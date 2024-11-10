Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XMas Wishlist

Die LG Bestsellers des Jahres!

Für deinen Wunschzettel oder zum Verschenken.

Wähle deinen Charakter!

 

LG hat für jeden das passende Produkt – ob für deine eigene Weihnachtswunschliste oder als Geschenkidee für deine Liebsten. Mit beeindruckendem Entertainment und innovativer Technik sorgt LG dafür, dass du bestens ausgestattet bist. Jede Woche erwartet dich ein exklusiver Rabatt auf eine Produktkategorie. Bei LG stehst du im Mittelpunkt – wir haben immer genau das Richtige für dich!

 

Jetzt liegt es an dir: Wähle deinen Charakter und starte dein Abenteuer!

LG Wishlist

Wunschliste 1

Für Techliebhaber Gaming Must-Haves

Eine LG-Waschmaschine ist in einem ordentlichen Waschraum aufgestellt.
TV
OLED65C4
65 Zoll LG OLED evo AI C4 4K Smart TV OLED65C4
Monitor
39GS95QE-B
39 Zoll UltraGear™️ OLED brandneuer 800R Curved Gaming Monitor
Beamer
HU715QW
LG CineBeam | Ultrakurzdistanz-Beamer mit 4K UHD-Auflösung
Max

Hi, ich bin Max, Gamer und Technik-Enthusiast. Mit den LG-Produkten starte ich in eine völlig neue Welt voller Innovation und Emotionen - jedes Spiel, jeder Film wird zum unvergesslichen Erlebnis! Der LG OLED C4 fasziniert mit perfektem Schwarz und ultraschnelle Reaktionszeiten für immersive Spieleabende. Der LG CineBeam Beamer verwandelt jeden Raum in mein persönliches 4K-Kino, und der LG UltraGear Monitor mit 240 Hz und 1 ms Reaktionszeit gibt mir den entscheidenden Vorteil beim Zocken. Für mich bedeutet LG pure Innovation, Gänsehautmomente und grenzlosen Gaming-Spass!

LG Black Friday Sale

ErfülleWaesche PflegedirMonitore

deinen TvWunsch!Tv

Kuehlschraenke

Wenn innovative Hightech-Produkte auch auf deiner Wunschliste stehen, bist du bei LG genau richtig! Vom LG Waschtrockner bis zum LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor ‒ spare jetzt bei ausgewählten Technik Produkten, die deinen Alltag bereichern. Neugierig auf mehr? Dann stöbere gerne durch unsere exklusiven Angebote und Services. Life’s Good!