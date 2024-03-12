US760H 系列 - 75 吋酒店商用電視

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS 5.0 創新功能
盡情探索最新的 LG 智能電視功能，新增「Mood Display」及「Gallery Mode」，讓用家於電視上自定時鐘及開啟「Gallery Mode」，配合生活空間佈局。