LGOLED LogoCHOOSE YOUR OLED
WHY LG OLED
The LG OLED evo TV appears from the shadows then fills the screen with a vivid and abstract floral picture overlayed with the text "This is the OLED evo difference"
WHY LG OLED
This is the OLED evo
difference
Experience
television
that bursts
into life before
your eyes
Light up your world
with
captivating
LG OLED evo
SELF-LIT
Pixels
illuminate
independently
Discover the full potential
of television free from
the confines of a backlight.
Rich and vivid colours
take the stage.
From the personal
size to the epic
screen
CINEMA
Made for movie
immersion
Breathtaking images
and heart-pounding sound
at its core
GAME
Envision your win
starts here.
DESIGN
Admire the display
from
all angles
into your space.
Beyond blending into
your space, designed to create
an exceptional space
SUSTAINABILITY
Kind to the
planet,
and the people on it
and a more sustainable planet.
webOS
Your very own world of content
Discover
the LG OLED for you
-
The bright choice
for inspiring interiors
The highlight of the lineup features OLED evo with LG's α9 Gen5 AI processor and Brightness Booster Max. Its sleek Gallery Design sits flush against your wall like a painting.
-
The bright choice
for gamers
The gamer's choice. Bringing you a range of sizes from personal to epic plus LG OLED evo with Brightness Booster and the latest α9 Gen5 AI processor.
*Brightness Booster improvements don't apply to 48/42C2.
-
Our most celebrated
OLED TV
Everyone's favorite OLED C1 series is back - and better than ever, as the new LG OLED TV CS series. Experience the beauty of the C1, packed with new 2022 features and the innovative ɑ9 Gen5 4K AI processor.
-
The one
for everyone
Even our most affordable OLED has all you need. Experience the brilliance of self-lit OLED for immense entertainment. Everything about it is awesome.
model compares
-
G2WHERE TO BUY
-
C2WHERE TO BUY
-
CSWHERE TO BUY
-
A2WHERE TO BUY
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate65"
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Booster120HZ
Refresh Rate83" 77"
-
OLED 4K120HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55"
-
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65" 55" 48"
*48/42C2 do not include Brightness Booster.
-
Lighter weight
(Composite Fibre Material)
-
Cinema ScreenLighter weight
(Composite Fibre Material)
-
Narrow bezel
-
Narrow bezel
Quality
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Quality
-
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
Airplay 2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
Hands-free
Voice Control
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
-
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea
