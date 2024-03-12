SM5KE 系列 - 55 吋電子顯示屏

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
所有規格
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness (cd/㎡)
450
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP(SST), Audio(Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C In/Out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,238 x 714.9 x 54 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.5 kg
-
Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions(W x H x D)
1,238m x 773.4 x 219.6 mm
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
20.8 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,330 x 807 x 170 mm
-
Packed Weight
21.7 kg
-
VESATM Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
100 W / 115 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
70 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
-
External Media player Attachable
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control+/Control
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover
-
Optional
Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T55E)