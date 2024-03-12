LT340C 系列 - 43 吋商用電視

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
電子通訊訂閱優惠
送咖啡電子現金劵兩張 (每張價值HK$25)
電源網絡一線傳輸
* 這是一個基於網絡的控制系統。不同地區提供的影音控制系統可能有所不同。
所有規格
影片
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
Game Optimizer
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
資訊
-
類別
Commercial lite
機械
-
VESA 兼容
200 x 200 mm
-
Credenza/安全螺絲孔
-
-
Kensington Lock
支援
-
鎖定板（方便安裝）
-
電源規格
-
耗電量（最大）
88W
-
耗電量（標準）
62.6W
-
電源供應（電壓，Hz）
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
待機耗電量
小於 0.5W
SUPERSIGN 軟件兼容性
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
-
Simple Editor
-
配件
-
電源線
YES (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
遙控類型
L-Con
直向功能（醫院）
-
健康耳機模式
-
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
保護殼（玻璃）
-
廣播系統
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
-
Digital
DTMB
-
圖文電視（自動圖文電視）
-
STANDARD
-
EMC
CE
-
其他
-
-
安全
CB
音訊（音效）
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
-
AI Sound
-
-
LG Sound Sync
-
-
喇叭（音訊輸出）
20W
顯示
-
亮度（標準）
400 nit
-
解像度
Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)
-
大小（吋）
43
標準（歐盟_新標籤 (`21.3~)）
-
HDR 等級
-
-
HDR 開啟模式
-
-
SDR 等級
-
-
SDR 開啟模式
-
標準（歐盟_舊標籤 (~`21.3)）
-
平均每年耗電量 (kWh)
-
-
ErP 等級
-
-
亮度比 (%)
-
-
運行耗電量
-
智慧功能
-
AOD
-
-
Bluetooth
-
-
藍牙音訊播放
-
-
DIAL
-
-
Gallery Mode
-
-
HDMI-ARC
-
-
Home Office
-
-
IoT
-
-
Magic Remote 神奇遙控兼容性
-
-
Mood Display
-
-
Multi-View
-
-
Screen Share
-
-
Soft AP
-
-
語音識別（獨立式/解決方案）
-
-
webOS version
-
-
網頁瀏覽器
-
-
Wi-Fi
-
尺寸/重量
-
邊框闊度（左/右/上/下，不連邊框）
16.3/16.3/16.3/19.4 mm
-
邊框闊度（左/右/上/下，連邊框）
17.7/17.7/17.7/20.8 mm
-
運送尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）
1060 x 660 x 152 mm
-
尺寸（不連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）
977 x 575 x 80.8 mm
-
尺寸（連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）
977 x 615 x 187 mm
-
運送重量
10.5 kg
-
重量（無支架）
8.0 kg
-
重量（連支架）
8.1 kg
款待解決方案
-
其他 DRM
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
-
Pro:Centric V
-
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
支援
-
webRTC（即時通訊）
-
直向功能（企業/零售）
-
BEACON
-
-
CISCO 認證兼容性
-
-
Crestron 認證兼容性
支援
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
支援
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
故障處理
-
-
NTP 伺服器設定
-
-
NTP 同步定時器
支援
-
Play Via URL
-
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
-
RTC（即時時鐘）
-
-
時間排定
支援
-
直向設置
-
-
Video Tag
-
連接性
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9 針/手機插孔)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
音訊線路輸出 (3.5 毫米手機插孔)
-
-
AV 輸入
支援
-
CI 槽
支援
-
元件輸入 (Y、Pb、Pr-影片）
支援
-
直流電適配器輸入
-
-
數碼音訊輸出（光纖）
支援
-
ECI（RJ12 插孔）
-
-
擴充插槽（60 針）
-
-
外置揚聲器輸出（3.5 毫米手機插孔）
支援
-
外部紅外線輸入
-
-
HDMI 輸入
YES (2ea)
-
耳機輸出
支援
-
只限 LG SVC（手機插孔類型）
-
-
MPI 連接埠（RJ12 插孔）
-
-
PC 音訊輸入
-
-
枕式喇叭介面（6 針）
-
-
PoC（同軸供電）
-
-
射頻輸入
YES (1ea)
-
RGB 輸入 (D-sub 15 針) - PC
支援
-
RJ45（使用目的）
YES (SNMP&MHEG)
-
電視連接配置（手機插孔類型）
-
-
USB（版本）
YES (1ea / 2.0)
款待功能
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
診斷
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
節能模式
支援
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
External Power Out
-
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
EzManager
-
-
全觸控螢幕
-
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
支援
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
支援
-
Instant ON
-
-
紅外線輸出
YES (RS-232C)
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
多元紅外線代碼
支援
-
One Channel Map
-
-
Port Block
-
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
支援
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
支援
-
USB 自動播放/播放+
YES (USB Auto playback+)
-
USB Cloning
支援
-
V-Lan Tag
-
-
射頻喚醒
-
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
支援
-
Welcome Video
支援
-
WOL
支援
設計
-
正面色彩
Ceramic Black
-
支架類型
2 Pole
-
工具名稱
LJ55