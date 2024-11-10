Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ÉCRAN ULTRA-LARGE OÙ ACHETER
Ein LG NanoCell TV vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Der Fernseher zeigt ein Auto, das vor einer Bergkette durch Wasser fährt, in dem sich der leuchtende Himmel spiegelt.

Ce n’est pas seulement grand.
C’est épique.

Découvrez un niveau d’immersion exceptionnel qu’un petit écran ne peut égaler.

NanoCell

Profitez de COULEURS PURES sur un écran géant.

Le téléviseur NanoCell de LG diffuse des couleurs plus élégantes et précises grâce à la technologie Nano. Optimisez votre immersion et découvrez les merveilles que procurent les couleurs pures en 4K et 8K sur divers modèles de téléviseurs à écran géant de 75 et 86 pouces.

Un téléviseur NanoCell de LG de 75 pouces était directement placé devant un téléviseur NanoCell de LG ultra-large de 86 pouces dans un espace sombre. Une image en gros plan de la face d’un zèbre est diffusée sur les écrans.

Développez pour trouver le téléviseu

Table Caption
CARACTERISTIQUES NANO99 NANO95 NANO90
Nano99 avec de petites boules de couleur jaillissant du bas de l’écran et le logo 8K dans le coin inférieur droit.
Notre téléviseur phare NanoCell 8K
Nano95 avec de petites boules de couleur jaillissant du bas de l’écran et le logo 8K dans le coin inférieur droit.
Un téléviseur NanoCell 8K haut de gamme accessible
Nano90 avec de petites boules de couleur dans les tons rouges et jaunes jaillissant du bas de l’écran.
Le meilleur choix de téléviseur NanoCell pour les jeux
Écran 8K (7680 x 4320) 86/75" 8K (7680 x 4320) 75" 4K (3840 x 2160) 86/75"
Audio 4.2ch / 60 W 2.2 ch / 40 W 2.2 ch / 40 W
Support Support, fixation murale en option Support, fixation murale en option Support, fixation murale en option
Processeur Processeur α9 de quatrième génération IA 8K Processeur α9 de quatrième génération IA 8K Processeur α7 de quatrième génération IA 4K
Traitement AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro Image et son IA
Couleur Nano Color Pro / Volume de couleur Nano Color Pro Nano Couleur
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG
Caractéristiques HDMI ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC VRR / ALLM / eARC
Jeux Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG
Intelligent Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Commande vocale Commandes vocales mains-libres Commandes vocales mains-libres Télécommande
Plateforme webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
OÙ ACHETER ? OÙ ACHETER ? OÙ ACHETER ?
Table Caption
CARACTERISTIQUES NANO85 NANO80 NANO77
Nano85 avec de petites boules de couleur dans des tons verts et jaunes jaillissant du bas de l’écran.
Un téléviseur NanoCell économique pour les jeux
Nano80 avec de petites boules de couleur dans les tons bleus et verts jaillissant du bas de l’écran.
Un téléviseur NanoCell de pointe
Nano77 avec de petites boules de couleur dans des tons violets et bleus jaillissant du bas de l’écran.
Notre téléviseur NanoCell le plus accessible
Écran 4K (3840 x 2160) 86/75/50" 4K (3840 x 2160) 75/50" 4K (3840 x 2160) 86/75"
Audio 2.2 ch / 40 W 2.2 ch / 40 W - / 20 W
Support Support, fixation murale en option Support, fixation murale en option Support, fixation murale en option
Processeur Processeur α7 de quatrième génération IA 4K Processeur α7 de quatrième génération IA 4K Processeur Quad Core 4K
Traitement Image et son IA Image et son IA -
Couleur Nano Couleur Nano Couleur Nano Couleur
HDR Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
Caractéristiques HDMI VRR / ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC
Jeux AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer/Tableau de bord / HGiG
Intelligent Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Commande vocale Télécommande Télécommande Télécommande
Plateforme webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
OÙ ACHETER ? OÙ ACHETER ?
Un grand téléviseur à écran plat fixé sur un mur rose est entouré d’un mobilier naturel. L’écran montre une forêt luxuriante.

Voyez comment un grand écran s’ajuste à votre espace.

Vous n’êtes pas sûr de la taille qui vous convient ? Il vous suffit d’entrer les dimensions de votre pièce sur le simulateur de téléviseur LG pour vérifier la taille réelle du produit et découvrez la taille de téléviseur qui convient le mieux à votre espace.

Voyez comment un grand écran s’ajuste à votre espace. ESSAYEZ MAINTENANT

*Ce service sera disponible à partir de la deuxième moitié de l’année.

