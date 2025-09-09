Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
TV véritablement sans fil LG OLED evo AI 65 pouces M5 avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K 144 Hz
OLED65M59LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

TV véritablement sans fil LG OLED evo AI 65 pouces M5 avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K 144 Hz

OLED65M59LA EU.pdf
Classe énergétique : CH
Fiche d’informations produit

TV véritablement sans fil LG OLED evo AI 65 pouces M5 avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K 144 Hz

OLED65M59LA
Un salon spacieux avec vue sur la ville. La LG OLED TV est fixée au mur avec une LG Soundbar. Le One Wall Design de la TV permet une installation murale encastrée pour bien se fondre dans l'espace. Le boîtier Zero Connect est visible, mais dissimulé.

Fonctionnalités principales

  • Transfert sans fil 4K 144 Hz avec une qualité visuelle sans perte grâce au boîtier Zero Connect.
  • Qualité d’image 4K, son visuel et surround IA amélioré du processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération
  • Des visuels jusqu’à 3X plus lumineux par rapport aux modèles OLED TV conventionnels avec l’amplificateur de luminosité Ultimate
  • Noir parfait et couleurs parfaites pour des niveaux de noir absolu True Black, un contraste époustouflant et des couleurs réalistes précises.
  • Une expérience de TV IA hyper-personnalisée adaptée à vos préférences avec LG webOS
Plus
Badge Prix de l’innovation CES 2025 avec une citation Meilleure innovation.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat(OLED M5, 83")

Écran vidéo

Logo du Prix Reviewed CES 2025.

Prix Reviewed - CES 2025

« La capacité sans fil de la M5 améliore à tous niveaux la qualité d’image et la distance du signal. »

Badge Prix de l’innovation CES avec une citation du lauréat 2025.

Prix de l’innovation CES - Lauréat 2025 (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersécurité

Logo AVForums Editor’s Choice pour LG webOS 24, comme meilleur système Smart TV 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Meilleur système Smart TV 2024/25

« webOS 24 continue d’offrir une expérience intelligente élégante, rapide et facile à utiliser, en plus d’être épurée. »

*Les CES Innovation Awards se basent sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications faites et n’a pas testé l’appareil ayant reçu la récompense.

Véritablement sans filQualité de l’imagewebOS pour l’IAQualité du sonDesignDivertissementLG Gallery+
Le titre indique, la première TV True Wireless au monde avec la qualité d’image de la LG OLED G5.

TV True Wireless avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K 144 Hz

Le transfert sans fil 4K est là. Notre technologie True Wireless vous libère des limites des connexions filaires en offrant la même image et le même son à couper le souffle qu’une TV filaire.

Photo de type Lifestyle montrant la disposition très soignée d’un espace de vie avec une TV LG OLED M5. Aucun câble n’est visible. Le boîtier Zero Connect est dissimulé, à peine visible.

Profitez d’une clarté 4K sans perte visuelle, comme une TV filaire

La technologie True Wireless avec transfert audio et vidéo 4K 144Hz garantit l’expérience visuelle d’une TV filaire. Profitez d’un contenu aux retards d’affichage minimes et sans compromis sur la qualité visuelle.

L’écran de TV LG OLED M5 montre l’intérieur d’une grotte avec vue sur le ciel. Les détails sont impressionnants et montrent une qualité 4K sans aucune perte visuelle.

*Visuellement sans perte d’après les résultats des tests internes selon la norme ISO/IEC 29170-2, avec les performances réelles en fonction des réglages, des conditions ambiantes et de l’utilisation. 

Jouez en toute transparence avec des jeux sans fil à très faible latence

Certifié pour des performances de jeu fluides et sans fil. Profitez d’un temps de réponse 0,1 ms 144 Hz certifié Intertek avec les certifications Nvidia G-Sync compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000 et plus.

TV LG OLED M5 avec un jeu en cours à l’écran présentant un gameplay fluide. Le boîtier Zero Connect est visible, mais parfaitement intégré à l’espace. Le logo Nvidia G-Sync, le logo 144 Hz et la certification Intertek pour un temps de réponse de 0,1 ms sont visibles. Les certifications de jeu sont visibles.
Les certifications Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium et autres certifications liées au jeu sont également visibles.

*Validation NVIDIA G-Sync compatible et AMD FreeSync Premium basée sur un retard d’affichage faible, une réduction des saccades et des performances sans scintillement.

*144 Hz est le taux de rafraîchissement maximal basé sur un taux de rafraîchissement variable (VRR).

*144 Hz s’applique à la OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces.

*Les 144 Hz fonctionnent uniquement avec les jeux ou PC qui prennent en charge les 144 Hz. 

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles de l’industrie des jeux et des écrans de TV qui se réunissent pour définir et mettre à la disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences de jeu HDR des consommateurs.

*La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon le pays.

*clearMR est un programme de certification de VESA pour évaluer les performances de flou de mouvement de l’écran.

*Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction des paramètres, de la connexion au réseau et de l’environnement d’utilisation.

*Les écrans LG OLED ont été certifiés par Intertek pour un temps de réponse de 0,1 ms (gris-à-gris) et des performances de jeu qualifiées.

Libérez-vous des limites de la TV filaire

Profitez de la liberté d’une installation simple, pour un open space impeccable. Branchez vos autres appareils au boîtier Zero Connect et passez au mode sans fil.

Position libre

Le boîtier Zero Connect est facile à installer partout. Sans avoir besoin d’une connexion directe à la TV, vous pouvez concevoir votre espace à votre guise. 

Sans encombrement

Transformez votre espace pour qu’il soit aussi agréable visuellement que possible. Gardez tout propre et net sans encombrement de câble. autour de votre TV.

Sans tracas

Branchez tous vos appareils dans le boîtier Zero Connect au lieu de votre TV et créez facilement votre installation de divertissement parfaite.

Simplifiez l’installation murale encastrée avec Zero Connect Box

Fixez votre TV au mur facilement. Étant donné que votre boîtier Zero Connect connecte sans fil d’autres appareils à votre téléviseur, il n’est pas nécessaire de modifier d’autres murs, ce qui pourrait entraîner des coûts supplémentaires.

Comparaison côte à côte d’une TV filaire et d’une TV LG True Wireless en matière d’installation. Du côté de la TV filaire, des travaux supplémentaires semblaient être nécessaires pour essayer de cacher tous les autres appareils derrière la TV. La configuration désordonnée et les câbles peuvent toujours être vus à travers les espaces. L’étiquette dit installation murale avec un coût supplémentaire. Du côté de la True Wireless de LG, la TV est fixée au mur proprement. Aucun câble ou appareil n’est visible. Lectures d’étiquettes, installation sans tracas et sans frais.

*Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé sous le récepteur sans fil de la TV.

*Les périphériques doivent être connectés via un câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

*Le placement du boîtier Zero Connect dans une armoire peut entraîner des interférences de signal en fonction du matériau et de l’épaisseur de l’armoire.

*En fonction de l’environnement d’installation, il peut y avoir un léger écart entre la TV et le mur. Les exigences d’installation varient. Voir le guide d’installation pour en savoir plus.

Notre processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération le plus brillant pour une expérience visuelle optimale

Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération met à niveau les visuels en qualité 4K avec des couleurs et une luminosité époustouflantes. Les moteurs IA perçoivent les objets avec une précision au niveau pixel pour améliorer la qualité d’image et offrir la meilleure expérience visuelle possible.

Le processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération sur un fond sombre. Il brille de l’intérieur d’une lumière violette et bleue, illuminant les circuits de micropuce qui l’entourent. Les statistiques de performance sont visibles. Traitement neuronal NPU par IA 6,7 fois plus important. Fonctionnement 2,2 fois plus rapide, CPU. Graphiques 3,6 fois améliorés, GPU.

*Comparé au processeur d’entrée de gamme de la même année Smart TV alpha 7 AI de 8ème génération basé sur une comparaison des spécifications internes.

Des visuels 3X plus lumineux avec l’amplificateur de luminosité Ultimate

Le nouvel algorithme d’amplification de la lumière et l’architecture de contrôle de l’éclairage du processeur alpha 11 AI de 2ème génération offrent des visuels jusqu’à trois fois plus lumineux.

Scène d’un lancement de navette spatiale divisée en deux. Une moitié de la scène est lumineuse et éclatante grâce aux algorithmes d’amplification de la luminosité de LG. L’autre moitié est sombre, décolorée et grise.

*La luminosité peut varier en fonction du modèle, de la taille de l’écran et de la région du marché.

*La luminosité maximale est 3 fois plus lumineuse que la LG OLED B5 @10 % de fenêtre par des mesures internes.

LG OLED TV : une expérience visuelle « parfaite »

La meilleure qualité visuelle avec le noir parfait et la couleur parfaite certifiés UL de la première TV au monde à offrir une expérience visuelle authentique TÜV Rheinland de qualité parfaite avec la certification d’éclairage intérieur.

Logos certifiés UL et TÜV affichés pour les fonctionnalités d’affichage Noir parfait et Couleur parfaite.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié UL pour le Noir parfait, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5, sur la base d’un environnement d’éclairage intérieur typique (200 à 500 lux).

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*Les modèles LG 2025 65 pouces M5/G5/C5/B5 ont reçu la certification TUV pour une expérience visuelle authentique avec l’éclairage intérieur.

*La certification d’expérience visuelle authentique par TUV signifie que le produit a obtenu la qualité « Parfaite » dans les cinq mesures pour la qualité visuelle ambiante (noir, éclat, longueur de contraste perceptuelle,

précision des dégradés et modulation du contraste ambiant) lorsqu’ils sont testés conformément aux normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5 jusqu’à 500 lux.

Noir et couleur parfaits, dans un environnement clair ou sombre, uniquement avec la LG OLED TV

La LG OLED TV est certifiée Noir parfait par UL et TÜV pour un contraste plus profond et une luminosité améliorée. A également obtenu la certification UL eyesafe pour une expérience visuelle plus confortable en réduisant les émissions de lumière bleue.

LG OLED TV montrant une comparaison visuelle entre un écran avec Couleur et Noir parfaits et un écran sans. Les certifications UL, TÜV et eyesafe sont visibles, avec un texte invitant à vérifier les marques.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié UL pour le Noir parfait, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5, sur la base d’un environnement d’éclairage intérieur typique (200 à 500 lux).

*Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant et de l’environnement de visionnement.

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*Les modèles LG 2025 65 pouces M5/G5/C5/B5 ont reçu la certification TUV pour une expérience visuelle authentique avec l’éclairage intérieur.

*La certification Expérience visuelle authentique de TUV signifie que le produit a obtenu le niveau le plus élevé « Parfait » dans les cinq mesures de qualité visuelle ambiante (noir, éclat, longueur de contraste perceptuel, précision des dégradés et modulation de contraste ambiant) lorsqu’il est testé conformément aux normes de reflet Ring-light IDMS 11.5 Ring Light jusqu’à 500 lux.

*Les écrans LG OLED TV présentent des facteurs de performances circadiennes certifiées par eyesafe®

*Images de l’écran simulées à des fins d’illustration. 

Perfect Color

Certifié Fidélité et Volume de couleur de 100 %. Profitez de couleurs précises et éclatantes sur un écran sans reflet, même dans un environnement ensoleillé ou sombre.

Perroquet coloré en ultra haute définition sur un fond noir. On voit des gouttes d’eau suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image présente la technologie Perfect Color, car chaque couleur différente du corps du perroquet est dynamique et éclatante. Le fond sombre avec les éclaboussures d’eau détaillées met également en valeur la protection de l’écran contre les reflets. Différentes certifications de logo UL et Intertek sont visibles. Celles-ci font référence aux technologies 100 % de fidélité des couleurs, Volume de couleurs à 100 % et à sa certification sans reflet. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez le logo de certification Perfect Color.

*La mention « Sans reflet » s’applique aux OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces et OLED G5 83/77/65/55 pouces.

*La « Fidélité des couleurs à 100 % » et le « Volume de couleur à 100 % du DCI-P3 » s’appliquent aux OLED TV 2025.

*L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour la technologie Perfect Color, mesuré selon les normes de reflet Ring Light IDMS 11.5.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour offrir une fidélité de couleur à 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

*Le reflet de l’écran est défini par la valeur SCI (Specular Component Included, composante spéculaire incluse) à 550 nm, testée indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est mesuré pour générer moins de 1 % de réflexion par Intertek.

*Le volume de la gamme de couleurs d’affichage (CGV) est équivalent ou dépasse le CGV de l’espace colorimétrique DCI-P3 comme vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.

*L’écran LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour l’absence de reflet selon l’intégration de sphère d’échantillonnage IDMS 11.2.2.

Donnez vie à chaque pixel avec AI Picture Pro

La mise à l’échelle supérieure IA, l’amplificateur d’objet perçu IA et le mappage de tonalité dynamique OLED analysent chaque pixel pour améliorer la résolution, la luminosité, la profondeur et la clarté.

Des lignes s’animent sur une image très terne et presque grise d’un léopard dans une forêt, comme si un superordinateur analysait les éléments dans le cadre. Un laser trace la silhouette du léopard, puis il est amélioré pour être plus lumineux, plus net et plus coloré. L’arrière-plan se transforme également de gauche à droite avec un contraste, une profondeur et des couleurs désormais améliorés.

*AI Picture Pro prendra en charge les contenus protégés par le droit d’auteur sur les services OTT.

*La qualité de l’image ayant subi la mise à l’échelle peut varier en fonction de la résolution de l’image d’origine.

La future génération de LG AI TV

En savoir plus

La télécommande AI Magic Remote complète l’AI Experience

Contrôlez facilement votre TV avec la télécommande AI Magic Remote, sans aucun appareil supplémentaire ! Avec un capteur de mouvement et une molette de défilement, pointez et cliquez pour l’utiliser comme une souris aérienne ou parlez simplement pour profiter des commandes vocales.

*Le design, la disponibilité et les fonctionnalités de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier selon la région et la langue prise en charge, même sur un modèle identique.

*Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion Internet.

*La fonction AI Voice Recognition est uniquement fournie dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’une LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande, montrant son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’IA change de compte automatiquement et recommande du contenu personnalisé.

AI Voice ID

AI Voice ID de LG reconnaît la signature vocale unique de chaque utilisateur et offre des recommandations personnalisées dès que vous parlez.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché selon la région ou la connectivité au réseau.

*Voice ID est disponible selon la région et le pays sur les TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024.

*Elle fonctionne uniquement avec les applications prenant en charge le compte Voice ID.

Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

Gros plan d’un écran de LG OLED TV montrant le fonctionnement de la recherche par IA, AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de chat est ouverte, montrant comment l’utilisateur a demandé les jeux de sport disponibles. La recherche par IA a répondu par chat et en montrant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. On voit aussi une invite à faire une demande à Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Demandez quoi que ce soit à votre TV. L’IA intégrée reconnaît votre voix et fournit rapidement des recommandations personnalisées selon vos demandes. Vous pouvez également obtenir des résultats et des solutions supplémentaires avec Microsoft Copilot.

*La recherche par IA est disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD sortis à partir de 2024. 

*Les États-Unis et la Corée utilisent le modèle LLM.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise. 

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG OLED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG OLED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Chatbot

Interagissez avec le AI Chatbot via votre télécommande AI Magic Remote et répondez à toutes les préoccupations, de la configuration des paramètres au dépannage. L’IA peut comprendre l’intention des utilisateurs et fournir des solutions immédiates.

*Une connexion à Internet est requise.

*L’AI Chatbot est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge la technologie NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

*Il est possible de lier l’AI Chatbot au service client.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Concierge

Une simple pression sur le bouton IA de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge qui fournit des mots clés et des recommandations personnalisés en fonction de votre historique de recherche et de visionnage.

*Les menus et applications pris en charge peuvent varier selon les pays.

*Les menus affichés peuvent varier à la sortie du produit.

*Les recommandations de mots clés varient en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Picture Wizard. Des séries d’images sont affichées avec les sélections de l’utilisateur mises en évidence. Une icône de chargement apparaît avec une image de paysage affichée, en cours d’amélioration de gauche à droite.

Le contenu de science-fiction est diffusé sur un écran de LG OLED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message au Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. Le Chatbot a proposé des solutions à la demande. Toute la scène est également divisée en deux. Un côté est plus sombre, l’autre est plus lumineux, montrant comment AI Chatbot a résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur automatiquement.

AI Picture Wizard

Des algorithmes avancés apprennent vos préférences en passant en revue 1,6 milliard de possibilités d’image. En fonction de vos choix, votre TV crée une image personnalisée rien que pour vous.

Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de l’assistant AI Sound Wizard. Une série d’icônes de clips sonores en cours de sélection. On voit un chanteur de jazz et un joueur de saxophone, des ondes sonores représentant le son personnalisé animé sur l’ensemble du visuel.

Télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG en face d’un écran de LG TV. L’écran affiche un message d’accueil personnalisé de LG AI avec des mots clés personnalisés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. À côté de la télécommande se trouve une icône et une étiquette montrant que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible en appuyant brièvement sur le bouton IA.

AI Sound Wizard

Choisissez le son que vous aimez parmi une sélection de clips sonores. À partir de 40 millions de paramètres, l’IA crée un profil sonore adapté à vos préférences.

Une personne dans son salon. Une bulle de dialogue autour d’elle montre comment elle interagit avec sa LG TV en disant simplement « Bonjour LG ».

Une personne dans son salon. Une bulle de dialogue autour d’elle montre comment elle interagit avec sa LG TV en disant simplement « Bonjour LG ».

Dites simplement « Bonjour LG » pour commencer à interagir avec votre TV

L’IA de votre TV est toujours prête à répondre à vos demandes. Sans même appuyer sur un bouton, dites simplement « Bonjour LG » et l’IA sera invitée à écouter vos demandes.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Nouvelles mises à jour pour 5 ans avec le programme webOS Re:New primé

Obtenez des mises à jour complètes et profitez des avantages des dernières fonctionnalités et logiciels. Sentez-vous en sécurité en sachant que webOS, lauréat de l’innovation CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, protège votre vie privée et vos données.

*Le nouveau programme webOS Re:New s’applique aux TV OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD 2025.

*Le programme webOS Re:New prend en charge un total de quatre mises à jour sur cinq ans, le seuil est la version pré-installée de webOS, et la programmation des mises à jour peut varier de la fin du mois au début de l’année.

*Les mises à jour et la programmation de certaines fonctionnalités, d’applications et de services peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.

*Mises à jour disponibles pour les modèles OLED 2022 et UHD 2023 et ultérieurs.

Découvrez ce que la LG AI TV peut faire pour vous !

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot et AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Avec LG Gallery+, créez votre espace personnalisé

Transformez votre écran en toile vivante, avec 100 œuvres d’art, des paysages immersifs et des vidéos d’ambiance. Des mises à jour régulières de la bibliothèque vous permettront d’enrichir votre espace, même lorsque vous ne regardez pas la TV.

*Le contenu disponible peut varier selon le pays.

*Le contenu fourni est susceptible d’être modifié.

Personnalisez votre espace d’innombrables façons

Personnalisez votre galerie d’accueil avec votre choix de musique, de visuels et plus encore. Choisissez ce que vous souhaitez afficher sur votre TV en fonction de vos préférences actuelles.

Synchronisez la musique et les visuels selon vos envies

Associez de la musique de fond à des visuels pour créer l’ambiance qui vous plaît. Choisissez parmi des musiques prédéfinies ou connectez votre appareil mobile via Bluetooth pour lire vos propres morceaux.

Découvrez comment une LG TV peut être configurée pour écouter de la musique d’ambiance synchronisée avec les visuels.
Une LG TV murale avec un téléphone portable au premier plan. Le processus de configuration de Google Photos sur la LG TV est présenté.

Une LG TV murale avec un téléphone portable au premier plan. Le processus de configuration de Google Photos sur la LG TV est présenté.

Accédez facilement à Google Photos et affichez vos souvenirs

Connectez facilement votre compte Google Photos à votre TV avec votre téléphone. Personnalisez facilement votre espace en utilisant le contenu de votre propre bibliothèque de photos.

*La fonctionnalité marche lorsque vous êtes connecté à votre compte Google Photos et que vous avez au moins 10 photos dans l’application. 

Le panneau d’informations est affiché sur une LG TV fixée au mur. Différentes fonctionnalités sont affichées : mises à jour météo, alertes sportives, programmation de TV, Home Hub et Google Agenda.

Restez à jour grâce à un tableau de bord personnalisé tout-en-un

Consultez les infos importantes en un coup d’œil. Recevez des mises à jour météo, des alertes sportives, consultez votre calendrier Google et configurez même des notifications pour Home Hub, vos réservations de visualisation, etc.

*L’accès à Google Agenda nécessite un compte Google.

Les paramètres intelligents s’adaptent aux changements de votre environnement

Toujours prêt

Tout en économisant de l’énergie, vous pouvez toujours profiter et afficher vos illustrations ou images sélectionnées via Gallery+ lorsque la TV est éteinte, ce qui la transforme en toile numérique.

AI Brightness Control

Les capteurs intégrés de votre TV détectent la lumière et ajustent la luminosité de l’écran en conséquence pour garantir une visualisation optimisée quel que soit l’éclairage.

Capteur de mouvement

La détection de mouvement permet à votre TV de réagir intelligemment, en changeant de mode selon que vous êtes à proximité ou non.

*Les capteurs de luminosité peuvent varier selon le modèle.

*Les capteurs de mouvement ne sont disponibles que sur les modèles M5 et G5. 

LG TV avec Home Hub à l’écran. L’interface utilisateur présente Google Home, ThinQ et d’autres IoT montrant comment vous pouvez facilement gérer tous vos appareils intelligents sur votre TV.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Home Hub, la plateforme tout-en-un pour votre maison intelligente

Gérez facilement divers appareils ménagers LG, ainsi que vos appareils Google Home et plus encore. Contrôlez toute votre maison avec cette fonctionnalité pratique ultime, grâce à un tableau de bord unique et intuitif. 

*LG est compatible avec les appareils WiFi « Matter ». Les services et fonctionnalités pris en charge par « Matter » peuvent varier selon les périphériques connectés. La connexion initiale pour ThinQ et Matter doit se faire via l’application mobile ThinQ.

*L’utilisation de la fonction vocale mains libres sans une télécommande est uniquement possible avec le processeur alpha 9 AI et le processeur alpha 11 AI. Cela peut varier selon les produits et régions.

Affinez votre son pour un effet percutant avec AI Sound Pro

*Doit être activé via le menu du mode du son.

*Le son peut varier en fonction de l’environnement d’écoute.

Enrichissez votre son avec la LG TV et la LG Soundbar

*La Soundbar peut être achetée séparément. 

*Le contrôle du mode Son peut varier selon les modèles.

*Veuillez noter que le service peut être indisponible au moment de l’achat. Une connexion au réseau est requise pour les mises à jour.  

*L’utilisation de la télécommande LG TV est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités uniquement.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface s’applique aux LG OLED TV 2025.

Trouvez les meilleures LG Soundbars pour votre TV

One Wall Design

Lorsque vous montez votre TV au mur, ses bords étroits et son design harmonieux garantissent qu’il n’y a aucun gap.

*La taille du bord varie en fonction de la série et de la taille.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Une personne dans son salon qui tient son téléphone. Sur le téléphone se trouve une icône de transmission montrant que l’écran du téléphone est mis en miroir sur la TV. Sur la TV, on voit un match de basket et sur le côté se trouve l’écran mis en miroir, montrant les statistiques du joueur.

Maximisez le plaisir : utilisez plusieurs écrans avec Multi View

Profitez au maximum de votre TV avec Multi View. Mettez en miroir vos appareils via Google Cast et AirPlay. Divisez votre écran en deux vues séparées pour un divertissement multi-écran harmonieux.

Les paramètres d’image et de son sur les deux écrans sont les mêmes. 

*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*L’assistance pour AirPlay 2, HomeKit, et Google Cast peuvent varier selon la région et la langue.

Écran d’accueil LG Channels montrant la variété du contenu disponible sur une LG TV.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

Diffusez une variété de contenus. Gratuitement.

Le service de streaming exclusif de LG, LG Channels, propose une vaste sélection de chaînes à la demande et en direct gratuitement à portée de doigts. 

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier selon le pays, le produit et la région. 

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Trois icônes différentes qui montrent comment LG Channels peut être utilisé simplement sans avoir besoin de s’abonner, de payer ou de configurer un décodeur périphérique.

Sans frais. Sans contrat. Sans câble.

Vous n’avez qu’à vous connecter et commencer à regarder sans vous préoccuper de frais dissimulés ou devoir installer un décodeur. 

Le Portail de jeux transforme votre TV en plateforme de jeu ultime

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV avec l’accès à GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid et désormais l’application Xbox ! Profitez d’une grande variété de jeux, des titres AAA à jouer avec la manette aux jeux casual jouables avec votre télécommande.

Écran d’accueil du Portail de jeux. Le curseur se déplace et clique pour montrer de nombreux titres de jeux populaires, et la fonction ajoutée qui permet de sélectionner des jeux en fonction du type de manette que vous avez, qu’il s’agisse d’une manette ou de la télécommande.

Logo et nom du programme webOS Re:New avec le badge du lauréat du prix de l’innovation CES 2025 à côté.

*La prise en charge du Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*La prise en charge des services cloud gaming et des jeux sur le Portail de jeux peut varier selon les pays.

*Certains services de gaming peuvent nécessiter un abonnement et une manette.

Meilleure OLED TV pour les films

Regardez des films prendre vie dans votre home cinéma grâce au FILMMAKER MODE avec compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’éclairage de l’environnement pour une qualité d’image qui satisfait aux normes les plus élevées du réalisateur.

Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER Mode ambiant

Vivez l’expérience cinéma tel que le réalisateur l’a imaginée avec Dolby Vision et FILMMAKER MODE avec la compensation de la lumière ambiante qui s’adapte à l’environnement et maintient les visuels aussi près que possible de leur forme originale.

Dolby Atmos

Laissez le son surround réaliste se déplacer tout autour de vous, vous donnant l’impression d’être au centre de l’action.

*FILMMAKER Mode ambiant est une marque commerciale d’UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER Mode ambiant avec Dolby Vision est pris en charge.

*FILMMAKER MODE ambiant démarre automatiquement sur AppleTV+ et l’application Amazon Prime Video.

Marque de certification pour l’efficacité des ressources par Intertek.

Marque de certification pour l’efficacité des ressources par Intertek.

Fabriqué en tenant compte de l’environnement

Des institutions internationales de confiance ont reconnu les efforts écologiques de LG TV. Désormais certifié pour l’efficacité des ressources par Intertek. 

*La certification Intertek pour l’efficacité des ressources s’applique aux modèles suivants : OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 et QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 et QNED80.

*Veuillez aller sur https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home pour en savoir plus.

Grand espace blanc rempli d’OLED TVs montrant comment LG lance des innovations révolutionnaires depuis plus d’une décennie. L’emblème Marque de OLED TV numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 12 ans est également visible.

Grand espace blanc rempli d’OLED TVs montrant comment LG lance des innovations révolutionnaires depuis plus d’une décennie. L’emblème Marque de OLED TV numéro 1 dans le monde depuis 12 ans est également visible.

LG OLED

Découvrez des innovations sans fin

Découvrez des innovations sans fin En savoir plus

*Toutes les images du produit ci-dessus sont fournies à titre d’illustration seulement. Référez-vous aux images de la galerie pour une représentation plus précise.

*Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.

*Les détails du produit affichés sur l’image peuvent différer.

*La disponibilité du service varie selon la région et le pays.

*Les services personnalisés peuvent varier en fonction des politiques de l’application tierce.

*La télécommande AI Magic Remote peut nécessiter un achat séparé en fonction de la taille, du modèle et de la région de votre TV.

Toutes les caractéristiques

INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ

PLUS D’INFORMATIONS RELATIVES À LA CONFORMITÉ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Ce qu’ils en disent

