UT640S 系列 - 49 吋酒店商用電視

DISPLAY
-
Inch
49
-
Resolution
3840 X 2160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
TV Reception
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
HDR (10 Pro / HLG)
Yes / Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
DOLBY ATMOS
-
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
-
-
LG Sound Sync
Bluetooth required
FEATURES
-
Hospitality
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen (Splash Image), Insert Image, One Channel Map, IP Channel Manager, External Speaker Out (Int / Ext Variable/Fixed, 3.5mm, Stereo, Single ended Type(GND,L+,R+), 2W with 8Ω), RJP (remote jack pack) Compatibility (LG/Teleadapt (RS232C), Teleadapt/Guestlink (HDMI CEC)), Moving Picture Playback (SD/HD/Plus HD), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2(2.0), USB (2.0), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
HDMI In (HDCP) 2.0, CI Slot, RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin) (Control & Service), RJ45 (Usage Purpose) (Ethernet), External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack) 2 (Spk-out 1, 4W (Stereo, R: 2.0W, L: 2.0W, 8Ω) Vol. Control 1), Debug (Phone Jack Type) (Ext. SPK Volume Control Share)
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM/KG)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,110 x 709 x 231 / 11.3
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,110 x 650 x 81.1 / 11.1
-
W x H x D / Weight (Shipping)
1,193 x 770 x 158 / 13.4
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240 V, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption(Typ.)
104W
-
Stand-by
0.5W
GENERAL
-
Region
ASIA