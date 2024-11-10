We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Music Flow HS5 Smarte, kabellose Soundbar mit 320 Watt Leistung
LG Music Flow HS5 Smarte, kabellose Soundbar mit 320 Watt Leistung
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
TV-Speaker Bar
-
Gerätetyp
Soundbar / wireless subwoofer
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
2.1 Ch
-
Gesamtleistung
320W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
60 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
-
Centerlautsprecher
Nein
-
Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
Nein
-
Kabelloser Subwoofer
200 Watt
LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR
-
Anzahl der Lautsprecher
2.1
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig
Ja
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Ja
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Nein
-
Wi-Fi direct
Nein
-
Sound Sync
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
1
ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM
-
Subwoofer
171 x 390 x 261
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar
890 x 51 x 85
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur