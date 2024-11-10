FULL HD TV von LG

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

43LH560V

43LH560V
Alle Spezifikationen

SCREEN SIZE

  • Bilddiagonale in cm/Zoll

    108 cm/ 43 Zoll

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Auflösung

    1920*1080

  • Displaybeleuchtung

    Edge

VIDEO

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    400

  • Picture Engine

    Triple XD Engine

  • HDR Effect

    Nein

  • Bildmodus umschaltbar

    8 Bildprogramme

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)

    10W / 2ch

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

  • DTS Decoder

    Ja (DTS-HD)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Ja

SMART TV

  • OS

    webOS 2.0

  • LG Smart World

    Ja

  • Webbrowser

    Ja

SMART SHARE

  • WiDi

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Ja

FEATURE

  • Processor

    Quad

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.3

  • Teletext Speicher

    2000 Seiten

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • WLAN

    802.11.n

  • Antenneneingang

    2x

  • Component In (Composite Share)

    1x / geteilt mit Audio/Video in

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • LAN

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

  • USB

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • Kopfhörerausgang / Lineout

    1/1(Anschluss umschaltbar)

DESIGN

  • Design

    Metalic Design

  • Stand type

    Eiffel

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienung

    IR-Fernbedienung

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss (Spannung, Hz)

    (100~240Volt 50/60Hz)

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (ErP)

    A+

  • Stromverbrauch in Betrieb

    40 Watt

  • Stromverbauch im Stand-by

    0.3 Watt

  • Leuchtdichte-Verhältnis

    65%

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch

    58 Watt

DIMENSIONEN

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    9,5 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    9,8 Kg

  • VESA

    300 x 300

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    971 x 575 x 39,9

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    971 x 24 x 198

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

