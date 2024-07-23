Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Khóa đào tạo

Trang thiết bị Đào tạo LG Electronics

Lịch đào tạo

Có một số dàn nóng và dàn lạnh được trưng bày bên trong

Điều hòa gia dụng & cục bộ/multi split

Các nguyên tắc cơ bản của Lắp đặt, Vận hành và Bảo trì đối với điều hòa không khí gia dụng và Cục bộ/Multi Split, vào cuối khóa học, học viên sẽ được trang bị kiến thức để lắp đặt phù hợp, các thao tác thực hiện đúng và cách làm thế nào để kiểm tra các thành phần chính thực hiện bảo trì.

Bên phải là hình ảnh sản phẩm multi V5

Multi V (sản phẩm)

Tìm hiểu các dòng máy điều hòa không khí LG hiện có để ứng dụng trong thương mại, cũng như thế mạnh của sản phẩm trên thị trường. Khi kết thúc khóa đào tạo, những người tham gia phải phân biệt được sự khác biệt giữa các ứng dụng phù hợp và cách cài đặt cho từng loại sản phẩm. Các bản cập nhật mới của các sản phẩm LG sẽ được thảo luận, nêu bật các đặc điểm kỹ thuật chính của các dòng Multi V.

Có ba loại sản phẩm Multi V được trưng bày bên trong

Multi V (lắp đặt, vận hành và bảo trì)

Các nguyên tắc cơ bản của Lắp đặt, Vận hành và Bảo trì đối với điều hòa không khí, đặc biệt đối với các dòng hệ thống Multi V. Vào cuối khóa học, học viên sẽ có thể phân biệt: lắp đặt phù hợp, các hoạt động để thực hiện hiệu suất làm lạnh / sưởi ấm thích hợp, nhận dạng / đọc các cảnh báo và cách kiểm tra các bộ phận chính để bảo trì.

Có một số dàn nóng và dàn lạnh được trưng bày bên trong

Multi V water (lắp đặt, vận hành và bảo trì)

Các nguyên tắc cơ bản của Lắp đặt, Vận hành và Bảo trì cho điều hòa không khí, cụ thể là cho hệ thống Multi V Water (trữ nước), vào cuối khóa học, Học viên sẽ có, kiến ​​thức về cách lắp đặt phù hợp, các thao tác để thực hiện hiệu suất làm mát / sưởi ấm thích hợp và cách kiểm tra các bộ phận chính cần bảo trì.

Bên phải là hình ảnh sản phẩm AHU

AHU

Các nguyên tắc cơ bản của Lắp đặt, Vận hành và Bảo trì cho điều hòa không khí cụ thể là Multi V - AHU - Thiết bị Xử lý Không khí (AHU). Vào cuối khóa học, học viên sẽ có kiến ​​thức về cách lắp đặt, các thao tác để thực hiện hiệu quả việc làm mát / sưởi ấm, và cách kiểm tra các bộ phận chính cần bảo trì.

Dữ liệu cơ bản của phần mềm được hiển thị trong bảng

Lats HVAC

Giới thiệu cách sử dụng phần mềm LATS HVAC trong các dự án điều hòa không khí, dành riêng cho hệ thống Multi V. Vào cuối khóa học, người tham gia cần có được những khái niệm cơ bản về việc sử dụng phần mềm và tính khối lượng chính xác cho một dự án điều hòa không khí.

 

Các khái niệm cơ bản về việc sử dụng phần mềm và các kích thước chính xác cho các dự án điều hòa không khí được thể hiện trong bảng

Lats CAD

Giới thiệu cách sử dụng phần mềm LATS CAD trong các dự án điều hòa không khí, dành riêng cho hệ thống Multi V. Vào cuối khóa học, người tham gia cần có những khái niệm cơ bản về việc sử dụng phần mềm và tính khối lượng chính xác cho một dự án điều hòa không khí.

 

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng để lại thông tin nhu cầu mua hàng và chúng tôi sẽ liên hệ với Quý khách sớm

Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 