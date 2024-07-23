Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Khám phá công nghệ đằng sau LG ThinQ

Với sự trợ giúp của AI, LG ThinQ kết nối ngôi nhà thông minh của bạn thông qua hệ sinh thái gồm các sản phẩm, dịch vụ và ứng dụng tích hợp.

Một người phụ nữ đang ngồi trên ghế sofa và nhìn vào chiếc điện thoại của mình.
Tủ lạnh LG InstaView Door-in-Door màu bạc.
Cuộn để khám phá

LG ThinQ dự đoán hành vi của bạn

Bằng cách phân tích các thói quen và sở thích sử dụng, LG ThinQ giúp việc quản lý ngôi nhà thông minh của bạn trở nên dễ dàng hơn bao giờ hết.

Trí tuệ nhân tạo

Vòng tròn thể hiện mô tả về các thói quen sử dụng và các chế độ cài đặt được tối ưu hóa.

Hiểu các thói quen sử dụng và đề xuất các chế độ cài đặt tối ưu để giữ được sự tươi mới nhất.

Vòng tròn thể hiện mô tả về chất lượng và độ sáng của Tivi.

Mang đến khả năng tự động hóa trong ngôi nhà của bạn dựa trên nếp sinh hoạt và thói quen hành vi của bạn.

Vòng tròn thể hiện mô tả về chu trình giặt.

Tối ưu hóa chất lượng hình ảnh và độ sáng của Tivi dựa trên môi trường ở trong phòng và thể loại nội dung.

Vòng tròn thể hiện mô tả về việc nạp chu trình tối ưu.

Tự động đề xuất chu trình giặt theo trọng lượng giặt và loại vải.

Vòng tròn thể hiện mô tả về nếp sinh hoạt và thói quen.

Tìm hiểu thói quen giặt giũ thông thường cùng với thông tin thời tiết để đề xuất nạp chu trình tối ưu.

Trải nghiệm thực sự cá nhân hóa

Mỗi sản phẩm LG ThinQ đều đáp ứng các nhu cầu đặc thù của bạn để cá nhân hóa hoàn toàn trải nghiệm của bạn.

Trải nghiệm Tivi trực quan
LG ThinQ tự động thiết lập các ứng dụng và tùy chọn Tivi yêu thích của bạn, ngay cả khi Tivi được chia sẻ với các thành viên khác trong gia đình. Không biết xem chương trình gì? Hãy cho phép LG ThinQ gợi ý các đề xuất dựa trên các lựa chọn giải trí trước đây của bạn và tận hưởng sự tối ưu trọn vẹn bằng hình ảnh AI và Âm thanh AI.
Tivi LG ThinQ AI màu đen hiển thị các kênh của LG.
Bạn có muốn lướt qua danh sách các tựa phim tương tự như Đặc vụ áo đen II không?
Tối ưu độ tươi mát theo thói quen cá nhân
Hãy hình dung chiếc tủ lạnh biết bạn sử dụng nó bao nhiêu lần và khi nào bạn dùng bữa. Tủ lạnh LG ThinQ sẽ làm đúng như thế — tủ lạnh điều chỉnh nhiệt độ để giữ cho thức ăn của bạn tươi ngon hơn và thậm chí còn tăng tốc độ làm nước đá.
Tủ lạnh LG InstaView Door-in-Door màu bạc.
Giặt hoàn hảo mọi thời điểm
LG ThinQ giúp bạn bảo quản sợi vải của bộ quần áo yêu thích bằng cách sử dụng công nghệ AI để phát hiện kết cấu vải và trọng tải, sau đó điều chỉnh chuyển động giặt và nhiệt độ sấy và nhiều tính năng khác nữa để tăng cường chăm sóc sợi vải. Nó tự động nạp chu trình máy giặt tối ưu và gửi cho bạn thông báo khi giặt xong. Bạn thậm chí còn nhận được thông báo trên chiếc Tivi LG mới trong khi đang xem chương trình yêu thích của mình.
Máy giặt cửa trước LG ThinQ màu đen.

Tiết kiệm thời gian cho những việc quan trọng

Ngôi nhà thông minh LG của bạn giúp cuộc sống trở nên dễ dàng hơn. Bằng cách theo dõi nếp sinh hoạt và thói quen sử dụng của bạn,
LG ThinQ xác định thời gian mà thiết bị LG giúp bạn tiết kiệm được.

Người phụ nữ đang kéo giãn trên thảm tập yoga.
Máy điều hòa LG ThinQ màu trắng.

LG ThinQ clock icon.

Hãy tham khảo các sản phẩm LG ThinQ tiết kiệm thời gian này

Máy điều hòa
Tạo lịch trình và để máy điều hòa của bạn lo phần còn lại.
Máy điều hòa LG ThinQ màu trắng.
Máy giặt
Đặt lịch khởi động máy giặt khi bạn đang di chuyển bằng ứng dụng LG ThinQ.
Máy giặt cửa trước LG ThinQ màu đen.
Chỉ cần nói một tiếng

Điều khiển ngôi nhà thông minh của bạn chỉ bằng giọng nói.

Xin chào LG, các diễn viên trong phim này là ai vậy?
Người đàn ông đang ngồi trên ghế sofa xem Tivi.
Alexa, yêu cầu LG bắt đầu giặt đồ.
Người đàn ông đang mở cửa máy giặt.
Hey Google, hãy đặt nhiệt độ máy điều hòa thành 21 độ.
Mẹ và bé đang ngủ trên giường.

Nói chuyện với các thiết bị của bạn khi đang di chuyển

Sử dụng ứng dụng LG ThinQ để điều khiển thiết bị của bạn bằng giọng nói.1)

Màn hình Tivi hiển thị người phụ nữ.
Màn hình ứng dụng hiển thị chức năng Tivi của ứng dụng LG ThinQ.
Khám phá mọi thứ
mà ứng dụng LG ThinQ có thể làm được

LG ThinQ mic icon.

Sản phẩm tương thích với tính năng điều khiển bằng giọng nói

Máy điều hòa
Yêu cầu máy điều hòa thay đổi nhiệt độ phòng.
Máy điều hòa LG ThinQ màu trắng.
Tivi AI
Điều khiển Tivi bằng giọng nói của bạn.
Tivi LG ThinQ AI màu đen.
Khám phá tất cả sản phẩm LG ThinQ

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 