FAQ
Place an order
How do I order a product?
Shopping through the LG Online Store is easy and secure. Just follow these few steps to place an order.
● Select an item you want to buy and click on the red "Add to cart" button.
● You can now either continue shopping by clicking on the grey "back" button or complete the purchase by clicking on the red "view cart" button.
● If you are already logged in, you can proceed with your order immediately. Not logged in? Then you can log in to your LG Online Store account or create a new account or order as a guest.
● Click on "continue" then fill your data bill name and valid phone or mobile No. and the address (within Egypt) to which your order should be shipped.
● Now select the payment method. The following payment methods are offered: Visa & VALU installment if you have VALU account
● After completion, you will receive an E-mail with the order confirmation.
Can I place an order by phone?
● Unfortunately, it is currently not possible to place an order by telephone.
How will I know that the order is successfully processed?
● You will received E-mail after placing the order to confirm the order.
Can I place my order online and then pick up my item(s) in-store?
● We do not currently offer this service. All purchases are made directly from LG Online Brand Shop and are shipped to the delivery address via our logistics partners.
How can I check the status of my order?
● You can check your order status from LG.com go to “Track My Orders" under lg.com/or in your My LG account then my orders.
● Delivery Partner will contact you to arrange your suitable delivery time once they received your product from LG.
Can I modify my order after it is placed?
● It is impossible to modify your order after it is placed.
● You can cancel the order if you change your mind or need to change the item.
How does know RAC capacity is appropriate with room size?
● If you need to check the compatible RAC for your room
● You can firstly check your room size then add information to this link LG AC to know the compatible RAC before purchasing.
Payment & Financing
How can I pay in the LG Online Brand Store?
The LG Online Brand Store accepts the following payment methods:
● Credit cards : Visa Card, MasterCard,
● Installments :
> VALU
● All payment methods are free of charge as we do not charge any transaction fees.
Can I change the payment methods of an order?
● Unfortunately, it is currently not possible to change payment methods after you placed your order.
What happens if my payment fails?
● Make sure the credit card has not expired. Clearing your browser's cache and cookies can also be helpful. We recommend that you try again, preferably with a different card or payment method offered. If the problem persists, contact your bank or card issuer.
What do I do if my payment was taken more than once?
● If you confirm from your bank that the payment deducted twice.
● You can contact our customer service to complain if your bank confirm that the payment duplicated to LG.
● We will check your payment if we find any issue like that we will refund it and it will take 14 W.D to refund the amount.
● We apologize for the inconvenience in advance.
Related to Delivery
What are the shipping costs?
Every orders is free of charge no delivery fees added to any order.
Can I have my order delivered to another country?
● We only deliver within Egypt . Unfortunately, it is not possible to deliver to an address outside Egypt.
How can I change the delivery address?
● You can change your address details can be changed if you select some thing wrong or you want to add more details You can request this through our Customer services.
● Incase you want to change the city to another after placing an order delivery will be rescheduled.
● What is the delivery time?
● Estimated delivery time from 3 ~ 5 working days ( not including weekends & holidays )
Cancellation & Returns
What happens if my order is automatically cancelled?
● Your order will only be cancelled in case of loss in the logistics process or non-delivery. In these cases, you will be notified by e-mail. We recommend that you place your order again.
Any fees incurred will be automatically refunded.
● If you pay and placed the order after that your order cancelled on the same day you can contact our Customer services and we will solve this issue.
● We apologize for the inconvenience in advance.
What happens if I have only received part of my order?
● If your order contains multiple products or Accessories , it may be delivered in multiple shipments.
● Please check your shipment confirmations model name and your data.
● In case of product you can check model name from label on the carton box if it is wrong you can refuse the package and we will send the right one again.
● In case of Accessories you can open the package and check it the same or not if it is wrong you can contact our customer service to turn it back and send the right one.
● We apologize for the inconvenience in advance.
What should I do if my goods are damaged upon delivery?
● You can check the carton box of the product to ensure there is no damage or scratch without open it.
● If you find any damage or scratch in the carton box, you have the right to return the product back and don’t receive it.
● You can contact our hotline: 19960 or What’s App no. 01229307777 to complain the damage in the carton box.
● Based on your complain, LG will do the needful to deliver a new product free of damage.
● If the carton box is good and you worry about your product, you can contact our hotline: 19960 or What’s App no. 01229307777 to request an installation order.
● Based on your request, we will send a technician to install it, he will open the carton box and check the device and will operate the device to ensure there is no damage or scratch or defect.
● If your installation order is within 3 days after the delivery, and If the installation technician found carton box is clear free of damage or dents but product is damaged, you have the right to claim a return it back and we will refund invoice amount.
How can I change or cancel or Return my order?
To ensure that your order is delivered as quickly as possible, we process all orders immediately automatically.
● You can therefore only cancel your order immediately after the order confirmation, unless the goods are already prepared for delivery.
● If you want to cancel an order, go to “Track My Orders" under lg.com/or in your My LG account and cancel all of the order.
● If cancel icon not appear , you can contact our customer service(it will not appear when status changed to picking for delivery ).
● If you want to cancel part of Unfortunately, it is currently not possible to cancel part of order you need to cancel all of order .
● if you are unable to cancel your order, you can refuse your package at the door or return your order to us free of charge.
● If you decide to return your order, register your return request by contacting Customer Services the return request must be within 14 Working days from delivery date without opening the package .
● The amount of your cancelled order will be automatically refunded. This can take up to 14 working days after receipt of the return or from cancel date if the package not picked up .
What is the return policy?
● If you are not completely Unsatisfied with your purchase or need to change the product, you can find the best way to return it:
● You can return your order within the first 14 days after receiving the goods, taking in consideration it is a Must to returned the product without any change or damage in the original packaging and in undamaged condition.
- Don’t open the product packaging.
- You can request return from our customer services to send technician to check device condition.
- After we confirm the device is in a good condition, 3rd party delivery company will contact you to turn device back to LG .
- Return is free of charge.
- Refund process will start after 14 Working days from collecting the device from your address
- In case of accessories it must be in original package without use.
- You can send your return request to our hotline: 19960 or What’s app no. 01229307777
How long does it take to process my refund?
● The refund process takes up to 14 Working Days from Refund date, due to bank process.
Installation
How can I install my product?
● After receiving your product you can contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777.
● To request installation and we will send technician to install your product.
What is the installation fees?
● The installation is free of fees for one time.
What is the free installation condition for Air Conditioner?
● Free installation is available for Air Conditioner includes 3m pipes and cantilever, any other service or spare parts of installation are available with extra fees. Terms and Conditions Apply. Please contact our Customer services Hotline: 19960 Or What’s App no. 01229307777 for more information.
Invoices & Warranty
How do I receive my invoice?
● You will receive your invoice by E-mail within 7-10 working days after delivery on PDF you need to keep it till warranty ended.
● The pdf is a summery for invoice and it is contain .QR code you can check from it all invoice details.
What can I do if I didn’t receive my invoice after 10 days from receiving my order?
● Firstly check your mail you added on your order ( New mails & Junk & Spam )
● The pdf is a summery for invoice and it is contain .QR code you can check from it all invoice details.
● And we will resend it to you again .
When the warranty period started?
● Warranty period starts from purchase date which on E- Invoice.