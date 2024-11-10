Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
3.1. -Kanal-Soundbar mit DTS Virtual:X Sound

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

SL6YF

(0)
Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    3.1 Kanal

  • Gesamtleistung

    420 Watt

  • Hauptlautsprecher

    2 x 80 Watt

  • Centerlautsprecher

    1 x 40 Watt

  • Kabelloser Subwoofer

    220 Watt

  • Subwoofer Größe

    6 Zoll

  • Wireless Rearspeaker Ready

    Ja

KLANGMODI

  • Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 Bit) Upscaler

    96kHz/24Bit

  • Standard / Music / Bass Blast / Movie

    Ja/Nein/Ja/DTS Virtual X

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ja

  • Nacht Modus

    Ja

  • Dynamic Range Control

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Ja

  • Sound Upconverting

    Nein

AUDIO STREAMING DIENSTE

  • Chrome Cast

    Nein

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In (3.5 mm)

    Nein

  • Optischer Digitaleingang

    Ja

  • HDMI 2K Eingang

    1x

  • HDMI 2K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    1x

  • HDMI 4K Eingang

    Nein

  • HDMI 4K Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal

    Nein

  • USB

    Ja

  • LAN

    Nein

STROM

  • SMPS

    100-240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Off Consumption Soundbar

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Soundbar

    38 Watt

  • Power Off Consumption Subwoofer

    < 0,5 Watt

  • Power Consumption Subwoofer

    33 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN L X B X H(MM)

  • Soundbar

    1060 x 57 x 85

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 393 x 249

  • Verpackung

    1159 x 217 x 547

  • Gewicht der Soundbar

    3,5kg

  • Gewicht des Subwoofers

    5,3kg

  • Gewicht in der Verpackung

    11,3kg

  • IR-Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Wandhalterung inkludiert

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

