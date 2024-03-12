About Cookies on This Site

UV760H 系列 - 55 吋酒店商用電視

規格

支援

55UV760H

55UV760H

UV760H 系列 - 55 吋酒店商用電視

DISPLAY

  • Type

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog

    PAL-I, PAL BG/DK, NTSC M

  • Digital

    DTMB/ DVB-C

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    XD Engine

  • Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System

    10W + 10W / 2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

SOLUTION

  • Type

    Pro:Centric Smart, V, Direct

  • Data Streaming (IP &RF)

    Yes

  • RF

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP (SDK)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.7

  • Digital Right Management

    Pro:Idiom

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart UX

    webOS 3.5, Commercial Smart Home, Web Browser, Pre-loaded Apps, SDP (Service Delivery Platform) compatibility, Magic Remote Ready

  • Connectivity

    SoftAP, WiFi (ac), ScreenShare (Miracast), SmartShare, DIAL, Bluetooth Sound Sync, LG Sound Sync

FEATURE

  • Installation

    EzManager, USB Cloning

  • Management

    Wake on RF, WOL, Remote Diagnostics, TVLink Interactive, IR Out, Multi IR Code, HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • Hospitality

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, One Channel Map, External Power, RJP Compatibility

INTERFACE

  • Side

    HDMI In, USB 2.0, USB 3.0

  • Rear

    RF In, AV In, Video Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI Input, RS-232C, Headphone Out, RJ45 (2), External Speaker Out (2)

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    1236 x 773.5 x 247.3/ 16.2kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1360 x 860 x 175/ 20.4kg