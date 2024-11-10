Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9.1 3D Blu-ray Heimkinosystem mit gelben Aramidlautsprechern, Smart TV und Private Sound Mode

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

9.1 3D Blu-ray Heimkinosystem mit gelben Aramidlautsprechern, Smart TV und Private Sound Mode

BH9230BW

9.1 3D Blu-ray Heimkinosystem mit gelben Aramidlautsprechern, Smart TV und Private Sound Mode

(0)
LG BH9230BW 9.1 3D Blu-ray Heimkino
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

LEISTUNG

  • Kanäle

    9.1 Ch

  • Gesamtleistung

    1460W

  • Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    180 Watt x2 / 90 Watt x2

  • Centerlautsprecher

    180W

  • Subwoofer

    200W

  • Kabellose Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    180 Watt x2 / 90 Watt x2

LAUTSPRECHERTYPE

  • Hauptlautsprechertype

    Regallautsprecher

  • Surroundlautsprechertype

    Regallautsprecher

  • Aramid Fiber Lautsprecher

    Ja

LADEZEITEN BLU-RAY LAUFWERK

  • Laufwerk kann geöffnet werden nach

    2 Sekunden

  • Start aus der Stand-by Funktion

    3 Sekunden

  • Startzeit

    5 Sekunden

  • Ladezeiten

    10 Sekunden

DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN

  • Interaktive Blu-ray

    Ja

  • BD ROM Profil

    5.0

VIDEOFUNKTIONEN

  • HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    Ja

  • 2D auf 3D Umwandlung

    Ja

  • 3D kompatibel

    Ja

  • 1080p Upscaler für DVD Wiedergabe

    Ja

  • 4K Upscaler für Blu-ray Wiedergabe

    Ja

VIDEOFORMATE

  • MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja / Ja / Ja

  • DivX / DivX HD / MKV / AVCHD

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

  • M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP

    Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja

MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Ja

  • Wi-Di (Wireless Display)

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • DLNA (Smart Share)

    DMP / DMR

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

RADIO

  • Tuner

    FM

  • Sendespeicher

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Audio In (Cinch)

    1

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    1

  • HDMI Ausgang

    1

  • HDMI Eingang

    2

  • Radio Antennenanschluss

    1

  • LAN Anschluss

    1

ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM

  • Main

    444 x 65 x 292,5

  • FrontSpeaker

    88 x 294 x 85

  • CenterSpeaker

    360 x 81 x 70

  • Surroundlautsprecher

    88 x 294 x 85

  • Subwoofer

    251 x 336 x 310

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren