Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55 Zoll LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025
OLED55C54LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

55 Zoll LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED55C54LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

55 Zoll LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025

OLED55C54LA
Einführungsvideo zu OLED C5 USP.
Vorderansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TVs. Das OLED-Emblem „12 Years of world number 1“ (Seit 12 Jahren weltweit die Nummer 1) und LG OLED evo AI 2025-Logo sind auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.
Rückansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Einführungsvideo zu OLED C5 USP.
Vorderansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TVs. Das OLED-Emblem „12 Years of world number 1“ (Seit 12 Jahren weltweit die Nummer 1) und LG OLED evo AI 2025-Logo sind auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.
Rückansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.

Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K-Bildqualität, hochskaliertes Bildmaterial und Surround-Klang mit dem alpha 9 AI Prozessor Gen8
  • Echte Schwarzwerte in jedem Pixel sorgen für atemberaubenden Kontrast, Tiefe und Detailreichtum
  • 100 % Farbtreue für präzise lebensechte Farben. 100 % Farbvolumen für intensivere Farbtöne
  • Brillantere Bilder durch die neue lichtemittierende Struktur von Brightness Booster
  • Neue KI-Taste, Sprachsteuerung, Drag & Drop Funktionen auf der AI Magic Remote
Mehr
Welches Hi-Fi? Logo.

Welches Hi-Fi?

„...der beste Fernseher für die meisten Leute ...“ (03/2025)

Logo – TechRadar Editor's choice

TechRadar – Editor's Choice

„Mit dem erstaunlichen Kontrast, den leuchtenden Farben und realistischen Details fühlt sich der LG C5 hochwertiger an ...“ (03/2025)

Logo – T3 Platinum Award

T3 – Platinum Award

„Wenn du also nach einem OLED mit erstklassiger Bildqualität suchst, ist der C5 die ideale Wahl.“ (03/2025)

Logo – „Gewinner“ des IF Design Award.

iF Design Award – Gewinner (OLED C5, 83 Zoll)

Logo – Tom's Guide Editor's Choice.

Tom's Guide – Editor's Choice

„WebOS von LG bleibt eine der stärksten eigenständigen Optionen für Fernsehgeräte.“ (04/2025)

Logo – AVForum „Sehr empfehlenswert“.

AVForums – Sehr empfehlenswert

Der LG C5 ist weiterhin der beste Allround-Performer in der LG 2025-Reihe und sehr zu empfehlen.

HDTVTest-Logo „Sehr empfehlenswert“

HDTVTest – Sehr empfehlenswert

Der weltweit meistverkaufte OLED TV ist jetzt noch heller geworden

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf beschreibenden Materialien, die den Jurymitgliedern vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen oder der darin gemachten Angaben überprüft noch die Produkte, für die die Auszeichnung 

vergeben wurde, getestet.

Auf dem Bildschirm eines LG OLED evo AI TV befindet sich ein abstraktes Bild mit beeindruckenden Details, Farben und Kontrasten. Eine vergrößerte Version des alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 befindet sich hinter dem Fernsehgerät. Sein Licht beleuchtet die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum. Der Titel lautet „LG OLED evo AI“. Außerdem ist der Text „Powered by LG Alpha 9 AI Gen8 Processor“ zu sehen. In der Ecke befindet sich ein goldenes Logo mit Sternen und der Aufschrift „World's Number One OLED TV for 12 Years“ (Seit 12 Jahren der weltweit beste OLED-Fernseher).

Auf dem Bildschirm eines LG OLED evo AI TV befindet sich ein abstraktes Bild mit beeindruckenden Details, Farben und Kontrasten. Eine vergrößerte Version des alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 befindet sich hinter dem Fernsehgerät. Sein Licht beleuchtet die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum. Der Titel lautet „LG OLED evo AI“. Außerdem ist der Text „Powered by LG Alpha 9 AI Gen8 Processor“ zu sehen. In der Ecke befindet sich ein goldenes Logo mit Sternen und der Aufschrift „World's Number One OLED TV for 12 Years“ (Seit 12 Jahren der weltweit beste OLED-Fernseher).

Zu den Details von
„Every Light and Dark“

*Omdia. 12 Jahre die Nummer 1 bezüglich der meistverkauften Geräte 2013-2024. Dieses Ergebnis stellt keine Empfehlung für LGE oder seine Produkte dar. Weitere Informationen findest du unter https://www.omdia.com/.

BildqualitätwebOS für AIKlangqualitätDesignUnterhaltungLG Gallery+

Die nächste Stufe bildgebender Detailgenauigkeit mit dem brillanten alpha 9 KI-Prozessor Gen8

Die KI-Engine unseres Prozessors analysiert und verbessert jedes Bild im Detail. Durch die Erkennung von Gesichtern liefert sie 4K-Bildqualität sowie optimierte Gesichtsausdrücke und Tiefenschärfe.

Der Alpha 9 AI-Prozessor Gen8 vor einem dunklen Hintergrund. Er leuchtet von innen türkisfarben und beleuchtet die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum. Die Leistungsdaten sind sichtbar. 1,7-mal höhere KI-Neuralverarbeitungsleistung, NPU. 1,7-mal schnellere Arbeitsgeschwindigkeit, CPU. 2,1-mal bessere Grafikleistung, GPU.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 7 KI Prozessor Gen8 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

Hellere Bilder durch Brightness Booster

Der KI-Prozessor alpha 9 Gen8 und unser neuer lichtverstärkender Algorithmus sorgen für hellere Bilder.

Szene eines Space-Shuttle-Starts, geteilt in zwei Hälften. Die eine Hälfte der Szene ist dank der Algorithmen zur Helligkeitssteigerung von LG hell und lebendig. Die andere Hälfte ist dunkel, blass und grau.

*Die Helligkeit kann je nach Modell, Bildschirmgrösse und Marktregion variieren.

Perfektes Schwarz & Perfekte Farbe, ob hell oder dunkel, nur mit LG OLED TV

Perfektes Schwarz ist UL-geprüft und liefert True Black, um die wahrgenommene Helligkeit und den Kontrast zu verbessern. Außerdem hat UL eine Eyesafe-Verifizierung für ein angenehmeres Seh-Erlebnis durch Reduzierung der Blaulichtemissionen erhalten.

LG OLED TV zeigt einen visuellen Vergleich zwischen einem Display mit Perfekter Farbe und Perfektem Schwarz und einem ohne. UL- und Eyesafe-Zertifizierungen sind mit einer Textaufforderung zur Überprüfung der Markierungen sichtbar.

*Das LG OLED-Display wurde von UL auf Perfektes Schwarz geprüft, gemessen nach IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexion, basierend auf typischer Innenbeleuchtung (200 Lux bis 500 Lux).

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Umgebungslicht und Betrachtungsumgebung variieren.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*LG OLED TV-Displays wurden von eyesafe® als Circadian Performance Factor zertifiziert

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert. 

Perfekte Farbe

Zertifiziert für 100 % Farbtreue und 100 % Farbvolumen. Genieße naturgetreue Farben auch bei Sonnenlicht oder in dunklen Umgebungen.

Bunter Papagei in Ultra-HD vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Um ihn herum schweben Wassertropfen in der Luft. Das Bild zeigt perfekte Farbe mit lebendigen, leuchtenden Farben. Verschiedene Logos mit UL- und Intertek-Zertifizierungen sind zu sehen. Diese beziehen sich auf 100 % Farbtreue und 100 % Farbvolumen. Auch der Text „Check the Perfect Color Certification Mark“ (Achte auf das Zertifizierungszeichen für perfekte Farbe) ist zu sehen.

*„100 % Farbtreue“ und „100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3“ gelten für 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*Das LG OLED Display ist von Intertek für 100 % Farbtreue zertifiziert, gemessen nach dem CIE DE2000-Standard mit 125 Farbmustern.

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

AI Picture Pro erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Mit AI Super Upscaling und OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping wird jedes Bildelement analysiert, um die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit zu verbessern.

Linien bewegen sich über ein sehr langweiliges und fast graues Bild eines Leoparden im Wald, als würde ein Supercomputer die Elemente im Bild analysieren. Ein Laser zeichnet die Silhouette des Leoparden nach, die dann heller, schärfer und farbenfroher wird. Auch der Hintergrund verändert sich von links nach rechts und bietet nun mehr Kontrast, Tiefe und Farben.

*AI Picture Pro funktioniert nicht mit urheberrechtlich geschützten Inhalten in OTT-Services.

*Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials ab.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Kontrolliere dein Fernsehgerät ganz einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliches Gerät. Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie sitzt um einen LG AI TV. Um die Person, die die Fernbedienung hält, wird ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen angezeigt. Dies zeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie AI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie die AI-Suche funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster zeigt, wie der Benutzer nach den verfügbaren Sportspielen fragt. Die AI-Suche reagiert per Chat und Anzeige von Miniaturansichten verfügbarer Inhalte. Es gibt auch eine Aufforderung, Microsoft Copilot zu fragen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie die AI-Suche funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster zeigt, wie der Benutzer nach den verfügbaren Sportspielen fragt. Die AI-Suche reagiert per Chat und Anzeige von Miniaturansichten verfügbarer Inhalte. Es gibt auch eine Aufforderung, Microsoft Copilot zu fragen.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und liefert dir schnell personalisierte Empfehlungen. Mit Microsoft Copilot erhältst du weitere Ergebnisse und Lösungen.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-TVs verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

Auf einem LG OLED TV wird Science-Fiction-Inhalt abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm ist die AI Chatbot-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Nutzer hat dem Chatbot eine Nachricht gesendet, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot hat Lösungen für das Problem vorgeschlagen. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Teile geteilt. Eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere heller, sodass zu sehen ist, wie der AI-Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch löst.

Auf einem LG OLED TV wird Science-Fiction-Inhalt abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm ist die AI Chatbot-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Nutzer hat dem Chatbot eine Nachricht gesendet, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot hat Lösungen für das Problem vorgeschlagen. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Teile geteilt. Eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere heller, sodass zu sehen ist, wie der AI-Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch löst.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. AI kann die Absichten der Nutzer verstehen und sofort Lösungen anbieten.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm wird eine personalisierte Begrüßung der LG AI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern angezeigt, die auf dem Such- und Fernsehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. Neben der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und eine Beschriftung, die darauf hinweisen, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die AI-Taste leicht zugänglich ist.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm wird eine personalisierte Begrüßung der LG AI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern angezeigt, die auf dem Such- und Fernsehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. Neben der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und eine Beschriftung, die darauf hinweisen, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die AI-Taste leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt.

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den AI Picture Wizard-Personalisierungsprozess durchläuft. Die Bilderserie wird mit der Auswahl des Benutzers angezeigt. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts optimiert.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein TV ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Eine Serie von Soundclip-Symbolen wird ausgewählt. Es werden Jazzsänger und Saxofonspieler gezeigt, Klangwellen, die den personalisierten Sound darstellen, der über das gesamte Bild hinweg animiert ist.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl von Soundclips den gewünschten Ton aus. AI erstellt aus 40 Millionen Parametern ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil passend zu deinen Präferenzen.

Eine Person in einem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagiert, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagt.

Eine Person in einem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagiert, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagt.

Sag einfach „Hi LG“, um mit deinem Fernseher zu interagieren

Deine TV AI ist immer einsatzbereit. Sag einfach „Hi LG“, ohne eine Taste zu drücken, und die AI beginnt, auf deine Wünsche zu hören.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Entdecke mit einem LG Gallery+-Abo 4000+ Inhalte, um einen Raum nach deinem Geschmack zu gestalten

*Erhältliche Inhalte können je nach Land variieren.

*Die bereitgestellten Inhalte können sich ändern.

*4.000 Inhalte sind nur in Ländern verfügbar, in denen webOS Pay unterstützt wird (Korea, USA, UK und ausgewählte EU-Länder).

*Für den Zugriff auf vollständige Inhalte und Funktionen ist ein Abonnement für den LG Gallery+ Service erforderlich.

*Eine 1-monatige kostenlose Testversion wird ausschließlich Kunden mit einem Abonnement angeboten.

Gestalte deinen Raum nach deinem Geschmack mit vielfältigen zur Auswahl stehenden Inhalten

Durchsuche eine riesige Bibliothek von Inhalten. Von Kunst hin zu Games, Landschaften und mehr, entdecke eine Vielzahl an kuratierten Bildmaterialien an einem Ort.

Genieße weltberühmte Kunstwerke in deinem Raum

Innenraum eines eleganten Hauses. Viele verschiedene Kunstwerke sind zu sehen. An der mittleren Wand befindet sich ein LG TV mit beliebten Kunstwerken auf dem Bildschirm. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Gemälde auf einem Museum.

Umgib dich mit der Schönheit der Natur

Innenraum eines Landhauses. Ein riesiger, an der Wand befestigter LG TV zeigt ein wunderschönes Landschaftsbild auf seinem Bildschirm an. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Foto, das an der Wand hängt.

Schaffe eine moderne Atmosphäre mit digitalen & 3D-Kunstwerken

Innenraum eines modischen und bunten Hauses. Ein LG TV ist an der Wand befestigt. Auf seinem Bildschirm ist ein buntes, modernes Kunstwerk. Die Illustration auf dem Fernseher verleiht dem Innendesign des Raums noch mehr Persönlichkeit.

Schaffe eine fröhliche Atmosphäre mit vielfältigen Inhalten

Im Gaming-Raum eines Hauses ist ein riesiger LG TV an der Wand befestigt. Auf seinem Bildschirm ist ein Artwork aus Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Personalisiere deinen Raum mit zahllosen Möglichkeiten

Personalisiere deine Galerie mit von dir gewählter Musik, Grafiken und mehr. Wähle je nach deinen aktuellen Präferenzen aus, was du auf deinem Fernseher anzeigen möchtest.

Passe Musik und Bilder an deine Stimmung an

Kombiniere Hintergrundmusik mit Bildern, um nach deinem Geschmack die Stimmung festzulegen. Wähle aus vorgeschlagener Musik oder verbinde dein Mobilgerät via Bluetooth, um deine eigenen Songs abzuspielen.

Ein Walkthrough zeigt, wie man den LG TV einrichtet, um Stimmungsmusik in Einklang mit den Bildern abzuspielen.
Beginnend mit dem Startbildschirm des LG TVs wird gezeigt, wie man seine Präferenzen einstellt, um automatisch kuratierte Inhalte zu erhalten. Vom Auswählen aus verschiedenen Arten von Inhalten zum Erhalt des personalisierten Profils.

Genieße automatisch kuratierte Inhalte nach deinem Geschmack

Dein Fernseher lernt deinen Geschmack kennen. Beantworte eine Reihe an Fragen und dein Fernseher fängt an, dir Kunstwerke zu präsentieren, die zu dem, was du magst passen.

*16 verschiedene Profile werden bereitgestellt, mit Inhaltsvorschlägen, die durch das Kombinieren von Daten mit jedem Profiltyp generiert werden.

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit einem Handy im Vordergrund. Es wird gezeigt, wie man Google Photos auf dem LG TV einrichtet

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit einem Handy im Vordergrund. Es wird gezeigt, wie man Google Photos auf dem LG TV einrichtet

Greif leicht auf Google Photos zu & zeig deine Erinnerungen

Nutze dein Smartphone, um bequem deinen Google Photos-Account mit deinem Fernseher zu verbinden. Personalisiere ganz einfach deinen Raum mit Inhalten aus deiner eigenen Fotobibliothek.

*Die Funktion wird aktiv, wenn du in deinen Google Photos-Account eingeloggt bist und mindestens 10 Fotos auf der Apps hast. 

Das Informations-Board wird auf einem an der Wand befestigten LG TV angezeigt. Verschiedene Funktionen werden mit Wetterupdates, Sports Alerts, Fernsehplaner, Home Hub und Google Calendar gezeigt.

Bleib mit einem personalisierten Dashboard auf dem Laufenden

Wichtige Informationen auf einen Blick. Erhalte Wetterupdates, Sports Alerts, checke deinen Google Calendar, richte Home Hub-Benachrichtigungen ein und mehr.

*Für den Zugriff auf Google Calendar ist ein Google-Account nötig.

Intelligente Einstellungen passen sich an Veränderungen in deiner Umgebung an

Always Ready & Bildschirmschoner

Beim Energiesparen kannst du mit Gallery+ auch deine ausgewählten Kunstwerke oder kuratierten Bilder genießen und anzeigen, wenn der Fernseher aus oder für längere Zeit nicht in Gebrauch ist und verwandelst ihn in eine digitale Leinwand.

AI Brightness Control

Die eingebauten Sensoren deines Fernsehers erkennen Licht und passen die Bildschirmhelligkeit entsprechend an, um eine optimierte Sicht bei jeder Beleuchtung zu gewährleisten.

Bewegungssensor

Mit der Bewegungserkennung kann dein Fernseher intelligent reagieren und die Modi wechseln, je nachdem, ob du dich in der Nähe befindest oder nicht.

*Der Bildschirmschoner ist mit einem Abo erhältlich.

*Der Bildschirmschoner wird standardmäßig nach 3 Minuten ohne Videowiedergabe oder Betätigung der Fernbedienung aktiviert. Der Zeitraum kann auf 10, 20 oder 30 Minuten geändert werden. 

*Videoinhalte und Hintergrundmusik werden im Bildschirmschoner-Modus nicht unterstützt.

*Helligkeitssensoren können je nach Modell variieren.

*Bewegungssensoren sind nur bei den Modellen M5 und G5 erhältlich. 

TV-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm mit Home Hub. Alle Funktionen und Steuerungsmöglichkeiten für andere Smart-Geräte werden angezeigt.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte LG-Haushaltsgeräte nahtlos zusammen mit Google Home-Geräten und vielem mehr. Steuere dein gesamtes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte.Die unterstützten Services und Funktionen von Matter können je nach angeschlossenem Gerät variieren. Die erste Verbindung für ThinQ und Matter sollte über die ThinQ Mobile App erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-9- und dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich und abhängig von Produkt und Region.

AI Sound Pro sorgt für die Feinabstimmung deines Sounds

*Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren.

Bereichere deinen Klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Klangmodus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Updates ist eine Netzverbindung erforderlich.  

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface gilt für LG OLED TVs von 2025.

Finde die besten LG Soundbars für deinen Fernseher

Finde die besten LG Soundbars für deinen TV

Ultra-schlankes Design

Der schlanke Rahmen deines Fernsehers definiert ein modernes Aussehen neu und macht Fernsehen noch intensiver.

*Die Größe der Einfassung variiert je nach Serie und Größe. 

Eine Person im Wohnzimmer, die ihr Telefon hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Sendesymbol an, dass der Telefonbildschirm auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Auf dem Fernsehgerät wird ein Basketballspiel gezeigt, daneben ist der gespiegelte Bildschirm mit Spielerstatistiken zu sehen.

Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spass

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem TV-Erlebnis. Spiegle Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Hälften für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Google Cast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos.

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine grosse Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenfrei. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugriff auf die Apps GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid und jetzt auch Xbox! Genieße eine Vielzahl von Spielerlebnissen – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu einfachen Spielen, die mit deiner Fernbedienung spielbar sind.

Startbildschirm des Gaming Portals. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming-Portal ist möglicherweise vom konkreten Land abhängig.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Ultimatives Gameplay

Erlebe Gaming der Spitzenklasse mit G-Sync-Kompatibilität, 144Hz VRR, einer von Intertek zertifizierten Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium und ClearMR 9000-Zertifizierung. Spiele ohne Verzögerungen oder Bewegungsunschärfen.

Zwei Bilder eines Autos in einem Videospiel nebeneinander. Auf einem ist viel Bewegungsunschärfe zu sehen. Das andere ist scharf und fokussiert und zeigt die hohe Bildrate des LG OLED TVs. Nvidia G-Sync-Logo, 144Hz-Logo, das 0,1-ms-Reaktionszeit-Abzeichen von Intertek und andere relevante Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.

*144Hz funktioniert nur mit Spielen oder PC-Eingängen, die 144Hz unterstützen.

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Game- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

*Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

*clearMR ist ein Zertifizierungsprogramm der VESA zur Bewertung der Bewegungsunschärfe von Bildschirmen.

*LG OLED-Displays wurden von Intertek für eine Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms (grau zu grau) und qualifizierte Gaming-Leistung zertifiziert.

Bester OLED TV für Filme

Erlebe, wie Filme im Heimkino zum Leben erweckt werden – mit dem FILMMAKER MODE und der Umgebungslichtkompensation, die eine Bildqualität gemäss höchsten Standards liefert.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie es vom Regisseur beabsichtigt war, mit Dolby Vision und FILMMAKER MODE mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die sich an die Umgebung anpasst und die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Dolby Atmos

Lass dich von lebensechtem Surround-Sound umgeben, der dir das Gefühl gibt, mitten im Geschehen zu sein.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE mit Dolby Vision wird unterstützt.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

Von Carbon Trust für CO2-Reduzierung und CO2-Emissionsmessung und von Intertek für Ressourceneffizienz zertifiziert.

Von Carbon Trust für CO2-Reduzierung und CO2-Emissionsmessung und von Intertek für Ressourceneffizienz zertifiziert.

Mit Rücksicht auf die Umwelt hergestellt

Umweltschutzbemühungen von LG TV anerkannt von vertrauenswürdigen globalen Institutionen. Carbon-Trust-Prüfung auf CO2-Reduktion und -Emissionsmessung, Intertek-Zertifizierung für Ressourceneffizienz.

*Die Intertek-Zertifizierung für Ressourceneffizienz gilt für die folgenden Modelle: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 und QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 und QNED80.

*Die Carbon Trust-Verifizierung gilt für 83/77/65/55 Zoll OLED G5 und 83 Zoll OLED C5 für die Reduzierung des CO₂-Fußabdrucks und für 77/65/55 Zoll OLED C5 für die Messung des CO₂-Fußabdrucks.

*Mehr Infos findest du auf https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

Ein großer weißer Raum, gefüllt mit OLED TVs, zeigt, dass LG seit mehr als einem Jahrzehnt bahnbrechende Innovationen auf den Markt gebracht hat. Das Emblem „The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years“ (Seit 12 Jahren die Nummer 1 der Welt bei OLED TV) ist ebenfalls sichtbar.

LG OLED

Erlebe die endlose Innovation

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung bitte die Bilder der Galerie beachten.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die im Bild gezeigten Produktdetails können abweichen.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat kaufen.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Für dich ausgesucht

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 