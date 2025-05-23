Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Großbildschirm

Ein großformatiger LG QNED MIni LED TV an einer weißen Backsteinwand mit einem kleinen Sessel und einem Tisch im Vordergrund. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen Wald.

Eine großartige Weiterentwicklung des LCD-TV.

Erleben Sie, wie immersiv Fernsehen auf einem Großbildschirm, der keine Kompromisse bei der Bildqualität eingeht, sein kann.

Die detailreichste Wiedergabe aller LCD-Fernseher von LG.

Der LG QNED Mini LED verfügt über ca. 30.000 Mini-LEDs, um ein helles, hochwertiges Bild zu erzeugen, während fast 2.500 einzigartige Dimming-Zonen atemberaubende Schwarztöne mit reduziertem Halo-Effekt selbst in den dunkelsten Szenen liefern. Das resultierende Bild sieht so gut aus, dass Sie es für Magie halten.

Bild von Heißluftballons, die in einem Nachthimmel schweben. Das Bild ist in drei Abschnitte unterteilt. Das linke zeigt Edge-LED-Dimming, das mittlere Full Array mit besseren Farben, aber einem leichten Halo-Effekt, und das rechte Bild, wiedergegeben auf dem LG QNED Mini LED, überzeugt mit tiefen Schwarztönen und fast keinem Halo-Effekt. Bilder von drei verschiedenen Arten der LED-Beleuchtung. Links: Edge mit einem deutlichen Halo-Effekt. Mitte: Full Array mit besserem Bild, aber einem leichten Halo-Effekt. Rechts: LG QNED Mini LED mit vielen kleineren Lichtern und einem scharfen Bild.

*Die Anzahl der Mini-LEDs und der Dimming-Zonen basiert auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell mit 8K.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Ein hochmodernes LCD-Display gigantischer Größe.

Zwei ultragroße LG QNED Mini LED TVs mit 75 und 86 Zoll stehen nebeneinander vor einem dunklen Hintergrund. Die Displays zeigen eine Nahaufnahme des Gesichts eines Elefanten.

Aufklappen, um den passenden TV zu finden

Table Caption
Funktionen QNED99 QNED91
Der QNED99 mit einer Nahaufnahme von leuchtend bunten Blütenblättern und dem 8K-Logo auf dem Bildschirm.
Unser bester 8K QNED Mini LED TV.
Der QNED91 mit einer Nahaufnahme von Blütenblättern in leuchtenden Gelb- und Orangetönen auf dem Bildschirm.
Der Inbegriff des 4K QNED Mini LED TV
Display 8K (7.680 x 4.320), 86/75 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 86/75 Zoll
Audio 4.2-Kanal/60 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W
Standfuß Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Prozessor α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
Verarbeitung AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound
Farbe Nano Color Pro/Farbvolumen Nano Color Pro/Farbvolumen
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
Gaming Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Händler finden

*Die Verfügbarkeit von Software-Updates kann je nach Modell und Region variieren.

Ein großer Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer grauen Wand, umgeben von modernen grauen und schwarzen Einrichtungsgegenständen. Der Bildschirm zeigt drei Bäume, die sich bei Sonnenuntergang im Wasser spiegeln.

Finden Sie die perfekte Größe.

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgröße die richtige für Sie ist? Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den LG-TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgröße zu erfahren und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

Finden Sie die perfekte Größe.

*Dieser Service ist ab der zweiten Jahreshälfte verfügbar.

OLED, QNED oder NanoCell Wählen Sie Ihren ultragroßen Fernseher.

Real 8K Self-lit OLED

88-, 83-, 77-Zoll-Display

OLED

QNED Mini LED

65-, 75-Zoll-Display

QNED

NanoCell

86-, 75-Zoll-Display

NANOCELL
0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
