To ensure that your order is delivered as quickly as possible, we process all orders immediately automatically.



● You can therefore only cancel your order immediately after the order confirmation, unless the goods are already prepared for delivery.



● If you want to cancel an order, go to “Track My Orders" under lg.com/or in your My LG account and cancel all of the order.



● If cancel icon not appear , you can contact our customer service(it will not appear when status changed to picking for delivery ).



● If you want to cancel part of Unfortunately, it is currently not possible to cancel part of order you need to cancel all of order .



● if you are unable to cancel your order, you can refuse your package at the door or return your order to us free of charge.



● If you decide to return your order, register your return request by contacting Customer Services the return request must be within 14 Working days from delivery date without opening the package .



● The amount of your cancelled order will be automatically refunded. This can take up to 14 working days after receipt of the return or from cancel date if the package not picked up .