Großbildschirm
Ein LG NanoCell TV vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Der Fernseher zeigt ein Auto, das vor einer Bergkette durch Wasser fährt, in dem sich der leuchtende Himmel spiegelt.

Groß ist eine Untertreibung.
Er ist episch.

Entdecken Sie ein unglaubliches Niveau der Immersion, das auf einem kleineren Bildschirm einfach nicht erreicht werden kann.

NanoCell

Genießen Sie reinste Farben auf einem riesigen Bildschirm.

Der LG NanoCell sorgt dank Nano-Technologie für noch detailliertere und präzisere Farben. Lässt Sie auf den riesigen 75- und 86-Zoll-Bildschirmen einer Vielzahl von Modellen in das Bildschirmgeschehen eintauchen und in 4K und 8K die Faszination reinster Farben genießen.

Ein LG NanoCell TV mit 75 Zoll steht direkt vor einem ultragroßen LG NanoCell TV mit 86 Zoll in einem dunklen Raum. Auf den Bildschirmen ist die Nahaufnahme des Kopfes eines Zebras zu sehen.

Aufklappen und den passenden TV finden

Table Caption
Funktionen NANO99 NANO95 NANO90
Der Nano99 mit kleinen Farbkugeln auf dem Display, die vom unteren Bildschirmrand aus aufsteigen, und dem 8K-Logo in der rechten unteren Ecke.
Unser Vorzeigemodell, der 8K NanoCell TV
Der Nano95 mit kleinen Farbkugeln auf dem Display, die vom unteren Bildschirmrand aus aufsteigen, und dem 8K-Logo in der rechten unteren Ecke.
Ein erschwinglicher 8K NanoCell TV der Spitzenklasse
Der Nano90 mit kleinen Farbkugeln in Rot- und Gelbtönen auf dem Display, die vom unteren Bildschirmrand aus aufsteigen.
Der beste NanoCell TV für das Gaming
Display 8K (7.680 x 4.320), 86/75 Zoll 8K (7.680 x 4.320) 75 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 86/75 Zoll
Audio 4.2-Kanal/60 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W
Standfuß Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Prozessor α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
Verarbeitung AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound
Farbe Nano Color Pro Nano Color Pro Nano Color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC VRR/ALLM/eARC
Gaming Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG AMD FreeSync™/Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Table Caption
Funktionen NANO85 NANO80 NANO77
Der Nano85 mit kleinen Farbkugeln in Grün- und Gelbtönen auf dem Display, die vom unteren Bildschirmrand aus aufsteigen.
Ein preisgünstiger NanoCell TV für das Gaming
Der Nano80 mit kleinen Farbkugeln in Blau- und Grüntönen auf dem Display, die vom unteren Bildschirmrand aus aufsteigen.
Ein hervorragender Allround-NanoCell-TV
Der Nano77 mit kleinen Farbkugeln in Lila- und Blautönen auf dem Display, die vom unteren Bildschirmrand aus aufsteigen.
Unser erschwinglichster NanoCell TV
Display 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 86/75/50 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 75/50 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 86/75 Zoll
Audio 2.2-Kanal/40 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W –/20W
Standfuß Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Prozessor α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K Quad-Core-Prozessor mit 4K
Verarbeitung AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound -
Farbe Nano Color Nano Color Nano Color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG HDR10 Pro/HLG HDR10 Pro/HLG
HDMI-Funktionen VRR/ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
Gaming AMD FreeSync™/Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG AMD FreeSync™/Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
Ein großer Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer rosafarbenen Wand, umgeben von schlichten Einrichtungsgegenständen. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen üppigen Wald.

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt.

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgröße die richtige für Sie ist? Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den LG-TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgröße zu erfahren und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt.

*Dieser Service ist ab der zweiten Jahreshälfte verfügbar.

OLED, QNED oder NanoCell Wählen Sie Ihren ultragroßen Fernseher.

Real 8K Self-lit OLED

88-, 83-, 77-Zoll-Display

OLED

QNED Mini LED

65-, 75-Zoll-Display

QNED

NanoCell

86-, 75-Zoll-Display

NANOCELL
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.


Häufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.


Datenschutzerklärung
 