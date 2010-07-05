OPTIMUS Series: LG's most advanced smart devices

SEOUL, JULY 5, 2010 – LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its upcoming LG Optimus Series, a line-up of innovative smart devices featuring the latest in mobile technology that will spearhead the company’s newest campaign to highlight LG’s ability to tame consumers’ information-dominated lives.



LG Optimus, meaning ‘best’ in Latin, will be comprised of devices running on a range of popular operating systems and Android Tablet PC. By utilizing various operating systems and incorporating smart technologies, LG prioritizes consumer choice as a key strategy for expanding its footprint in the mobile industry. The line-up’s smartphones and tablet devices, range from entry to premium level with various form factors to meet the diverse needs of all customers. As part of its aggressive strategy to grow its share of the global smartphone market, LG will be introducing approximately 10 new smart devices worldwide in the second half of this year under the LG Optimus label.



“LG Optimus is just the first of many devices that we’ll be offering to challenge the notion that one device can meet the needs of many,” said Dr. Skott Ahn, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. “At LG, we believe in providing the public with many different choices because unlike the users of some of our competitors’ phones, our customers are not all alike.”



LG Optimus Series is the result of extensive consumer research and development that delved into the way average people gather information in today’s digital age. Ease of finding information is the top motivator in considering a smartphone purchase, according to a consumer survey conducted by LG. The research also looked into what consumers liked and disliked about some of today’s most popular communications devices. Not surprisingly, user friendliness and fast response time were high on consumers’ lists.



The two android-powered smartphones in the pipeline -- LG Optimus One with Google™ and LG Optimus Chic -- incorporate the speedy Android Platform 2.2 (Froyo).



LG Optimus One with Google™ offers the latest in Google™ mobile features and connects seamlessly to the world according to Google™. Its ability to connect effortlessly to Google’s Android Market™ delivers an unfiltered and genuine smartphone user experience. Also, a convenient user interface and diverse multimedia options ensure a mobile environment that makes this device one of the easiest to use on the market.



The LG Optimus Chic caters to fashion aficionados with its tasteful design incorporating soft and smooth lines. The handset’s sleek curves set a new standard for smartphone design, challenging the perception that advanced Android devices need to appeal to a hardcore tech crowd to gain widespread acceptance.



Beyond smartphones, LG will be introducing its first tablet device later this year. Running on the Android Platform, LG’s tablet will deliver vastly superior performance than other similar devices currently on the market while still managing to be thinner and lighter than competing devices.



About LG Electronics, Inc.



LG Electronics, Inc. (KSE: 066570.KS) is a global leader and technology innovator in consumer electronics, mobile communications and home appliances, employing more than 82,000 people working in over 115 operations around the world. With 2009 global sales of 55.5 trillion Korean Won (43.4 billion US Dollars), LG comprises of five business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Home Appliance, Air Conditioning and Business Solutions. LG is one of the world’s leading producers of flat panel TVs, audio and video products, mobile handsets, air conditioners and washing machines. LG has signed a long-term agreement to become both a Global Partner of Formula 1™ and a Technology Partner of Formula 1™. As part of this top-level association, LG acquires exclusive designations and marketing rights as the official consumer electronics, mobile phone and data processor of this global sporting event. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.



About LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company



The LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company is a leading global mobile communications and information company. With its cutting-edge technology and innovative design capabilities, LG creates handsets that provide an optimized mobile experience to customers around the world. LG is pursuing convergence technology and mobile computing products, while continuing its leadership role in mobile communication with stylish designs and smart technology. For more information, please visit www.lg.com.

