Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System

LHB725W

Smart Home Cinema 3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEIN

  • Produkttyp

    Blu-ray Heimkino

LEISTUNG

  • Kanäle

    5.1 Ch

  • Gesamtleistung

    1200W

  • Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    194 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden

  • Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher

    194 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden

LAUTSPRECHERTYPE

  • Hauptlautsprechertype

    Regallautsprecher

  • Surroundlautsprechertype

    Regallautsprecher

  • Aramid Fiber Lautsprecher

    Ja

DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN

  • Interaktive Blu-ray

    Ja

  • BD ROM Profil

    5.0

VIDEOFUNKTIONEN

  • HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    Ja

  • 2D auf 3D Umwandlung

    Nein

  • 3D kompatibel

    Ja

  • 1080p Upscaler für DVD Wiedergabe

    Ja

  • 4K Upscaler für Blu-ray Wiedergabe

    Nein

VIDEOFORMATE

  • MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)

    Ja / Ja / Ja

  • MKV / AVCHD

    Ja / Ja

  • M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP

    Ja / Nein / Ja / Ja / Ja

MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN

  • Wired (Ethernet)

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi direct

    Nein

  • DLNA (Smart Share)

    DMP / DMR

  • Sound Sync

    Ja

RADIO

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN

  • Audio In (Cinch)

    1

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    1

  • HDMI Ausgang

    1

  • HDMI Eingang

    1

  • Radio Antennenanschluss

    1

  • LAN Anschluss

    1

  • USB

    Nein

ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM

  • Main

    100,5 x 203 x 97,5

  • CenterSpeaker

    342,5 x 86 x 87

  • Surroundlautsprecher

    100,5 x 148 x 95

  • Subwoofer

    191 x 388,5 x 318

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

