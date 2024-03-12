55'' UHD 4K TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4K 超高清智能電視
*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。
4K 超高清解像度帶來生動視覺效果
LG 超高清電視每次都超越您的期望。體驗栩栩如生的畫質和生動的色彩，及比全高清高四倍的像素準確度。
ThinQ AI，
智能？ 超乎想像。
LG ThinQ 提升您的電視體驗。於全新主頁，選擇您最愛的語音助手，使用語音操控電視，體驗更加簡單方便。
* 影像可能會與實際產品有所不同。
* 功能的提供情況可能會因國家/地區而有所不同。
HGiG，
無限投入遊戲體驗
HGiG (HDR Gaming Interest Group) 可辨識電視的性能與畫質，然後調整 HDR 影像，提供終極的 HDR 遊戲體驗。
刺激的體育賽事體驗
Bluetooth Surround Ready 讓您彷如置身於比賽場邊，身歷其境般感受遊戲。另外，有了 Sports Alert 提示功能，您可隨時掌握最愛球隊的比賽時間。
將影院體驗帶到家中
Active HDR 帶來生動色彩和準確細節，營造更身歷其境般的觀賞體驗。使用多種 HDR 格式 (包括 HDR10 和 HLG)，以原始畫面品質享受您最愛的電影。
所有規格
CONNECTIVITY
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
電源
-
待機耗電量
Under 0.5W
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
顯示類型
4K UHD
-
解像度
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
背光技術
Direct
-
刷新率
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
人工智能倍線技術
4K Upscaling
-
人工智能亮度控制
Yes
-
HDR
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
動態色調配對
Yes
-
影像模式
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG 模式
Yes
-
電競界面
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (自動低延遲模式)
Yes
SMART TV
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
智能語音識別
Yes
-
神奇遙控器
Built-In
-
手機遙控應用程式
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
賽事提醒
Yes
-
房對房分享
Yes (Receiver)
-
家庭設定
Yes
-
USB 鏡頭連接
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
AUDIO
-
聲音輸出
20W
-
AI 聲學調音
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
音響系統
2.0 channel
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
電視聲音模式分享
Yes
-
聲音同步輸出
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
電源線
Yes (Detachable)
-
遙控器電池
Yes (AA x 2EA)