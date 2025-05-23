Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Großbildschirm

Wodurch unterscheidet sich OLED von allem anderen?

Die Antwort lautet: die selbstleuchtenden Pixel. Unsere Technologie des selbstleuchtenden Displays bietet Ihnen das ultimative Betrachtungserlebnis. Anders als LED-Fernseher, die durch die Hintergrundbeleuchtungstechnologie eingeschränkt sind, warten die LG OLED TVs mit eindrucksvollem Realismus und einzigartigen Designs auf.

Erleben Sie die OLED-Qualität im großen Stil.

Genießen Sie perfektes Schwarz, satte Farben und die Großartigkeit der selbstleuchtenden Pixel auf einer Vielzahl von Modellen mit riesigen 77-, 83- und 88-Zoll-Bildschirmen.

OLED-Fernseher mit 77 und 83 Zoll und der Nahaufnahme eines Löwengesichts stehen diagonal vor einem dunkelblauen Wellenhintergrund.

Finden Sie den richtigen OLED-Fernseher für sich.

Table Caption
Funktionen Z1 G1 C1 B1 A1
Der Gipfel aller LG OLED TVs.
Der Gipfel aller LG OLED TVs.
Unser bester 4K OLED TV
Unser bester 4K OLED TV
Unser meistgekaufter OLED TV
Unser meistgekaufter OLED TV
Unser OLED TV mit brillanter Farbwiedergabe für jeden Tag.
Unser OLED TV mit brillanter Farbwiedergabe für jeden Tag.
Der für jeden erschwingliche OLED TV
Der für jeden erschwingliche OLED TV
Großer Bildschirm 8K (7.680 x 4.320), 88/77 Zoll 77 Zoll 77 Zoll, 83 Zoll 77 Zoll 77 Zoll
Display 77, 88 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160) 4K (3.840 x 2.160) 4K (3.840 x 2.160) 4K (3.840 x 2.160)
Audio 88 Zoll: 4.2-Kanal/80 W 77 Zoll: 4.2-Kanal/60 W 4.2-Kanal/60 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W 2.0-Kanal/20 W
Standfuß 88 Zoll: Standfuß 77 Zoll: Wandmontage Wandmontage Standfuß optional Standfuß Standfuß Standfuß
Prozessor α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
Verarbeitung 100%ige Farbtreue/Farbvolumen AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro AI Sound Pro AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound

Ein großer Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer rosafarbenen Wand, umgeben von schlichten Einrichtungsgegenständen. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen üppigen Wald.

TV-Simulator

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt.

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgröße die richtige für Sie ist? Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den LG-TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgröße zu erfahren und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein großer Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt.

Mehr Auswahl an ultragroßen OLED-, QNED- und NanoCell-Fernsehern

Selbstleuchtender OLED

88-, 83-, 77-Zoll-Display

OLED

QNED Mini LED

86-, 75-Zoll-Display

QNED

NanoCell

86-, 75-Zoll-Display

NanoCell
