65" LG NanoCell TV

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Unterstützung

65" LG NanoCell TV

65" LG NanoCell TV

65SM8600PLA
(3)
  • Vorderansicht von 65&#34; LG NanoCell TV 65SM8600PLA
Vorderansicht von 65&#34; LG NanoCell TV 65SM8600PLA
Hauptmerkmale

  • NanoCell TV, der beste LED-Fernseher von LG
  • Bessere Farbklarheit als je zuvor
  • Reine Farben dank NanoCell-Technologie
  • Hohe Farbgenauigkeit aus nahezu jedem Blickwinkel
  • Akkurate Farben auch von der Seite
  • Die Vision der Filmemacher wird Realität
Mehr
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    Nano Cell Display

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    165

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    65

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Ja

  • IPS Panel

    Ja

  • Viewing Angle

    Wide Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Cell Color

  • Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)

    Ja

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance

  • BLU Type

    Edge

  • Deep Learning AI Prozessor

    ALPHA7 Gen 2 Intelligent Processor

  • Deep Learning AI Picture

    Ja

  • AI Brightness / Sensor

    Ja

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja/Ja

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    USB

  • 2K HFR

    HDMI und USB

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Object Depth Enhancer

    Ja

  • Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming â…¡

    Ja

  • Auto Calibration

    Ja

FARBWIEDERGABE

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    Vier Rechenvorgänge

  • Frequency based Sharpness Enhancer

    Ja

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC (Video Decoder)

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9 (Video Decoder)

    4K@60P, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate

    Nein

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Sound Output gesamt

    75" 40 Watt
    65" 20 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    75" 2.2 ch/65" 2.0 ch

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Deep Learning AI Sound

    Ja

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Surround Modus

    Dolby Surround/Ultra Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • WiSA Speakers

    Ja (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X(Refer to manual)

SMART HOME ASSISTANT

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • LG Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ja

  • Speech to Text

    Ja

  • LG Voice Search

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Nein (UK, Germany)

SMART PHONE VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobile Connectivity

    Ja

  • Split Screen

    Ja

  • LG TV Plus App

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple HomePod

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay 2

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS Smart TV

  • Number of CPUs

    Quad

  • Magic Remote Control

    MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt

  • AI Launcher

    Ja

  • AI Recommendation

    Ja

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universal Control

    Daten werden nachgereicht

  • Multi-view

    Ja

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

HEIMAUTOMATION:

  • Control4 SDDP

    Ja

  • Network IP Control

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Ansehen & Aufnehmen

    Nein

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    2 (hinten)/2 (seitlich)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.0

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 (hinten)/1 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja

  • CI Slot

    Ja

  • RF Eingang

    2 (hinten, RF/Sat)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Ja

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer

    Ja (hinten)

  • Line out

    Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (V5.0)

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A+ (Spektrum A+++ bis D)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    164kWh

ABMESSUNGEN/PALLETTEN/EAN CODE

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1451 x 840 x 64 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1451 x 910 x 323,7 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1600 x 1035 x 207 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    831x 323,7 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    24,1kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    25,8kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    33,3kg

  • EAN Code

    8806098385447

ZUBEHÖR

  • Remote

    Magic Motion Remote Control 2019

VESA

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300 x 300

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

