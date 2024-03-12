Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 被認證為 MSAP 領導者
MSAP 評級認可促進可持續發展及永續做法的製造商，以此認證企業的環境及社會領導力。
LG 在郵輪電視、醫療電視、電子顯示屏、小型顯示器及酒店 (H 系列) 等類別中贏得「領袖 (Leader)」 級別。
支援 Pro:Centric® Direct
伺服器管理客戶端
• 系統狀態、日誌和伺服器設定
• 頻道陣容配置和電子節目指南
• UI 編輯器及自訂工具
• 管理電視設定及軟體更新
更多詳情請參閱相應的 Pro:Centric® 管理客戶端用戶指南 (也可
在系統上存取)。
Pro:Centric® 伺服器安裝
Pro:Centric® 伺服器安裝
所有規格
SYSTEM SOFTWARE
-
Software
Linux OS kernel 3.10, PCA (Java) and PCD (HTML) server applications
ELECTRICAL
-
Data Output
RF, 100/1000T Ethernet
-
Rear Port
RF/RF Tap/TTL serial, Ethernet 2 Port
-
DC Input
+19V DC @ 2.2Amps Adaptor
-
RF Output Connectors (2)
75Ohm, Type 'F'
-
RF Output Span
Up to 8 Channels (Typically 48-64MHz) (non-contiguous)
-
RF Output Frequency Range
54MHz to 865MHz
-
Active Output Level
-1dBm (+47.75dBmV) Typical
-
Test Output Level
-47.75dBm (+1dBmV) Typical
-
Frequency Accuracy
+/- 5 ppm
-
Ethernet Connector (Control Port)
10/100/1000 BaseT, RJ-45
-
Ethernet Connector (Feature Port)
100/1000 BaseT, Full Duplex RJ-45
-
TTL-UART
Command Line Interface port (5V TTL)
-
CPU/Memory/Storage
64-bit Intel i3-6100U (4 threads at 2.3GHz), 16GB memory, 128GB SSD/Expandable storage with M.2 NGFF or 2.5" SSD
MODULATION SPECIFICATIONS
-
Standard
ITU-T J.83 Annex B (QAM-B)
-
Constellations
64-QAM, 256-QAM
-
Symbol Rate
64-QAM, 5.056941 MBaud/256-QAM, 5.360537 MBaud
-
Interleaving
Fixed I=128, J=1
-
Parameters
64-QAM, 7/8 Convolutional Code, 1/32 Guard Interval Ratio, 2K FFT, 13 Segments
-
Sample Rate
8.126984 Ms/s
ENVIRONMENTAL OPERATING CONDITIONS
-
Temperature
32° to 104° Fahrenheit
-
Humidity
95% Non-condensing
ENVIRONMENTAL STORAGE CONDITIONS
-
Storage Temperature
-4° to 158° Fahrenheit (-20° to 70° Celsius)
-
Humidity
95% Non-condensing
CERTIFICATION
-
Regulatory Compliance
FCC, UL, RoHS
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit Dimensions (W × H × D)
19.0” x 1.7” x 8.5”
-
Unit Weight (Rack-only)
5.65 Ibs.
OTHER
-
Warranty
1 Year
-
UPC
719192641662