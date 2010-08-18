Three EISA Awards for LCD TV, Home Theatre System and its "Best Seller" Green Mobile

SEOUL, Aug. 18, 2010 – LG Electronics (LG) has won three awards in the prestigious European Imaging and Sound Associations (EISA) 2010 Awards program. EISA awards are highly respected as its judging panels - formed from the editors of the publications within the association - base their scores on their own rigorous product testing, analysis and comparison.



LG won awards for: “European Best Value LCD-TV 2010-2011”, for its LED LCD LG 42LE5300; “European HT Compact System 2010-2011” with its LG HB45E, and “European Green Mobile Phone 2010-2011” with its best-selling LG GD510 “Pop” handset. LG celebrated winning the Best Value LCD TV and Green Mobile Phone awards for the second year running.





Dr. Woo Paik, President and Chief Technology Officer at LG Electronics, said: “We are delighted to have received these awards from EISA, especially to have been given the awards for Green Mobile and Best Value LCD TV once more. Winning these awards underlines yet again LG’s commitment to providing consumers with high quality electronics - designed to deliver excellent performance while reducing energy consumption, delivering on our commitment to our environmental strategy, and still offering great value.”





LG 42LE5300 (Best Value LCD TV 2010-2011)



This ultra-slim, Full HD, LED LCD TV provides brilliant picture quality at 1080p, plus TruMotion 100Hz and a USB connection to enable users to link the TV to other devices, including laptops and PC’s. It is also highly energy efficient, offering less power usage compared to standard LCD TV’s of the same size. EISA gave this product the award as its high quality ‘look like great value for money, particularly when you consider the list of value added features and connectivity options makes the LG 42LE5300’.





LG HB45E (Home Theatre Compact System 2010 - 2011)



This compact Home Theatre System offers great picture quality and up to 400W of audio output, while playing both Blu-ray and DVDs in 2.1 surround sound. The EISA judging panel gave LG the award because; ‘With its slim and stylish HB45E, LG sets the benchmark for sound per pound and versatility’ .

LG Pop (LG GD510) (Green Mobile Phone 2010 - 2011)



One of the smallest 3” full touch-screen mobile phones, with its easy-to-use interface, web browser and quick access to social networks among a host of other features – it’s no surprise the LG Pop (LG GD510) has proven something of an LG best seller. The EISA panel judged it the winner ‘due to its compact size, low weight, volume efficient packaging and low energy consumption. When it comes to the use of materials like gold, palladium, copper and silver, as analyzed by SIMS Recycling, the LG Pop (LG GD510) easily outperforms the competition. Obviously, there is no obstacle to beauty and intelligence when it comes to going green.’





EISA is a unique association of 50 special interest magazines from 19 European countries. In June each year, the editors-in-chief from all EISA member magazines meet to decide which of products analyzed in their publications during the past year deserve the coveted EISA Award. The six categories under consideration are: Audio, Video, Home Theatre, Photography, In-Car Electronics and Mobile Devices.





