業 AV 控制器的相容性更高，可進行完美的整合和自動化控制 1)，提升業務管理效率。

1) 網路控制

高相容性

與視訊會議系統相容

UH5E 系列已通過與 Cisco Spark Room Kits 的相容性認證，可順暢進行視訊會議，該系統提供強大且整合的控制1)，讓您的視訊會議更智慧聰明，不用浪費時間，就可設定畫質或變更撥入來電的輸入。
具空間效率的設計

輕薄簡潔的外觀

雖然 UH5E 系列是一款大尺寸顯示螢幕，但該產品纖薄，因此安裝時佔用的空間更少。維持簡潔空間的同時，享有身臨其境的體驗。
具空間效率的設計

可拆卸標誌和內建喇叭

可拆卸的品牌標誌，讓您能輕鬆以橫向或縱向模式安裝。此外，聲音可以從內建喇叭 1) 播放，發揮更大的廣告影響力。

1) 除 98 英吋外

列印

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    98"

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    500

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable), External Speaker

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    14.9 mm (Even) * Off-Bezel

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    2,191.8 x 1,246.8 x 69.4 mm (without Handle)

  • Weight (Head)

    88 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    2,342 x 1,386 x 402 mm

  • Packed Weight

    123 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    420 W / 560 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    294 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE-BOLT

  • Optional

    Speaker (SP-2200)

如需獲得得更多技術文件和資訊，請瀏覽 LG B2B 商業合作夥伴專區