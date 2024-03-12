About Cookies on This Site

UT640S 系列 - 49 吋酒店商用電視

規格

支援

UT640S 系列 - 49 吋酒店商用電視

49UT640S0CA

UT640S 系列 - 49 吋酒店商用電視

所有規格

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    49

  • Resolution

    3840 X 2160 (UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • TV Reception

    DVB-T2/C

VIDEO

  • HDR (10 Pro / HLG)

    Yes / Yes

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    -

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    -

  • LG Sound Sync

    Bluetooth required

FEATURES

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2(2.0), USB (2.0), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, CI Slot, RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin) (Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (Ethernet), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1), Debug (Phone Jack Type) (Ext. SPK Volume Control Share)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

    1,110 x 709 x 231 / 11.3

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    1,110 x 650 x 81.1 / 11.1

  • W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)

    1,193 x 770 x 158 / 13.4

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption(Typ.)

    104W

  • Stand-by

    0.5W

GENERAL

  • Region

    ASIA