HOW TO CLEAN YOUR DISHWASHER

Manual Wash



1. Begin by checking the dishwasher's base for any leftover food particles and remove them.

2. Place a bowl filled with vinegar or citric acid on the bottom rack for effective descaling and sanitizing.

3. Run a standard cycle using hot water for optimal results.



Automated Wash



Modern dishwashers like LG dishwashers come equipped with self-cleaning features. You can also control the cleaning process using the LG ThinQ mobile app.



LG ThinQ App



Instead of manually tracking or guessing when your dishwasher needs a thorough cleaning, the LG ThinQ app will send a machine clean reminder every 30 cycles; a lighted indicator on the app sends a notification, alerting you that it's time to run the cleaning cycle.



Therefore, you can consistently clean the dishwasher and extend its lifespan by promoting regular maintenance.