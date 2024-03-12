About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端

PCS500R

Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端

()
  • LG Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端, PCS500R
  • LG Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端, PCS500R
  • LG Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端, PCS500R
  • LG Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端, PCS500R
LG Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端, PCS500R
LG Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端, PCS500R
LG Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端, PCS500R
LG Pro:Centric® 伺服器，配備 HTML5 內容管理、UI 編輯器以及伺服器管理客戶端, PCS500R

主要功能

  • 支援 Pro:Centric® Direct (PCD) 及 Pro:Centric® 應用程式 (java)
  • 支援遙控器
  • 簡易安裝
  • 最小前端機架空間
更多
致力永續發展

LG 被認證為 MSAP 領導者

LG 於 22 - 23 年 MindClick 永續發展評估計畫 (MSAP) 中獲得「領袖 (Leader)」 的榮譽。
MSAP 評級認可促進可持續發展及永續做法的製造商，以此認證企業的環境及社會領導力。
LG 在郵輪電視、醫療電視、電子顯示屏、小型顯示器及酒店 (H 系列) 等類別中贏得「領袖 (Leader)」 級別。
了解更多

支援 Pro:Centric® Direct

獨立伺服器支援 LG Pro:Centric® Direct HTML5 內容管理軟件。這款軟件提供用戶介面 (UI) 編輯器，可自訂小工具以及主題模板，透過 LG 酒店電視為住客帶來獨特體驗，並展現品牌身份及個性。

伺服器管理客戶端

提供 PCA 或 PCD 管理客戶端圖形用戶介面 (GUI)，可使用 VPN 服務和標準網絡瀏覽器以互聯網遙距連接，為系統集成商管理用戶提供全套功能來管理和支援 Pro:Centric 系統，包括：

• 系統狀態、日誌和伺服器設定
• 頻道陣容配置和電子節目指南
• UI 編輯器及自訂工具
• 管理電視設定及軟體更新

更多詳情請參閱相應的 Pro:Centric® 管理客戶端用戶指南 (也可
在系統上存取)。

Pro:Centric® 伺服器安裝

伺服器的遙距管理功能透過安全的內置 VPN 客戶端，連接到集中式 VPN 伺服器，支援遙距配置管理和軟體更新。

Pro:Centric® 伺服器安裝

列印

所有規格

SYSTEM SOFTWARE

  • Software

    Linux OS kernel 3.10, PCA (Java) and PCD (HTML) server applications

ELECTRICAL

  • Data Output

    RF, 100/1000T Ethernet

  • Rear Port

    RF/RF Tap/TTL serial, Ethernet 2 Port

  • DC Input

    +19V DC @ 2.2Amps Adaptor

  • RF Output Connectors (2)

    75Ohm, Type 'F'

  • RF Output Span

    Up to 8 Channels (Typically 48-64MHz) (non-contiguous)

  • RF Output Frequency Range

    54MHz to 865MHz

  • Active Output Level

    -1dBm (+47.75dBmV) Typical

  • Test Output Level

    -47.75dBm (+1dBmV) Typical

  • Frequency Accuracy

    +/- 5 ppm

  • Ethernet Connector (Control Port)

    10/100/1000 BaseT, RJ-45

  • Ethernet Connector (Feature Port)

    100/1000 BaseT, Full Duplex RJ-45

  • TTL-UART

    Command Line Interface port (5V TTL)

  • CPU/Memory/Storage

    64-bit Intel i3-6100U (4 threads at 2.3GHz), 16GB memory, 128GB SSD/Expandable storage with M.2 NGFF or 2.5" SSD

MODULATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • Standard

    ITU-T J.83 Annex B (QAM-B)

  • Constellations

    64-QAM, 256-QAM

  • Symbol Rate

    64-QAM, 5.056941 MBaud/256-QAM, 5.360537 MBaud

  • Interleaving

    Fixed I=128, J=1

  • Parameters

    64-QAM, 7/8 Convolutional Code, 1/32 Guard Interval Ratio, 2K FFT, 13 Segments

  • Sample Rate

    8.126984 Ms/s

ENVIRONMENTAL OPERATING CONDITIONS

  • Temperature

    32° to 104° Fahrenheit

  • Humidity

    95% Non-condensing

ENVIRONMENTAL STORAGE CONDITIONS

  • Storage Temperature

    -4° to 158° Fahrenheit (-20° to 70° Celsius)

  • Humidity

    95% Non-condensing

CERTIFICATION

  • Regulatory Compliance

    FCC, UL, RoHS

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit Dimensions (W × H × D)

    19.0” x 1.7” x 8.5”

  • Unit Weight (Rack-only)

    5.65 Ibs.

OTHER

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • UPC

    719192641662