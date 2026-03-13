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LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF

LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF

S3BF
Vorderansicht des 5,2 kg & 185 cm großen LG Styler Bügel & Dampfschranks Schwarz S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
Vorderansicht des 5,2 kg & 185 cm großen LG Styler Bügel & Dampfschranks Schwarz S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF
LG Styler Dampfschrank Schwarz (5,2 kg, 185 cm hoch) | S3BF, S3BF

Hauptmerkmale

  • Auffrischung Ihrer Kleider in nur 20 Minuten
  • Reduzierung von Knitterfalten und Gerüchen
  • Steam: Reduziert effizient Allergene
  • Überall im Haus platzierbar: Kein Entweichen von Feuchtigkeit oder Hitze
  • Hosenpresse für die perfekte Bügelfalte. Auch für Schals, Krawatten oder Tücher geeignet
  • Inverter Wärmepumpen Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie*
    ﻿﻿*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Wärmepumpen Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Kleidung in 20 Minuten auffrischen

Kleidung in 20 Minuten auffrischen

Reduzieren Sie unangenehme Gerüche, Schadstoffe, Nässe und Falten bei saisonaler Kleidung und sogar schwer zu reinigende Gegenstände. Mühelos, schnell und effektiv, direkt bei Ihnen zu Hause.
Bekleidungspflege mit Dampf1

Bekleidungspflege mit Dampf

Der tief eindringende Steam des LG Stylers besteht aus reinem Wasserdampf. Sanfte Bewegungen des Kleiderbügels helfen dabei, Allergene, Gerüche und Falten in der Kleidung zu reduzieren.Trotz der niedrigen Temperaturen trocknet Kleidung schneller als an der Luft. Schrumpfen und Wärmeschäden werden somit verhindert.
Reduziert Knitterfalten und unangenehme Gerüche3
Auffrischen

Reduziert Knitterfalten und unangenehme Gerüche

Pflegen Sie Ihre Anzüge, Kleider, Pullover und weitere Textilien ganz einfach per Knopfdruck. So sehen Sie und Ihre Kleidung immer bestens aus. Entfernen Sie unangenehme Gerüche und lassen Sie Ihre Kleidung in neuem Glanz erstrahlen!
Reduziert effizient Allergene, Bakterien und Viren*1
Gründliche Reinigung

Reduziert effizient Allergene, Bakterien und Viren*

Reduzierung von Allergenen, Bakterien und Viren – ganz ohne Chemie! Bestimmte Allergene, Bakterien und Viren werden dank Steam um bis zu 99,9% entfernt.* Kleidung und Textilien, die schwer oder gar nicht zu reinigen sind, werden auf einfache Weise gründlich rein. Steam funktioniert dabei ausschließlich mit purem Wasserdampf, ganz ohne chemische Zusätze. 

* Reduzierung von 99,9% lebender Hausstaubmilben und Bakterien (E. coli und S. aureus) und zertifiziert von VDE, für die Reduzierung von Bakterien (E. coli und S. aureus) im Sanitary - Normal Programm um bis zu 99,9%. Reduziert Viren (PEDV / ICHV / IBRV) im Test der Chonnam National University sowie das Coronavirus (hCoV-229E) im Test der Jeonbuk National University mittels Sanitary - Heavy Duty Programm um bis zu 99,9%. Der hCoV-229E/MHV-Virus ist ein Coronavirus-Typ und entspricht nicht dem aktuellen Coronavirus 19 (COVID-19).

Verhindert Schrumpfung und Beschädigungen<br>3
Schonende Trocknung

Verhindert Schrumpfung und Beschädigungen

Empfindliche Textilien werden sanft ohne Schrumpfung oder Beschädigungen getrocknet. Keine Nässe und Beschädigungen mehr – genießen Sie rundum frische, saubere und trockene Kleidung!
Entfeuchten

Verleiht auch Ihrer Wohnung Frische

Ihre Kleidung, Ihr Kleiderschrank und Ihre Innenräume bleiben wunderbar frisch. Der LG Styler bringt frischen Wind in Ihre Kleidung und Räume.

*Benutzung bei 45° geöffneter Tür. Wenn die Tür geschlossen ist, funktioniert das Programm nicht. Der Abwassertank (1,5 Liter) kann abhängig von der Umgebung vor dem Ende des Entfeuchtungszyklus befüllt werden. LG-Testergebnisse (je nach Gerät kann es Abweichungen von ± 10% geben) basierend auf einem 2-stündigen Entfeuchtungszyklus.

Perfekte Bügelfalte3
Hosenpresse

Perfekte Bügelfalte

Hosen lassen sich faltenfrei glätten, während gleichzeitig eine perfekte Bügelfalte entsteht. Die schnelle und einfache Pflege Ihrer Hosen.

ThinQ®

Smarter Komfort dank WLAN

Die ThinQ®-Technologie ermöglicht Ihnen die Reinigung oder Überwachung Ihrer Wäsche zu jeder Zeit und von überall aus. Sie können den Energieverbrauch steuern und nachverfolgen oder über Downloads neu entwickelte Pflegeprogramme hinzufügen.

Smarter Komfort dank WLAN1

Programmen-Download

Programmen-Download1

Fashion Influencer x LG, #CareForWhatYouWear

@what_eva_loves

„Mit dem Styler bietet LG eine perfekte Lösung zur nachhaltigen Kleidungspflege und fördert somit einen bewussten Lifestyle. Mit der Steam Funktion können Kleider in nur 20 Minuten aufgefrischt und Falten, Gerüche und Allergene effizient reduziert werden.“
PRODUKTBEWERTUNG ANSEHEN

@kevin_pabel

„Mit dem #LGStyler ist es möglich, Kleidung auf nachhaltige Weise aufzufrischen und somit deren Lebensdauer zu verlängern und außerdem in der Kleidung festsitzende Bakterien zu reduzieren – und das ganz ohne chemische Zusätze oder Waschmittel.“
PRODUKTBEWERTUNG ANSEHEN

@annafrost

„Seit einem Jahr ist der LG Styler bei uns und kümmert sich regelmäßig um unsere Lieblingskleidung. Ob er zügig und dabei schonend die nassen Klamotten der Kids trocknet, oder Kleider nach einer Veranstaltung wieder auffrischt – der Styler ist hier nicht mehr wegzudenken.“
PRODUKTBEWERTUNG ANSEHEN

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

S3BF

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG<BR>

  • Farbe der Tür

    Schwarz

  • Türe Material

    Glas

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Weiß

KAPAZITÄT<BR>

  • Kapazität

    3 Artikel + 1 Hose

PROGRAMME<BR>

  • Download

    Ja

  • Hemdentrocknung

    Nein

  • Schonend trocknen - Entfeuchten

    Ja

  • Schonend trocknen - Normal

    Ja

  • Schonend trocknen - Regen/Schnee

    Ja

  • Sanfte Trocknung -Zeitgesteuere Trocknung

    Nein

  • Refresh - Stark

    Ja

  • Refresh - Leicht

    Ja

  • Refresh - Normal

    Ja

  • Hygiene - Bettwäsche

    Ja

  • Hygiene - Feinstaub

    Ja

  • Hygiene - Schwere Beladung

    Ja

  • Sanitäre Plflege - Kinderartikel

    Nein

  • Hygiene - Normal

    Ja

  • Spezailpfege-Hosenfalten

    Nein

  • Spezialpflege- Schuluniform

    Nein

  • Spezialpflege - Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Spezialpflege - Anzüge/Jacken

    Ja

  • Spezialpflege - Wolle/Gestricktes

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE<BR>

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Full-Touch-Tasten und LED-Display

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE<BR>

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • Aroma-Kit

    Ja

  • Entfeuchtung

    Ja

  • Trocknungstyp

    Ohne Abluft mit Inverter-Wärmepumpensystem

  • Indikator Wasserstand

    Ja

  • Wasserfüllstandanzeige

    Ja

  • Innenlicht

    Ja

  • Maximale Umdrehungen pro Minute

    180

  • Beweglicher Kleiderbügel

    Ja

  • Hosenfaltenpflege

    Ja

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Ja

  • TrueSteam

    Ja

  • Vielseitiges Regal

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE<BR>

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    538 x 1 915 x 661

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    445 x 1 850 x 585

  • Gewicht (kg)

    78

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    86

  • Produkttiefebei 90° geöffneter Türe

    1 010

WEITERE OPTIONEN<BR>

  • Kindersicherung

    Nein

  • Startverzögerung

    Ja

  • Nachtpflege

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096451403

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE<BR>

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

HERUNTERLADBARE PROGRAMME

  • Hemden

    Ja

  • Baby Kleidung desinfizieren

    Ja

  • Puppe desinfizieren

    Ja

  • Pelz / Leder Styling

    Ja

  • Jeans Styling

    Ja

  • Alte Kleidung Styling

    Ja

  • Gespolsterte Jacke Styling

    Ja

  • Hosen Styling

    Ja

  • Schal Styling

    Ja

  • Schuluniform Styling

    Ja

  • Statikentfernung

    Ja

  • Anzug/Schuluniform desinfizieren

    Ja

  • Gepolsterte Jacken Trocknung

    Ja

  • Warme Decken

    Ja

  • Wolle/Strickwaren Styling

    Ja

OPTIONEN / ZUBEHÖR

  • Kippschutz (Menge)

    1

  • Teppich Installationsspike (Menge)

    No

  • Auffangeschale (Menge)

    1

  • Hosenbügel (Menge)

    1

  • Hintere Nivellierfüße (Menge)

    No

  • Reuläre Kleiderbügel (Menge)

    3

  • Regal (Menge)

    1

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

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Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

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