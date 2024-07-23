Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Đặc điểm nổi bật webOS là gì? Màn hình chính và ứng dụng Chơi game và lối sống Khuyến mãi

Biến trải nghiệm TV thành của riêng bạn

Trải nghiệm TV thiết kế riêng với My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, AI Chatbot, AI magic remote và Quick Card.

*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể không giống nhau tùy theo quốc gia và khác nhau tại thời điểm phát hành.
**Đề xuất từ khóa thay đổi tùy theo ứng dụng và thời gian trong ngày.
***AI Concierge, AI Chatbot và Nhận dạng giọng nói bằng AI chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.
****Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS được đánh giá là hệ điều hành smart TV tốt nhất

Tìm hiểu thêm

webOS

AVForums Editor's Choice Awards

LG một lần nữa đứng đầu về hệ thống TV thông minh tích hợp

Tìm hiểu thêm

webOS 24

iF Design Award

Thắng giải IF Design Award

Tìm hiểu thêm

Logo webOS lơ lửng ở trung tâm trên nền đen và không gian bên dưới được chiếu sáng bằng các màu đỏ, cam và vàng của logo. Bên dưới logo có dòng chữ &quot;webOS Re:New Program&quot;.

webOS Re:New Program

Mỗi năm một TV mới
trong suốt 5 năm

Sản phẩm luôn mới mẻ ngay cả khi chúng tôi bổ sung thêm các tính năng và tiện ích mới.

Năm hình chữ nhật có màu sắc khác nhau được xếp tầng hướng lên trên, mỗi hình chữ nhật được gắn nhãn theo năm từ &quot;webOS 24&quot; đến &quot;webOS 28&quot;. Mũi tên chỉ lên nằm giữa các hình chữ nhật, được gắn nhãn từ &quot;Upgrade 1&quot; (Nâng cấp 1) đến &quot;Upgrade 4&quot; (Nâng cấp 4).

Với webOS Re:New Program, khách hàng sẽ được hưởng bốn bản nâng cấp trong vòng năm năm, đảm bảo nhận tổng cộng năm phiên bản webOS bao gồm phiên bản hiện tại vào thời điểm mua.

*webOS Re:New Program hỗ trợ tổng cộng bốn bản nâng cấp trong vòng năm năm với ngưỡng là phiên bản webOS đã được cài đặt sẵn và lịch nâng cấp khác nhau từ cuối tháng đến đầu năm.
**Các bản cập nhật và lịch cập nhật của một số tính năng, ứng dụng và dịch vụ có thể khác nhau tùy theo model và khu vực.
***Bản nâng cấp khả dụng cho sảm phẩm từ năm 2023, bao gồm các model từ UHD trở lên.

Màn hình LG TV hiển thị giao diện My Profile. Ở vị trí thứ ba trên cùng là banner cho Những kỳ quan hữu hình. Bên dưới banner hiển thị các nút sau: Home Hub, Sports, Game, Accessibility, Home Office. Bên dưới nút hiển thị các logo sau: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now và Udemy. Bên dưới logo hiển thị hình thu nhỏ của 5 bộ phim, ngay phía dưới văn bản “Lựa chọn hàng đầu dành cho bạn”. Con trỏ nhấp vào chữ cái đầu ‘S’ ở góc trên cùng bên trái màn hình. Menu thả xuống của Tài khoản LG mở ra và hiển thị năm chủ đề. Con trỏ nhấp vào chủ đề thứ hai khi hình thu nhỏ và nội dung đề xuất trên màn hình thay đổi.

My Profile

Không gian của bạn
được dành riêng
cho bạn

Với My Profile, bạn có thể dễ dàng tạo hồ sơ cho mỗi thành viên trong gia đình. Mỗi người sẽ có một màn hình chính riêng kèm các đề xuất nội dung tùy chỉnh.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Nội dung giảm bớt hoặc hạn chế có thể được hiển thị tùy thuộc vào khu vực và kết nối mạng.
***Có thể tạo và hiển thị 10 hồ sơ trên màn hình chính.

Con trỏ nhấp vào Sports và màn hình mờ dần rồi chuyển sang trang chủ Sports kèm dòng chữ &quot;Đăng ký đội/cầu thủ yêu thích của bạn để biết thêm thông tin về thứ hạng giải đấu, lịch thi đấu hoặc bất kỳ thông tin cập nhật nào khác&quot; và &quot;Danh sách giải đấu phổ biến&quot;. Năm hình thu nhỏ được gắn nhãn Bóng đá, Bóng rổ, Bóng chày, Bóng gậy và Khúc côn cầu trên băng. Màn hình mờ rồi quay lại, con trỏ nhấp vào Trò chơi, màn hình mờ dần rồi chuyển sang trang chủ trang Trò chơi kèm dòng chữ “Đắm chìm trong trò chơi trên màn hình lớn. Bạn có thể chơi game và xem các video chơi game mới nhất”. Hình ảnh hiển thị các nút có gắn nhãn GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid và Chơi gần đây. Các logo sau được hiển thị: GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Blacknut, Boosteroid, YouTube và Twitch.

Quick Card

Tiếp cận sở thích bằng lối tắt

Chỉ một lần nhấp. Quick Card sẽ chuyển đến mục bạn muốn trong tích tắc, bất kể đó là hub trò chơi, danh sách phát bạn yêu thích hay là văn phòng tại nhà của bạn.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Các tính năng, menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể không giống nhau tùy theo quốc gia và thời điểm phát hành.

Sports Portal

Không gian dành cho người hâm mộ thể thao

Đắm mình trong các hoạt động từ Sports Portal — nơi hội tụ tất cả những môn thể thao bạn yêu thích với trận đấu trực tiếp, khoảnh khắc nổi bật trong trận đấu, bảng thi đấu và nhiều nội dung khác tại một màn hình duy nhất.

Sports Alert

Không còn bỏ lỡ bàn thắng

Đặt Sports Alert cho đội yêu thích của bạn và nhận lời nhắc về các trận đấu sắp tới, thông báo về bàn thắng và tỷ số chung cuộc khi chúng xảy ra.

Sports Mode

Bàn thắng và đường chuyền vừa sắc nét vừa rõ ràng

Chuyển sang Sports Mode để trải nghiệm hình ảnh tùy chỉnh cho thể thao với độ sáng, độ tương phản, âm thanh và hành động mượt mà phù hợp.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Dịch vụ và giải đấu được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.
***Cần có kết nối internet.
****Chức năng Sports Alert chỉ khả dụng cho các đội và người chơi đã đăng ký qua Đội của tôi.

Chiếc LG TV chiếu một bộ phim và màn hình được chia ra, một nửa chiếu phim, nửa kia hiển thị Spotify. Con trỏ nhấp vào nút để hiển thị bảng cài đặt Đa góc nhìn và nhấp vào nút Live TV, đồng thời cửa sổ Spotify chuyển sang màn hình thể hiện cảnh thể thao. Cửa sổ thứ ba hiển thị video yoga trên YouTube trượt vào từ bên dưới. Sau đó, cửa sổ thứ tư hiển thị Spotify trượt vào từ bên dưới. Theo đó, màn hình hiển thị các nội dung khác nhau trong cả bốn phần.

Đa góc nhìn

Nhiều khung hình, nhiều niềm vui

Khi một màn hình không đủ, hãy chia nó thành 2-4 khung. Dùng TV làm màn hình đôi cho chiếc máy tính của bạn hoặc thêm nhiều màn hình để cùng lúc thực hiện thao tác tìm kiếm trên web và xem trong PiP.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Cài đặt hình ảnh và âm thanh trên cả hai màn hình đều giống nhau.
***Hỗ trợ chế độ 2 màn hình / 4 màn hình tùy theo kiểu máy và quốc gia. (Chế độ 3&4 màn hình chỉ có trên dòng M4 và G4.)

AI Picture Wizard

Một hình ảnh được tùy chỉnh theo sở thích của bạn

Chọn hình ảnh yêu thích của bạn và AI Picture Wizard sẽ tạo ra một hình ảnh được điều chỉnh chính xác theo sở thích độc đáo của bạn từ 85 triệu khả năng, sau đó lưu nó vào hồ sơ của bạn.

*AI Picture Wizard có sẵn trên OLED M4, OLED G4, OLED C4, OLED CS4, OLED B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 và 86NANO80.

Always Ready

Trợ lý của bạn luôn sẵn lòng phục vụ bạn

Ngay cả khi TV tắt, bạn vẫn có thể yêu cầu thông tin như thời gian, thời tiết, thông báo thể thao và cập nhật Lịch Google. Trợ lý sẽ luôn sẵn sàng hỗ trợ bạn.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Tính năng Always Ready trên các sản phẩm LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 và 86NANO80.

LG Magic Remote có nút tròn ở chính giữa, ánh sáng hồng neon phát ra bao quanh nút để làm nổi bật. Tín hiệu màu hồng phát ra từ điều khiển từ xa với bong bóng lời thoại màu hồng phía trên LG Magic Remote.

AI Magic Remote

Phép màu trong tầm tay bạn

Thoát khỏi những hạn chế đến từ nút bấm kiểu cũ. LG Magic Remote mở khóa chức năng của LG TV bằng một cú nhấp, cuộn hay qua Nhận dạng giọng nói AI, cho phép đổi kênh hoặc đề xuất khi nói vào micrô.

*Khả năng hỗ trợ, chức năng và tính năng của Magic Remote có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ được hỗ trợ, ngay cả đối với cùng một kiểu máy.
**Cần có kết nối Internet.
***Nhận dạng giọng nói AI chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.

LG TV hiển thị hình ảnh một người phụ nữ và một chú chó trên cánh đồng rộng lớn. Ở dưới cùng màn hình hiển thị dòng chữ “Đề xuất từ khóa mới mỗi khi bạn nhấn nút micrô trên điều khiển từ xa” bên cạnh hình đồ họa hình tròn màu hồng tím. Các thanh màu hồng hiển thị các từ khóa sau: Phim về chó, Cuộc thi chó, Phim tài liệu, Thư giãn, Hoạt hình động vật. Phía trước LG TV có Điều khiển từ xa Magic của LG đang hướng về phía TV và có các vòng tròn đồng tâm màu tím neon bao quanh nút micrô. Bên cạnh điều khiển là đồ họa hình ngón tay đang nhấn nút và hiển thị chữ “Nhấn nhanh”.

AI Concierge

Bạn được chọn đúng theo sở thích

AI Concierge tìm hiểu về bạn thông qua lịch sử tìm kiếm và đề xuất nội dung của bạn, cũng như các từ khóa đặt trước bao gồm 'Dành cho bạn', 'Được đề xuất', 'Đang thịnh hành' và 'Mẹo'.

*Tính năng 'Dành cho bạn' trong AI Concierge có thể chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.
**Đề xuất từ khóa dựa vào lịch sử tìm kkiếm và thay đổi tùy theo ứng dụng và thời gian trong ngày.

Hình ảnh Trước và Sau của LG TV được hiển thị cạnh nhau. Màn hình Trước có hình ảnh tối với cửa sổ bật lên dành cho Trợ giúp AI. Người dùng viết trong cuộc trò chuyện: “Màn hình tối.” AI trả lời: “Xin chào, có vẻ như màn hình có vấn đề. Tôi sẽ xử lý ngay. Bạn có thể xem trên màn hình sáng hơn và rõ nét hơn bằng cách tối ưu hóa cài đặt màn hình.” Người dùng nhấn vào nút Tối ưu hóa. Màn hình Sau có hình ảnh sáng và rõ nét hơn. Cửa sổ bật lên trò chuyện của Trợ giúp AI cho biết: “Đang tối ưu hóa Cài đặt màn hình. Chế độ hình ảnh = sống động. Tiết kiệm năng lượng = tối đa. Giảm ánh sáng xanh = bật. Tối ưu hóa cài đặt đã hoàn tất.”

Accessibility

AI Chatbot giúp chúng ta dễ dàng tiếp cận TV hơn

LG TV phù hợp với tất cả mọi người nhờ sự hỗ trợ thông minh từ AI Chatbot tích hợp và các menu truy cập nhanh cho phép bạn dễ dàng kiểm soát tất cả cài đặt trợ năng của TV.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Dịch vụ có thể khác nhau tùy theo khu vực và quốc gia.
***Cần có kết nối internet.
****AI Chatbot chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ gốc.

Home Hub

Điều khiển ngôi nhà thông minh từ một nơi

Home Hub cho phép điều khiển liền mạch thiết bị thông minh của bạn từ TV, bao gồm thiết bị di động, soundbar và thiết bị IoT như hệ thống đèn thông minh, Hệ thống sưởi, thông gió, điều hòa, v.v.

*LG hỗ trợ thiết bị Wi-Fi đạt chuẩn “Matter”. Tính năng và dịch vụ có hỗ trợ 'Matter' có thể thay đổi tùy theo thiết bị được kết nối. Kết nối ban đầu giữa ThinQ và Matter phải được thực hiện thông qua ứng dụng di động ThinQ.
**Chỉ có thể sử dụng chức năng thoại rảnh tay mà không cần điều khiển từ xa với Bộ xử lý AI alpha 9 và Bộ xử lý AI alpha 11. Điều này có thể thay đổi tùy theo sản phẩm và khu vực.
***Dịch vụ tích hợp Chromecast có thể chưa khả dụng tại thời điểm mua OLED CS4, nhưng bạn vẫn có thể sử dụng dịch vụ này sau khi cài đặt bản cập nhật phần mềm webOS.

LG TV lắp trên tường trong phòng khách đang hiển thị hình một con sư tử và một con sư tử con. Một người đàn ông ngồi ở phía trước với chiếc điện thoại thông minh trên tay cũng hiển thị hình sư tử tương tự. Đồ họa hình ba đường cong màu đỏ neon hiện ngay phía trên điện thoại thông minh và hướng về phía TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Truyền ứng dụng của bạn trực tiếp lên TV

Xem nội dung từ thiết bị Android hoặc iPhone của bạn trên màn hình LG TV một cách dễ dàng nhờ tích hợp Chromecast và Apple AirPlay.

*Hình ảnh màn hình mô phỏng.
**Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay và HomeKit là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc., được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.
***Hỗ trợ cho AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Tích hợp Chromecast và có thể thay đổi theo khu vực và ngôn ngữ.
****LG hỗ trợ thiết bị Wi-Fi đạt chuẩn ‘Matter’. Tính năng và dịch vụ có hỗ trợ 'Matter' có thể thay đổi tùy theo thiết bị được kết nối. Kết nối ban đầu giữa ThinQ và Matter phải được thực hiện thông qua ứng dụng di động ThinQ.
*****Dịch vụ tích hợp Chromecast có thể chưa khả dụng tại thời điểm mua OLED CS4, nhưng bạn vẫn có thể sử dụng dịch vụ này sau khi cài đặt bản cập nhật phần mềm webOS.

LG TV OLED evo C4, evo G4 và B4 xếp thành một hàng trên nền đen với những vòng xoáy màu tinh tế. Biểu tượng &quot;OLED TV số 1 thế giới trong 11 năm&quot; trên hình ảnh. Dòng tuyên bố miễn trừ: &quot;Nguồn: Omdia. Lô hàng, 2013-2023. Kết quả không do LG Electronics chứng thực. Bên thứ ba tự chịu rủi ro khi dựa vào những kết quả này. Truy cập https://www.omdia.com/ để biết thêm chi tiết.&quot;

LG OLED HOÀN TOÀN MỚI

11 năm sau,
Trụ vững hàng đầu

11 năm sau, <br>Trụ vững hàng đầu Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 