Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Smart TV LG OLED evo AI 4K G5 2025 48 pouces
OLED48G59LS EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

Smart TV LG OLED evo AI 4K G5 2025 48 pouces

OLED48G59LS EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

Smart TV LG OLED evo AI 4K G5 2025 48 pouces

OLED48G59LS
Vídeo de apresentação da OLED G5 USP.
Vue avant de la Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K. L’emblème OLED numéro 1 dans le monde pendant 12 ans et le logo LG OLED evo AI 2025 sont à l’écran.
Vue arrière de la Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K.
Vue latérale de la Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K.
Vue avant et latérale de la Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K montrant ses dimensions de longueur, largeur, hauteur et profondeur.
Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération sur un fond sombre. Il brille de l’intérieur d’une lumière violette et bleue, illuminant les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Le titre parle de la façon dont le processeur dédié à la LG OLED evo offre une qualité 4K, des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes avec une précision au niveau pixel. Les statistiques de performance sont visibles. Traitement neuronal NPU par IA 6,7 fois plus important. Fonctionnement 2,2 fois plus rapide, CPU. Graphiques 3,6 fois améliorés, GPU.
Le lancement d’une navette spatiale depuis le sol. La scène est divisée au milieu avec une moitié légèrement plus sombre et plus terne. L’autre moitié montre à quel point la fusée est remarquablement lumineuse, démontrant à quel point les visuels peuvent être brillants sur un écran de LG OLED TV avec la structure émettant de la lumière et l’architecture de contrôle de l’éclairage de l’amplificateur de luminosité Booster Max.
Espace salon avec une LG OLED TV à fixation murale. Sur la TV se trouve une chaîne de montagnes face à un ciel sombre et nocturne rempli d’étoiles. Cette scène est divisée en deux pour montrer comment le Noir parfait offre des niveaux de True Black, dans un espace lumineux ou sombre. Un côté montre la scène dans une version plus terne et plus grise du paysage étiquetée, écran Mat. De l’autre côté se trouve une image plus agréable avec une gamme dynamique élargie de noirs et de blancs. L’écran est étiqueté Noir parfait. La certification du logo est également visible, la technologie Noir parfait offre des niveaux de noir inférieurs ou égaux à 0,24 nit et jusqu’à 500 lux. Une bulle de texte est à côté, qui dit : vérifiez le logo de certification Noir parfait.
Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur un fond noir. On voit des gouttes d’eau suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image présente la technologie Perfect Color, car chaque couleur différente du corps du perroquet est dynamique et éclatante. Le fond sombre avec les éclaboussures d’eau détaillées met également en valeur la protection de l’écran contre les reflets. Différentes certifications de logo UL et Intertek sont visibles. Celles-ci font référence aux technologies 100 % de fidélité des couleurs, Volume de couleurs à 100 % et à sa certification sans reflet. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez le logo de certification Perfect Color.
Écran LG TV avec une télécommande AI Magic Remote au premier plan. Le bouton IA est mis en surbrillance et une bulle de dialogue montre du texte : suggérez un film que j’aime. À l’écran, nous voyons l’icône utilisateur E, indiquant comment AI Voice ID a pu identifier l’utilisateur et formuler des recommandations personnalisées en fonction de sa voix.
Télécommande LG AI Magic Remote avec le bouton IA en surbrillance. Autour d’elle se trouvent les différentes fonctionnalités auxquelles un utilisateur peut accéder à partir du bouton. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Le texte explique que la télécommande LG AI Magic Remote complète votre AI Experience avec un bouton dédié à l’IA et peut être utilisée comme une souris aérienne. Il vous suffit de pointer et cliquer.
Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.
Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.
Grand angle de vue d’un salon à l’intérieur d’une maison haut de gamme, un homme regarde un film sur sa LG OLED TV murale. Le design de la TV se fond élégamment avec le mur et la déco intérieure.
Intérieur d’une maison sophistiquée. De nombreuses œuvres d’art différentes sont affichées. Sur le mur central se trouve une LG TV avec des œuvres d’art à l’écran. La TV ressemble à une peinture d’un musée.
Vídeo de apresentação da OLED G5 USP.
Vue avant de la Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K. L’emblème OLED numéro 1 dans le monde pendant 12 ans et le logo LG OLED evo AI 2025 sont à l’écran.
Vue arrière de la Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K.
Vue latérale de la Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K.
Vue avant et latérale de la Smart TV LG OLED evo AI G5 4K montrant ses dimensions de longueur, largeur, hauteur et profondeur.
Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération sur un fond sombre. Il brille de l’intérieur d’une lumière violette et bleue, illuminant les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Le titre parle de la façon dont le processeur dédié à la LG OLED evo offre une qualité 4K, des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes avec une précision au niveau pixel. Les statistiques de performance sont visibles. Traitement neuronal NPU par IA 6,7 fois plus important. Fonctionnement 2,2 fois plus rapide, CPU. Graphiques 3,6 fois améliorés, GPU.
Le lancement d’une navette spatiale depuis le sol. La scène est divisée au milieu avec une moitié légèrement plus sombre et plus terne. L’autre moitié montre à quel point la fusée est remarquablement lumineuse, démontrant à quel point les visuels peuvent être brillants sur un écran de LG OLED TV avec la structure émettant de la lumière et l’architecture de contrôle de l’éclairage de l’amplificateur de luminosité Booster Max.
Espace salon avec une LG OLED TV à fixation murale. Sur la TV se trouve une chaîne de montagnes face à un ciel sombre et nocturne rempli d’étoiles. Cette scène est divisée en deux pour montrer comment le Noir parfait offre des niveaux de True Black, dans un espace lumineux ou sombre. Un côté montre la scène dans une version plus terne et plus grise du paysage étiquetée, écran Mat. De l’autre côté se trouve une image plus agréable avec une gamme dynamique élargie de noirs et de blancs. L’écran est étiqueté Noir parfait. La certification du logo est également visible, la technologie Noir parfait offre des niveaux de noir inférieurs ou égaux à 0,24 nit et jusqu’à 500 lux. Une bulle de texte est à côté, qui dit : vérifiez le logo de certification Noir parfait.
Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur un fond noir. On voit des gouttes d’eau suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image présente la technologie Perfect Color, car chaque couleur différente du corps du perroquet est dynamique et éclatante. Le fond sombre avec les éclaboussures d’eau détaillées met également en valeur la protection de l’écran contre les reflets. Différentes certifications de logo UL et Intertek sont visibles. Celles-ci font référence aux technologies 100 % de fidélité des couleurs, Volume de couleurs à 100 % et à sa certification sans reflet. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez le logo de certification Perfect Color.
Écran LG TV avec une télécommande AI Magic Remote au premier plan. Le bouton IA est mis en surbrillance et une bulle de dialogue montre du texte : suggérez un film que j’aime. À l’écran, nous voyons l’icône utilisateur E, indiquant comment AI Voice ID a pu identifier l’utilisateur et formuler des recommandations personnalisées en fonction de sa voix.
Télécommande LG AI Magic Remote avec le bouton IA en surbrillance. Autour d’elle se trouvent les différentes fonctionnalités auxquelles un utilisateur peut accéder à partir du bouton. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Le texte explique que la télécommande LG AI Magic Remote complète votre AI Experience avec un bouton dédié à l’IA et peut être utilisée comme une souris aérienne. Il vous suffit de pointer et cliquer.
Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.
Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.
Grand angle de vue d’un salon à l’intérieur d’une maison haut de gamme, un homme regarde un film sur sa LG OLED TV murale. Le design de la TV se fond élégamment avec le mur et la déco intérieure.
Intérieur d’une maison sophistiquée. De nombreuses œuvres d’art différentes sont affichées. Sur le mur central se trouve une LG TV avec des œuvres d’art à l’écran. La TV ressemble à une peinture d’un musée.

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Qualité d’image 4K, son visuel et surround IA amélioré du processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération
  • Des niveaux de noir véritable dans chaque pixel créent un contraste, une profondeur et des détails époustouflants
  • 100 % de fidélité des couleurs pour des couleurs réalistes et précises. Volume de couleurs à 100 % pour des couleurs plus riches
  • Nouveau bouton AI, commandes vocales, fonctions glisser-déposer sur la télécommande AI Magic Remote
Plus
Badge Prix de l’innovation CES 2025 avec une citation Meilleure innovation.

Prix Innovation CES - Meilleure innovation (OLED G5, 83")

Écrans vidéos

Logo Best of CNET 2025.

Meilleures TVs de 2025 : Testées par des experts CNET(OLED G5)

Badge Prix CES 2025 de Tom's Guide. Meilleure TV, LG OLED G5.

Prix CES 2025 de Tom's Guide - Meilleure TV

« La G5 semble encore plus lumineuse et colorée » (01/2025)

Logo TechRadar Editor's choice.

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

« La nouvelle OLED la plus lumineuse au monde » (04/2024)

Le logo de What Hi-Fi?

Quel Hi-Fi ?(OLED G5, 65 pouces)

« une TV époustouflante et un bond en avant surprenant pour la technologie OLED TV. » (05/2025)

Logo CNET.

CNET - Avis sur la LG OLED evo G5

« Le LG G5 est la meilleure TV que j’ai jamais testée. »

Logo T3 Prix platine.

T3 - Prix Platine

« Regardez la TV, un film ou jouez à un jeu en profitant de l’expérience ultime OLED G5 sans compromis. » (03/2025)

Logo Prix Highly Recommended AVForums pour la LG OLED65G5.

AVForums - Highly Recommended

...la LG G5 livre une vraie master class en termes de précision d’image...

Logo HDTest Highly Recommended.

HDTVTest - Highly Recommended

...précision des couleurs exceptionnelle, excellent traitement vidéo, performances gaming impressionnantes...

Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat (OLED G5, 83")

Imagerie

Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

Logo AVForums Editor’s Choice pour LG webOS 24, comme meilleur système Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

Sur l’écran d’une TV LG OLED evo AI se trouve une image abstraite aux détails, couleurs et contrastes impressionnants. Une version agrandie du processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération se trouve derrière la TV. Sa lumière brillante éclaire les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Le titre dit LG OLED evo AI. Le texte est également visible, alimenté par le processeur IA alpha 11 LG de 2ème génération. Un logo doré avec des étoiles dans le coin dit : l’OLED TV numéro un mondial depuis 12 ans.

Sur l’écran d’une TV LG OLED evo AI se trouve une image abstraite aux détails, couleurs et contrastes impressionnants. Une version agrandie du processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération se trouve derrière la TV. Sa lumière brillante éclaire les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Le titre dit LG OLED evo AI. Le texte est également visible, alimenté par le processeur IA alpha 11 LG de 2ème génération. Un logo doré avec des étoiles dans le coin dit : l’OLED TV numéro un mondial depuis 12 ans.

Voir les détails de chaque luminosité et obscurité

*Omdia. Numéro 1 depuis 12 ans en termes d’unités les plus vendues, de 2013 à 2024. Ce résultat ne constitue pas une approbation de LGE ou de ses produits. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails.

Qualité de l’imagewebOS pour l’IALG Gallery+ Qualité du sonDesignDivertissement

Notre processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération le plus brillant pour une expérience visuelle optimale

Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération met à niveau les visuels en qualité 4K avec des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes. Les moteurs IA perçoivent les objets avec une précision au niveau pixel pour améliorer la qualité d’image et offrir la meilleure expérience visuelle possible.

Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération sur un fond sombre. Il brille de l’intérieur d’une lumière violette et bleue, illuminant les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Les statistiques de performance sont visibles. Traitement neuronal NPU par IA 6,7 fois plus important. Fonctionnement 2,2 fois plus rapide, CPU. Graphiques 3,6 fois améliorés, GPU.

*Comparé au processeur d’entrée de gamme de la même année Smart TV alpha 7 AI de 8ème génération basé sur une comparaison des spécifications internes.

Des visuels 1,5 fois plus lumineux avec l’amplificateur de luminosité Booster Max

Le nouvel algorithme d’amplification de la lumière et l’architecture de contrôle de l’éclairage du processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération offrent des visuels jusqu’à 1,5 fois plus lumineux.

Scène d’un lancement de navette spatiale divisée en deux. Une moitié de la scène est lumineuse et éclatante grâce aux algorithmes d’amplification de la luminosité de LG. L’autre moitié est sombre, décolorée et grise.

*La luminosité peut varier en fonction du modèle, de la taille de l’écran et de la région du marché.

*La luminosité maximale est 1,5 fois plus lumineuse que la LG OLED B5 @10 % de fenêtre par des mesures internes.

*La luminosité maximale est 1,5 fois supérieure à celle de l’écran OLED evo non OLED, sauf 97 pouces.

Noir et couleur parfaits, dans un environnement clair ou sombre, uniquement avec la LG OLED TV

La LG OLED TV est certifiée Noir parfait par UL et TÜV pour un contraste plus profond et une luminosité améliorée. A également obtenu la certification UL eyesafe pour une expérience visuelle plus confortable en réduisant les émissions de lumière bleue.

LG OLED TV montrant une comparaison visuelle entre un écran avec Couleur et Noir parfaits et un écran sans. Les certifications UL et eyesafe sont visibles avec un texte invitant à vérifier les marques.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié UL pour le Noir parfait, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5, sur la base d’un environnement d’éclairage intérieur typique (200 à 500 lux).

*Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant et de l’environnement de visionnement.

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*Les modèles LG 2025 6 pouces M5/G5/C5/B5 ont reçu la certification TUV pour une expérience visuelle authentique avec l’éclairage intérieur.

*La certification Expérience visuelle authentique de TUV signifie que le produit a obtenu le niveau le plus élevé « Parfait » dans les cinq mesures de qualité visuelle ambiante (noir, éclat, longueur de contraste perceptuel, précision des dégradés et modulation de contraste ambiant) lorsqu’il est testé conformément aux normes de reflet Ring-light IDMS 11.5 Ring Light jusqu’à 500 lux.

*Les écrans LG OLED TV présentent des facteurs de performances circadiennes certifiées par eyesafe®

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration. 

Perfect Color

Certifié Fidélité et Volume de couleur de 100 %. Profitez de couleurs précises et éclatantes sur un écran sans reflet, même dans un environnement ensoleillé ou sombre.

Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur un fond noir. On voit des gouttes d’eau suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image présente la technologie Perfect Color, car chaque couleur différente du corps du perroquet est dynamique et éclatante. Le fond sombre avec les éclaboussures d’eau détaillées met également en valeur la protection de l’écran contre les reflets. Différentes certifications de logo UL et Intertek sont visibles. Celles-ci font référence aux technologies 100 % de fidélité des couleurs, Volume de couleurs à 100 % et à sa certification sans reflet. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez le logo de certification Perfect Color.

*La mention « Sans reflet » s’applique aux OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces et OLED G5 83/77/65/55 pouces.

*La « Fidélité des couleurs à 100 % » et le « Volume de couleur à 100 % du DCI-P3 » s’appliquent aux OLED TV 2025.

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

*Le reflet de l’écran est défini par la valeur SCI (Specular Component Included, composante spéculaire incluse) à 550 nm, testée indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est mesuré pour générer moins de 1 % de réflexion par Intertek.

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour l’absence de reflet selon l’intégration de sphère d’échantillonnage IDMS 11.2.2.

Donnez vie à chaque pixel avec AI Picture Pro

La mise à l’échelle supérieure IA, l’amplificateur d’objet perçu IA et le mappage de tonalité dynamique OLED analysent chaque pixel pour améliorer la résolution, la luminosité, la profondeur et la clarté.

Des lignes s’animent sur une image très terne et presque grise d’un léopard dans une forêt, comme si un superordinateur analysait les éléments dans le cadre. Un laser trace la silhouette du léopard, puis il est amélioré pour être plus lumineux, plus net et plus coloré. L’arrière-plan se transforme également de gauche à droite avec un contraste, une profondeur et des couleurs désormais améliorés.

*AI Picture Pro prendra en charge les contenus protégés par le droit d’auteur sur les services OTT.

*La qualité de l’image ayant subi la mise à l’échelle peut varier en fonction de la résolution de l’image d’origine.

La future génération de LG AI TV

En savoir plus

La télécommande AI Magic Remote complète l’AI Experience

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote, sans aucun appareil supplémentaire ! Avec un capteur de mouvement et une molette de défilement, pointez et cliquez pour l’utiliser comme une souris aérienne ou parlez simplement pour profiter des commandes vocales.

*Le design, la disponibilité et les fonctionnalités de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet.

*La fonction AI Voice Recognition est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID de LG reconnaît la signature vocale unique de chaque utilisateur et offre des recommandations personnalisées dès que vous parlez.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

*Voice ID est disponible selon la région et le pays sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024.

*Elle fonctionne uniquement avec les applications prenant en charge le compte Voice ID.

Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Demandez quoi que ce soit à votre TV. L’IA intégrée reconnaît votre voix et fournit rapidement des recommandations personnalisées selon vos demandes. Vous pouvez également obtenir des résultats et des solutions supplémentaires avec Microsoft Copilot.

*La recherche par IA est disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024. 

*Les États-Unis et la Corée utilisent le modèle LLM.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG OLED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG OLED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Chatbot

Interagissez avec le AI Chatbot via votre télécommande AI Magic Remote et répondez à toutes les préoccupations, de la configuration des paramètres au dépannage. L’IA peut comprendre l’intention des utilisateurs et fournir des solutions immédiates.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*L’AI Chatbot est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Concierge

Une simple pression sur le bouton IA de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de votre historique de recherche et de visionnage.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

*Les menus affichés peuvent varier à la sortie du produit.

*Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Des algorithmes avancés apprennent vos préférences en passant en revue 1,6 milliard de possibilités d’image. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée une image personnalisée rien que pour vous.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions de paramètres, l’IA crée un profil sonore adapté à vos préférences.

Une personne dans son salon. Une bulle de dialogue autour d’elle montre comment elle interagit avec sa LG TV en disant simplement « Bonjour LG ».

Une personne dans son salon. Une bulle de dialogue autour d’elle montre comment elle interagit avec sa LG TV en disant simplement « Bonjour LG ».

Dites simplement « Bonjour LG » pour commencer à interagir avec votre TV

L’IA de votre TV est toujours prête à répondre à vos demandes. Sans même appuyer sur un bouton, dites simplement « Bonjour LG » et l’IA sera invitée à écouter vos demandes.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Nouvelles mises à jour pour 5 ans avec le programme webOS Re:New primé

Obtenez des mises à jour complètes et profitez des avantages des dernières fonctionnalités et logiciels. Sentez-vous en sécurité en sachant que webOS, lauréat de l’innovation CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, protège votre vie privée et vos données.

*Le nouveau programme webOS Re:New s’applique aux TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

*Le programme webOS Re:New prend en charge un total de quatre mises à jour sur cinq ans, le seuil est la version pré-installée de webOS, et la programmation des mises à jour peut varier de la fin du mois au début de l’année.

*Les mises à jour et la programmation de certaines fonctionnalités, d’applications et de services peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.

*Mises à jour disponibles pour les modèles OLED 2022 et UHD 2023 et ultérieurs.

Découvrez ce que la LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot et AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Avec LG Gallery+, créez votre espace personnalisé

Transformez votre écran en toile vivante, avec 100 œuvres d’art, des paysages immersifs et des vidéos d’ambiance. Des mises à jour régulières de la bibliothèque vous permettront d’enrichir votre espace, même lorsque vous ne regardez pas la TV.

*Le contenu disponible peut varier selon le pays.

*Le contenu fourni est susceptible d’être modifié.

Personnalisez votre espace d’innombrables façons

Personnalisez votre galerie d’accueil avec votre choix de musique, de visuels et plus encore. Choisissez ce que vous souhaitez afficher sur votre TV en fonction de vos préférences actuelles.

Synchronisez la musique et les visuels selon vos envies

Associez de la musique de fond à des visuels pour créer l’ambiance qui vous plaît Choisissez parmi des musiques prédéfinies ou connectez votre appareil mobile via Bluetooth pour lire vos propres morceaux.

Découvrez comment une LG TV peut être configurée pour écouter de la musique d’ambiance synchronisée avec les visuels.
Une LG TV murale avec un téléphone portable au premier plan. Le processus de configuration de Google Photos sur la LG TV est présenté.

Une LG TV murale avec un téléphone portable au premier plan. Le processus de configuration de Google Photos sur la LG TV est présenté.

Accédez facilement à Google Photos et affichez vos souvenirs

Connectez facilement votre compte Google Photos à votre TV avec votre téléphone. Personnalisez facilement votre espace en utilisant le contenu de votre propre bibliothèque de photos.

*La fonctionnalité marche lorsque vous êtes connecté à votre compte Google Photos et que vous avez au moins 10 photos dans l’application. 

Le panneau d’informations est affiché sur une LG TV fixée au mur. Différentes fonctionnalités sont affichées : mises à jour météo, alertes sportives, programmation de TV, Home Hub et Google Agenda.

Restez à jour grâce à un tableau de bord personnalisé tout-en-un

Consultez les informations importantes en un coup d’œil. Recevez des mises à jour météo, des alertes sportives, consultez votre calendrier Google et configurez même des notifications pour Home Hub, vos réservations de visualisation, etc.

*L’accès à Google Agenda nécessite un compte Google.

Les paramètres intelligents s’adaptent aux changements de votre environnement

Toujours prêt

Tout en économisant de l’énergie, vous pouvez toujours profiter et afficher vos illustrations ou images sélectionnées via Gallery+ lorsque la TV est éteinte, ce qui la transforme en toile numérique.

AI Brightness Control

Les capteurs intégrés de votre TV détectent la lumière et ajustent la luminosité de l’écran en conséquence pour garantir une visualisation optimisée quel que soit l’éclairage.

Capteur de mouvement

La détection de mouvement permet à votre TV de réagir intelligemment, en changeant de mode selon que vous êtes à proximité ou non.

*Les capteurs de luminosité peuvent varier selon le modèle.

*Les capteurs de mouvement ne sont disponibles que sur les modèles M5 et G5. 

LG TV avec Home Hub à l’écran. L’interface utilisateur présente Google Home, ThinQ et d’autres IoT montrant comment vous pouvez facilement gérer tous vos appareils intelligents sur votre TV.

Home Hub, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison intelligente

Gérez facilement divers appareils ménagers LG, ainsi que vos appareils Google Home et plus encore. Contrôlez toute votre maison avec cette fonctionnalité pratique ultime, grâce à un tableau de bord unique et intuitif. 

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

*L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

Affinez votre son pour un effet percutant avec AI Sound Pro

*Doit être activé via le menu du mode du son.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute.

Enrichissez votre son avec la LG TV et la LG Soundbar 

*La Soundbar peut être achetée séparément. 

*Le contrôle du mode Son peut varier selon les modèles.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.  

*OLED G5 peut être associé à la SG10TY.

*L’utilisation de la télécommande LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface s’applique aux LG OLED TV 2025.

Trouvez les meilleures LG Soundbars pour votre TV

One Wall Design

Lorsque vous montez votre TV au mur, ses bords étroits et son design harmonieux garantissent qu’il n’y a aucun gap.

*La taille du bord varie en fonction de la série et de la taille.

*Les modèles OLED G5 97/83/77/65/55 pouces présentent un design One Wall.

*La OLED G5 de 48 pouces est dotée d’un design ultra fin. 

*Selon l’environnement d’installation, il peut y avoir un léger écart entre la télévision et le mur. Les exigences d’installation varient. Voir le guide d’installation pour en savoir plus.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Maximisez le plaisir : utilisez plusieurs écrans avec Multi View

Profitez au maximum de votre TV avec Multi View. Mettez en miroir vos appareils via Google Cast et AirPlay. Divisez votre écran en deux vues séparées pour un divertissement multi-écran harmonieux.

*Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes. 

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, et Google Cast peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Écran d’accueil LG Channels montrant la variété du contenu disponible sur une LG TV.

Diffusez une variété de contenus. Gratuitement. 

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels, propose une vaste sélection de chaînes à la demande et en direct gratuitement à portée de doigts. 

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région. 

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Sans frais. Sans contrat. Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans vous préoccuper de frais dissimulés ou devoir installer un décodeur. 

Le Portail de jeux transforme votre TV en plateforme de jeu ultime

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV avec l’accès à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid et désormais l’application Xbox ! Profitez d’une grande variété de jeux, des titres AAA à jouer avec la manette aux jeux casual jouables avec votre télécommande.

Écran d’accueil du Portail de jeux. Le curseur se déplace et clique pour montrer de nombreux titres de jeux populaires, et la fonction ajoutée qui permet de sélectionner des jeux en fonction du type de manette que vous avez, qu’il s’agisse d’une manette ou de la télécommande.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

Gameplay ultime

Vivez une expérience de jeu optimale grâce à la compatibilité G-Sync, au VRR 165 Hz, au temps de réponse des pixels de 0,1 ms, à AMD FreeSync Premium et à la certification ClearMR 10000. Jouez à votre jeu sans retard d’affichage ou flou de mouvement.

Deux images d’une voiture dans un jeu vidéo côte à côte. Une image affiche beaucoup de flou de mouvement. L’autre est nette, avec une parfaite mise au point, présentant la fréquence d’images élevée de la LG OLED TV. Le logo Nvidia G-Sync ,le logo 165 Hz, le badge temps de réponse 0,1 ms certifié Intertek et d’autres certifications pertinentes sont visibles.

Deux images d’une voiture dans un jeu vidéo côte à côte. Une image affiche beaucoup de flou de mouvement. L’autre est nette, avec une parfaite mise au point, présentant la fréquence d’images élevée de la LG OLED TV. Le logo Nvidia G-Sync ,le logo 165 Hz, le badge temps de réponse 0,1 ms certifié Intertek et d’autres certifications pertinentes sont visibles.

*Les OLED G5 83/77/65/55 pouces ne fonctionnent qu’avec les jeux ou les entrées PC prenant en charge 165 Hz. Et elle fonctionne jusqu’à 144 Hz sur les entrées Dolby Vision.  

*Le modèle 97 pouces prend en charge 120 Hz et le 48 pouces prend en charge 144 Hz. 

* HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de télévision qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences de jeu HDR des consommateurs.

*La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

*La OLED G5 48 pouces est uniquement certifiée ClearMR 9000.

*clearMR est un programme de certification de VESA pour évaluer les performances de flou de mouvement de l’écran.

*Les écrans LG OLED ont été certifiés par Intertek pour un temps de réponse de 0,1 ms (gris-à-gris) et des performances de jeu qualifiées.

Meilleure OLED TV pour les films

Regardez des films prendre vie dans votre home cinéma grâce au FILMMAKER Mode avec compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’éclairage de l’environnement pour une qualité d’image qui satisfait aux normes les plus élevées du réalisateur.

Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode ambiant

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les visuels aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.

Dolby Atmos

Laissez le son surround réaliste se déplacer tout autour de vous, vous donnant l’impression d’être au centre de l’action.

*FILMMAKER Mode ambiant est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER Mode ambiant avec Dolby Vision est pris en charge.

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant démarre automatiquement sur AppleTV+ et l’application Amazon Prime Video.

Marque de certification pour l’efficacité des ressources par Intertek.

Fabriqué en tenant compte de l’environnement

Des institutions internationales de confiance ont reconnu les efforts écologiques de LG TV. Désormais certifié pour l’efficacité des ressources par Intertek.

*La certification Intertek pour l’efficacité des ressources s’applique aux modèles suivants : OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 et QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 et QNED80.

*Veuillez aller sur https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home pour en savoir plus.

Salon élégant avec la TV LG OLED evo M5 fixée au mur. Une LG Soundbar est en dessous. Boîtier Zero Connect placé sous une table d’appoint. Aucun câble n’est visible, mettant en valeur la technologie Véritablement sans fil de la TV. L’emblème OLED TV numéro un mondial depuis 12 ans et le logo LG OLED evo AI sont visibles.

La première TV True Wireless au monde avec la qualité d’image de la LG OLED G5

La première TV True Wireless au monde avec la qualité d’image de la LG OLED G5 En savoir plus

*Omdia, Numéro 1 depuis 12 ans en termes d’unités les plus vendues, de 2013 à 2024. Ce résultat ne constitue pas une approbation de LGE ou de ses produits. Rendez-vous sur https//wwwomdia.com/ pour plus de détails.

*Le Véritablement sans fil est basé sur la comptabilité NVIDIA G-Sync pour la réduction des saccades, du retard d’affichage faible et des performances sans scintillement. Visuellement sans perte d’après les résultats des tests internes selon la norme ISO/EC 29170-2, avec les performances réelles en fonction des réglages, des conditions ambiantes et de l’utilisation.

*144 Hz appliqué aux modèles OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces (modèle 97 pouces non inclus)

*L’OLED TV sans fil fait référence à la connectivité entre le boîtier Zero Connect et l’écran.

*Le placement du boîtier Zero Connect dans une armoire peut entraîner des interférences de signal en fonction du matériau et de l’épaisseur de l’armoire.

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.

*Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Toutes les images de cette page sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.

*Les détails du produit affichés sur l’image peuvent différer.

*La disponibilité du service varie selon la région et le pays.

*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

*La télécommande AI Magic Remote peut nécessiter un achat séparé en fonction de la taille, du modèle et de la région de votre TV.

Imprimer

Spécifications clés

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Technologie écran

    4K OLED

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    120Hz natif (VRR 144Hz)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • Processeur

    α11 Processeur AI 4K Gen2

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.2 canaux

  • Sortie Audio

    40W

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    OLED Color

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1.071 x 618 x 46,9

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    14,9

Toutes les caractéristiques

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Technologie écran

    4K OLED

  • Résolution de l'écran

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Taux de rafraichissement

    120Hz natif (VRR 144Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut (large gamme de couleurs)

    OLED Color

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

  • Processeur

    α11 Processeur AI 4K Gen2

  • AI Upscaling

    α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Oui (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Oui (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Oui

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Oui

  • Dimming Technology (précision du rétroéclairage)

    Pixel Dimming

  • Motion

    OLED Motion

  • Modes d'image

    10 modes

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120i/s (HDMI, RF, USB)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Oui

  • Auto Calibration

    Oui

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Oui

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Oui

GAMING

  • Compatibilité G-Sync (Nvidia)

    Oui

  • Compatibilité FreeSync (AMD)

    Oui

  • Mode HGIG

    Oui

  • Optimiseur de Jeu

    Oui (Tableau de Bord de Jeu)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Oui

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Oui (jusqu'à 144 Hz)

  • Dolby Vision Gaming (4K 120 Hz)

    Oui

  • Temps de réponse

    Moins de 0,1 ms

ACCESSIBILITE

  • Contrastes élevés

    Oui

  • Echelle de gris

    Oui

  • Couleurs inversées

    Oui

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

  • Dimensions TV sans pied (L×l×H mm)

    1.071 x 618 x 46,9

  • Dimensions TV avec pied (LxlxH mm)

    1.071 x 675 x 230

  • Dimensions du carton (LxlxH mm)

    1.373 x 735 x 162

  • Pied TV (Lxl mm)

    470 x 230

  • Poids TV sans pied (kg)

    14,9

  • Poids TV avec pied (kg)

    16,8

  • Poids carton (kg)

    20,5

  • Support VESA (L x H mm)

    300 x 200

CODE EAN

  • CODE EAN

    8806096354056

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Oui

  • AI Sound

    α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtualisation 11.1.2)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Oui (AI Object Remastering)

  • WiSA compatible

    Oui (jusqu'à 2.1 Canaux)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Oui

  • Sound Mode Share

    Oui

  • Sortie audio simultanée

    Oui

  • Compatible Bluetooth Surround

    Oui (2 Way Playback)

  • Sortie Audio

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Oui

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (se référer au manuel)

  • Direction haut-parleurs

    Diffusion vers le bas

  • Diffusion haut-parleurs

    2.2 canaux

  • WOW Orchestra

    Oui

CONNECTIVITE

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth

    Oui (v 5.3)

  • Port Ethernet

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Oui

  • Sortie audio numérique optique

    1

  • Port Ci+

    1 pièce (sauf pour le Royaume-Uni et l'Irlande)

  • Port HDMI

    4 pièce (supporte 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT (4 ports))

  • Prise antenne

    2

  • Port USB

    3 (USB 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Oui (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

  • Interface TV (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Compatible camera USB

    Oui

  • Chatbot AI

    Oui

  • Toujours prêt (Always Ready)

    Oui

  • Navigateur Internet

    Oui

  • Google Cast

    Oui

  • Google Home / Hub

    Oui

  • Contrôle vocal main libre

    Oui

  • Home Hub

    Oui

  • Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

    Oui

  • LG Channels

    Oui

  • Magic Remote Control

    Intégrée

  • Multi View

    Oui

  • Application Smartphone

    Oui (LG ThinQ)

  • ID vocal

    Oui

  • Fonctionne avec Apple Airplay

    Oui

  • Compatible avec Apple Home

    Oui

POWER

  • Alimentation (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Consommation en veille

    Moins de 0.5W

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

  • Télécommande

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (Royaume-Uni, Italie)

  • Cable d'alimentaion

    Oui (Attaché)

BROADCASTING

  • Reception TV analogique

    Oui

  • Réception TV numérique

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestre), DVB-C (Cable), DVB-S2/S (Satellite)

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Ce qu’ils en disent

Ceci pourrait aussi t'intéresser

Trouver à proximité

Experience this product around you.