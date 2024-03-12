About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視

43LT340C0CB

LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視

(3)
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
  • LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB
LG LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視, 43LT340C0CB

主要功能

  • Crestron 認證 兼容影音控制系統
  • 全新快速選單、簡單易用介面
  • USB 數據複製，有效同時管理多部顯示屏運作
  • WOL (網絡喚醒)、SNMP
更多

電子通訊訂閱優惠

送咖啡電子現金劵兩張 (每張價值HK$25)

了解優惠
多功能商用電視 1

多功能商用電視

LG Commercial Lite 電視專為酒店和商務設計。您的客人和客戶一定會喜歡 LT340C 友好的介面及出色的圖像和影片品質。
快速選單 1
增值軟件解決方案

快速選單

享受 LG 簡單的選單首頁解決方案。現在 LG 提供了全新的快速選單（版本 3.0），使用更簡單，介面更友好。
USB 數據複製 1
簡單的內容管理

USB 數據複製

透過 USB 數據複製功能，有效地管理多部顯示屏的運作，而無需逐一設定各個顯示屏。使用者一經將數據複製至一部顯示屏的 USB，插入 USB 後即可輕鬆分發內容至其他顯示屏。

簡化了維護

電源網絡一線傳輸

使用 WOL（網絡喚醒），用戶能夠透過網絡發送訊息來開啟顯示屏。這大大簡化了安裝和維護過程，因為電源和網絡連接只需要一根電纜。
兼容影音控制系統 1
提高了可用性

兼容影音控制系統

這款 LG 電視獲得了 Crestron Connected 認證，該功能專門用於會議室，以滿足企業會議空間市場日益增長的需求。

* 這是一個基於網絡的控制系統。不同地區提供的影音控制系統可能有所不同。

時間排定 1
增值功能

時間排定

為商用電視創建時間排定。設定開啟/關閉時間及假日，就會按照所設時間表開/關電視。
外置揚聲器輸出 1
增值功能

外置揚聲器輸出

額外新增揚聲器，提升娛樂體驗。不論在任何位置，包括洗手間，住客均可傾聽並控制電視音訊。
列印

所有規格

影片

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • Game Optimizer

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    -

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    -

資訊

  • 類別

    Commercial lite

機械

  • VESA 兼容

    200 x 200 mm

  • Credenza/安全螺絲孔

    -

  • Kensington Lock

    支援

  • 鎖定板（方便安裝）

    -

電源規格

  • 耗電量（最大）

    88W

  • 耗電量（標準）

    62.6W

  • 電源供應（電壓，Hz）

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • 待機耗電量

    小於 0.5W

SUPERSIGN 軟件兼容性

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

配件

  • 電源線

    YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

  • 遙控類型

    L-Con

直向功能（醫院）

  • 健康耳機模式

    -

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • 保護殼（玻璃）

    -

廣播系統

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    -

  • Digital

    DTMB

  • 圖文電視（自動圖文電視）

    -

STANDARD

  • EMC

    CE

  • 其他

    -

  • 安全

    CB

音訊（音效）

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    -

  • AI Sound

    -

  • LG Sound Sync

    -

  • 喇叭（音訊輸出）

    20W

顯示

  • 亮度（標準）

    400 nit

  • 解像度

    Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

  • 大小（吋）

    43

標準（歐盟_新標籤 (`21.3~)）

  • HDR 等級

    -

  • HDR 開啟模式

    -

  • SDR 等級

    -

  • SDR 開啟模式

    -

標準（歐盟_舊標籤 (~`21.3)）

  • 平均每年耗電量 (kWh)

    -

  • ErP 等級

    -

  • 亮度比 (%)

    -

  • 運行耗電量

    -

智慧功能

  • AOD

    -

  • Bluetooth

    -

  • 藍牙音訊播放

    -

  • DIAL

    -

  • Gallery Mode

    -

  • HDMI-ARC

    -

  • Home Office

    -

  • IoT

    -

  • Magic Remote 神奇遙控兼容性

    -

  • Mood Display

    -

  • Multi-View

    -

  • Screen Share

    -

  • Soft AP

    -

  • 語音識別（獨立式/解決方案）

    -

  • webOS version

    -

  • 網頁瀏覽器

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    -

尺寸/重量

  • 邊框闊度（左/右/上/下，不連邊框）

    16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4 mm

  • 邊框闊度（左/右/上/下，連邊框）

    17.7/17.7/17.7/20.8 mm

  • 運送尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1060 x 660 x 152 mm

  • 尺寸（不連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）

    977 x 575 x 80.8 mm

  • 尺寸（連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）

    977 x 615 x 187 mm

  • 運送重量

    10.5 kg

  • 重量（無支架）

    8.0 kg

  • 重量（連支架）

    8.1 kg

款待解決方案

  • 其他 DRM

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    -

  • Pro:Centric Server

    -

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    -

  • Pro:Centric V

    -

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    -

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    -

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    支援

  • webRTC（即時通訊）

    -

直向功能（企業/零售）

  • BEACON

    -

  • CISCO 認證兼容性

    -

  • Crestron 認證兼容性

    支援

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    支援

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • 故障處理

    -

  • NTP 伺服器設定

    -

  • NTP 同步定時器

    支援

  • Play Via URL

    -

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

  • RTC（即時時鐘）

    -

  • 時間排定

    支援

  • 直向設置

    -

  • Video Tag

    -

連接性

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 針/手機插孔)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

  • 音訊線路輸出 (3.5 毫米手機插孔)

    -

  • AV 輸入

    支援

  • CI 槽

    支援

  • 元件輸入 (Y、Pb、Pr-影片）

    支援

  • 直流電適配器輸入

    -

  • 數碼音訊輸出（光纖）

    支援

  • ECI（RJ12 插孔）

    -

  • 擴充插槽（60 針）

    -

  • 外置揚聲器輸出（3.5 毫米手機插孔）

    支援

  • 外部紅外線輸入

    -

  • HDMI 輸入

    YES (2ea)

  • 耳機輸出

    支援

  • 只限 LG SVC（手機插孔類型）

    -

  • MPI 連接埠（RJ12 插孔）

    -

  • PC 音訊輸入

    -

  • 枕式喇叭介面（6 針）

    -

  • PoC（同軸供電）

    -

  • 射頻輸入

    YES (1ea)

  • RGB 輸入 (D-sub 15 針) - PC

    支援

  • RJ45（使用目的）

    YES (SNMP&MHEG)

  • 電視連接配置（手機插孔類型）

    -

  • USB（版本）

    YES (1ea / 2.0)

款待功能

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • 診斷

    YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))

  • 節能模式

    支援

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • External Power Out

    -

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • EzManager

    -

  • 全觸控螢幕

    -

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    支援

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    支援

  • Instant ON

    -

  • 紅外線輸出

    YES (RS-232C)

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • 多元紅外線代碼

    支援

  • One Channel Map

    -

  • Port Block

    -

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    支援

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • SNMP

    支援

  • USB 自動播放/播放+

    YES (USB Auto playback+)

  • USB Cloning

    支援

  • V-Lan Tag

    -

  • 射頻喚醒

    -

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    支援

  • Welcome Video

    支援

  • WOL

    支援

設計

  • 正面色彩

    Ceramic Black

  • 支架類型

    2 Pole

  • 工具名稱

    LJ55