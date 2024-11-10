Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9.1.5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar DS95TR mit 810 Watt

Eigenschaften

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Support

9.1.5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar DS95TR mit 810 Watt

DS95TR

9.1.5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar DS95TR mit 810 Watt

(0)
Frontansicht der Soundbar, Subwoofer und hintere Lautsprecher

TechRadar

„Die LG S95TR ist ein fantastisches Soundbar-System.“ (TechRadar, 05/2024)

Mehr erfahren

Audiovision "spielt extrem räumlich, kraftvoll und kann auch bei der Multimedia-Ausstattung punkten"

Die LG Soundbar DS95TR wurde im Test von Audiovision als "sehr gut" ausgezeichnet.

Computer Bild "Liefert überragenden Raumklang für Filme und Musik"

Die LG Soundbar DS95TR wurde im Test von Computer Bild mit der Testnote 1,4 als "sehr gut" ausgezeichnet.

ZUM TEST

AV Magazin Preis/Leistung "Sehr Gut"

Die LG Soundbar DS95TR konnte im Test vom AV Magazin mit ihrem Preis-/Leistungsverhätnis punkten.

ZUM TEST

AV Magazin "Soundbar-Flaggschiff mit kabellosem 9.1.5-Atmos-Sound"

Die LG Soundbar DS95TR wurde im Test vom AV Magazin als "überragend" ausgezeichnet.

ZUM TEST

Die erste Wahl für einen LG OLED

Macht dein Heimkino-Setup komplett: Die LG Soundbar, die Design und Klangleistung deines Fernsehers perfekt ergänzt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Umgib dich mit gewaltigem Kinosound

LG TV und LG Soundbar in einem schwarzen Raum bei der Wiedergabe einer Musikaufführung. Von der Soundbar kommen weisse Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, nach oben und nach vorne, während der Subwoofer von unten einen Klangeffekt erzeugt. LG TV und LG Soundbar in einem Wohnzimmer bei der Wiedergabe einer Orchesteraufführung. Von der Soundbar gehen weisse Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, nach oben und nach vorne und projizieren vom Fernseher, während der Subwoofer von unten einen Klangeffekt erzeugt. LG TV, LG Soundbar, hintere Lautsprecher und ein Subwoofer befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer. Über dem Raum wird ein Raster eingeblendet, das wie ein Scan des Raums wirkt. Weisse Klangwellen aus Tröpfchen zeigen das harmonische Zusammenspiel der hinteren Lautsprecher und der Soundbar.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Was bedeutet Audio-Panorama? Finde es heraus.

Center-Upfiring-Speaker

In dieser Klangwelt stehst du im Mittelpunkt

Der Center-Up-firing-Kanal sorgt für einen realistischeren Klang mit klareren Stimmen und perfekter Synchronisierung von Ton und Geschehen auf dem Bildschirm – ohne Verzögerungen oder Stottern.

LG TV und LG Soundbar in einem schwarzen Raum bei der Wiedergabe einer Musikaufführung. Weiße Tröpfchen, die Schallwellen darstellen, schießen von der Soundbar nach oben und nach vorne. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

*Obiges wird durch eine Untersuchung der eigenen Standards bestätigt.
**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Der Schriftzug „ONE EXPERIENCE“ in einem grün-gelben Farbverlaufsmuster.

LG Soundbars ergänzen das LG TV-Erlebnis

Triple Level Spatial Sound

Eine virtuelle Ebene erzeugt realistischen Sound

Sound satt: Mit Triple Level Spatial Sound wird eine virtuelle Ebene geschaffen, die eine Klangkuppel um dich herum erzeugt.

*Triple Level Spatial Sound ist in den Modi Cinema und AI Sound Pro verfügbar.
**Die mittlere Ebene wird über den Lautsprecherkanal der Soundbar erzeugt. Der Klang der vorderen und oberen Lautsprecher wird zu einem Klangfeld synthetisiert. Falls keine Rücklautsprecher vorhanden sind, fällt das hintere Feld weg.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

15-Kanal-Surround-Sound

Faszinierender Rundum-Sound

Erwecke dein LG TV mit 15-Kanal-Surround-Sound (810 W), Subwoofer sowie herausragender Immersion durch Dolby Atmos und DTS:X zum Leben.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, hintere Lautsprecher und ein Subwoofer befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer in einem Wolkenkratzer und spielen eine Musikaufführung. Weiße, aus Tröpfchen bestehende Klangwellen werden von der Soundbar und den hinteren Lautsprechern projiziert und um das Sofa und den Wohnraum geschlungen. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. Dolby Atmos-Logo DTS X-Logo

*Dolby und Dolby Vision sind eingetragene Handelsmarken der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**Das Doppel-D-Symbol ist eine Handelsmarke der Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Die LG-Fernbedienung zeigt auf einen LG TV mit einer LG Soundbar darunter. Auf dem Bildschirm des LG TVs wird das Menü der WOW-Oberfläche angezeigt.

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

LG TV, LG Soundbar und ein Subwoofer befinden sich in einem Wohnzimmer und spielen eine Musikaufführung. Weiße Tröpfchen bilden Schallwellen, die von der Soundbar nach oben und vorne schießen und vom Fernseher projiziert werden. Ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten.

WOW Orchestra

Ultimative Sound-Synergie

WOW Orchestra bringt den einzigartigen Klang deiner LG Soundbar und deines LG TVs zusammen – für wahrhaft perfektes Audio.

Eine Nahaufnahme einer LG Soundbar unter einem LG TV. Ein Konnektivitätssymbol zwischen der LG Soundbar und einem LG TV zeigt den kabellosen Betrieb von WOWCAST an.

Eingebautes WOWCAST

Fernsehen und Audio ohne Kabelsalat genießen

Mach Schluss mit Kabelsalat, und schöpfe trotzdem das volle Potenzial deiner LG Soundbar aus – mit WOWCAST.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt.

***Mit der WOW Interface kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80, NANO 82/81, UHD UT80/UT81/UT73. Kompatibilität mit FHD 63 hängt vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab.

****Mit WOW Orchestra kompatible Fernseher: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/91/87/86/85/80. Kompatible Fernsehgeräte hängen vom Veröffentlichungsjahr ab. Unterstützung für QNED82/81 ist auf die Modelle 2022 und 2023 beschränkt.

*****Bitte beachte, dass Services zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar sind. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

******WOW Interface kann je nach Soundbar-Modell variieren.

Intelligenter Sound kennt deinen Geschmack

AI Room Calibration Pro

Unverzerrter Sound – einfach überall

Die Soundbar scannt deinen Raum und identifiziert sowohl deinen Standort als auch den der Rücklautsprecher. Unabhängig von ihrer Platzierung stellt sie sich auf Lautstärkeunterschiede und Verzögerungszeit ein. So erzeugt sie auf intelligente Weise in jeder Umgebung kristallklaren Klang ohne Verzerrungen.

*AI Room Calibration Pro ist eine Technologie, die den Klang mittels Algorithmen automatisch an die Umgebung anpasst, in der die Soundbar aufgestellt ist, um die Klangleistung zu verbessern.
**Unterstützt sowohl die mitgelieferten (6-Kanal) als auch die optionalen (2-Kanal) hinteren Lautsprecher. Dabei besteht kein Unterschied in der Kalibrierung je nach Anzahl der Kanäle (die mitgelieferten und die optionalen Lautsprecher kalibrieren die gleiche Pegeldifferenz und Verzögerung).
***Funktioniert mit dem 23er Algorithmus, wenn Rücklautsprecher nicht angeschlossen sind.
****Beim Einrichten der Rücklautsprecher kann AI Room Calibration Pro über die App der LG Soundbar ausgeführt werden.
*****Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.
******Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Gewaltiges Audioerlebnis auf allen Kanälen

Erlebe ausdrucksstarke Klangwunder

Die LG Soundbar wandelt einfache 2-Kanal-Audiosignale in Mehrkanal-Audiosignale um und sorgt so für einen tiefen Klang, der deinen Raum durchdringt.

LG TV, LG Soundbar und ein Subwoofer stehen in einer modernen Stadtwohnung. Die LG Soundbar strahlt Schallwellen aus weißen Tröpfchen aus, die den Raum füllen, und ein Subwoofer erzeugt einen Klangeffekt von unten. Gemeinsam erzeugen sie einen Kuppeleffekt im Raum.

*Der intelligente Upmixing-Algorithmus wendet den Klang für jeden Kanal in den Modi AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Klare Stimme Pro, Game und Sport an.
**Das Mehrkanal-Audioerlebnis funktioniert über einen intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus. Dieser Algorithmus funktioniert nicht im Standardmodus oder im Musikmodus. Bass-Blast nutzt nicht den intelligenten Upmixing-Algorithmus, sondern kopiert 2-Kanal-Informationen und gibt sie auf allen Kanälen aus.
***Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

AI Sound Pro

Optimiert Sound genre-gerecht

Egal ob Blockbuster, Arthouse-Film oder Nachrichtensendungen – AI Sound Pro erkennt, was du dir gerade ansiehst, und passt den Sound genre-gerecht an.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Harmoniert mit deinen Lieblingsinhalten

So macht Gaming Spaß

Sound ist mit jedem Bild synchronisiert

Gib Anschlüsse an deinem Fernseher frei, und schließe deine Konsolen an die LG Soundbar an, ohne dass die Grafikleistung beeinträchtigt wird. VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung sorgt für ruckelfreies Gaming ohne nennenswerte Verzögerungen.

LG Soundbar und LG TV erscheinen zusammen. Auf dem Bildschirm wird ein Autorennspiel gezeigt.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
**Fernseher, Soundbar und Konsole benötigen alle VRR/ALLM-Unterstützung.
***VRR-Pass-Through ist auf 60-Hz-Inhalte beschränkt.
****Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.
*****HDCP 2.3 unterstützt Inhalte mit 4K-Auflösung. Die Unterstützung von 120 Hz hängt vom jeweiligen Gerät ab und reicht bis zu YCbCr4:2:0 für 4K.

TIDAL Connect-Logo Spotify-Logo Integriertes Chromecast-Logo
HD-Streaming

Streaming in atemberaubendem HD

Streame Inhalte von deinen Lieblingsplattformen ohne Komprimierung durch verlustfreie HD-Unterstützung. Für Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect und Chromecast.

*Inhalt und Verfügbarkeit der App hängen von Land und Region ab.
**Separate Abonnements für OTT-Dienste erforderlich.
***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Eine Perspektive von oben auf eine LG Soundbar. Apple AirPlay-Logo Amazon Alexa-Logo Google Home-Logo
Kompatibilität

Verwende die Plattform deiner Wahl

LG Soundbars bieten jetzt Kompatibilität mit weiteren KI-Diensten. Du kannst die LG Soundbar ganz einfach über die Plattform deiner Wahl steuern.

*Einige Eigenschaften erfordern ein Abonnement oder ein Konto eines Drittanbieters.
**Google ist eine Handelsmarke von Google LLC und der Google Assistant ist in bestimmten Sprachen und Ländern nicht verfügbar.
***Amazon, Alexa und alle damit verbundenen Marken sind Handelsmarken von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
****Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple AirPlay 2 sind Handelsmarken von Apple Inc, eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.
*****Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Möglicherweise ist eine Software-Aktualisierung erforderlich. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Ein bisschen besser für die Umwelt

Recyceltes Innenleben

Innenteile aus recyceltem Kunststoff

Für die LG Soundbars werden Teile aus recyceltem Kunststoff verwendet. Wir versuchen zunehmend, bei der Produktion unserer Soundbars einen umweltbewussteren Ansatz zu verfolgen.

Es gibt eine Frontalperspektive der Soundbar von hinten und eine Abbildung des Metallrahmens der Soundbar von vorne. Ein schräger Blick auf die Rückseite des Metallrahmens der Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „Recycelter Kunststoff“ an der Kante des Rahmens.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.
**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Recyceltes Gewand

Jersey-Bezug aus Plastikflaschen

Sämtliche LG Soundbars werden mit Bedacht entworfen. Es wird sorgfältig darauf geachtet, dass ein hoher Prozentsatz an wiederverwerteten Materialien verwendet wird – so wie der Polyster-Bezug aus recycelten Plastikfalschen (Global Recycled Standard).

Ein Piktogramm zeigt Kunststoffflaschen mit dem Wort „Kunststoffflaschen“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf ein Recycling-Symbol mit der Aufschrift „Wiedergeboren als Polyester-Jersey“ darunter. Ein Pfeil auf der rechten Seite zeigt auf den linken Teil einer LG Soundbar mit der Aufschrift „LG Soundbar mit recyceltem Stoff“ darunter.

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.
**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Zellstoffverpackung

Verpackung aus recyceltem Zellstoff

Die LG Soundbar wurde von SGS als umweltfreundliches Produkt zertifiziert, da die interne Verpackung von EPS-Schaum (Styropor) und Plastiktüten auf recycelten Zellstoff umgestellt wurde – eine umweltfreundliche Alternative, die das Produkt dennoch schützt.

Die LG Soundbar-Verpackung vor einem beigen Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen. Energy Star-Logo SGS Eco Product-Logo

*Die genauen Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Soundbar-Modell.
**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.
***Die Verwendung von recyceltem Kunststoff und Zertifizierungen sind abhängig vom Modell.

Drucken

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    9.1.5

  • Ausgangsleistung

    810 W

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

  • hauptsächlich

    1.250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rücklautsprecher

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Alle Spezifikationen

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806087999310

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ja

  • Standard

    Ja

  • Music

    Ja

  • Cinema

    Ja

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ja

  • Sport

    Ja

  • Game

    Ja

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Ja

HIGH RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wireless Rear Ready

    Ja

  • USB

    1

  • Kompatibel mit Alexa

    Ja

  • Spotify Connect

    Ja

  • Tidal Connect

    Ja

  • AirPlay 2

    Ja

  • Chromecast

    Ja

  • Kompatibel mit Google Home

    Ja

  • Optisch

    1

HDMI KOMPATIBEL

  • Pass-through

    Ja

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Ja

  • VRR / ALLM

    Ja

  • 120Hz

    Ja

  • HDR10

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ja

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Ja

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ja

ALLGEMEINES

  • Anzahl der Kanäle

    9.1.5

  • Anzahl der Lautsprecher

    17 EA

  • Ausgangsleistung

    810 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ja

  • DTS:X

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • AAC+

    Ja

BEDIENUNG

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Ja

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Ja

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Ja

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

  • WOW Schnittstelle

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN (B X H X T)

  • hauptsächlich

    1.250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Rücklautsprecher

    159 x 223 x 142 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

GEWICHT

  • hauptsächlich

    5,65 kg

  • Rücklautsprecher (2EA)

    4,08 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    26,4 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Garantiekarte

    Ja

  • Optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • HDMI Kabel

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Soundbar)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energieverbrauch (Soundbar)

    65 W

  • Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Rücklautsprecher)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energieverbrauch (Rücklautsprecher)

    33 W

  • Energieverbrauch ausgeschaltet (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Energieverbrauch (Subwoofer)

    40 W

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren