About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UH5N-E 系列 - 55 吋 UHD 標準顯示屏

功能

圖庫

規格

支援

UH5N-E 系列 - 55 吋 UHD 標準顯示屏

55UH5N-E

UH5N-E 系列 - 55 吋 UHD 標準顯示屏

(4)
正視圖連填充圖片

配備 LG webOS 平台和
進階保安功能的
UHD 標準顯示屏

安裝在購物中心牆上的顯示屏生動地顯示著廣告。

*此頁面的所有圖像僅供參考。
分別一目了然，超高清質素是全高清的四倍。

高解像度顯示

以高於全高清畫質 4 倍的解像度滿足客戶的視覺。此外，屏幕上的防眩光塗層減少了在明亮環境下的反射，提高可見度和可讀性，為客戶提供可以舒適觀看的屏幕。

透過易用的 GUI 可以同時完成多項任務。

方便的 webOS
平台

UH5N-E 配備高性能 SoC，無需獨立媒體播放器即可執行多工處理。webOS 平台為應用程式開發工具提供了直觀的用戶介面，增強了用戶便利性，可輕鬆連接外部感應器和 webOS 合作夥伴的應用程式，創造 SI 友好的環境。

耐用可靠

為適應商業環境最佳化，UH5N-E 電源板上的敷形塗層，可避免其受到鹽分、灰塵、鐵粉及濕氣的影響，從而保證穩定的運作。此外，其以客戶為本的功能，如 IP5x、30 度傾斜和衝擊監控，可靠又令人滿意。

UH5N-E 的電源板上具有敷形塗層物料，即使在含鹽或潮濕的環境中也能保護顯示屏。

針對空間利用的設計

UH5N-E 採用纖薄邊框和簡單線材管理的設計，可節省空間。具有專用的隱藏式電源插口，可以緊貼牆壁安裝，與纖薄支架之間僅留約 13 mm 的空間。邊框配件還可用來將其轉換為藝術畫框，使其成為匹配客戶室內空間的時尚元素。

具有纖薄邊框的 UH5N-E 貼近牆壁安裝，並透過簡易的線材管理系統，展示了一個專為節省空間而改良的背部設計。

*由於尺寸選項間的差異，產品圖片與實際外觀會略有不同。
*邊框配件另行發售，需付額外費用。
UH5N-E 提供保安功能，保護重要數據免受外部存取或攻擊。

提升保安功能

UH5N-E 提供保安功能，包括 LG 的增強核心保護 (EKP) 技術，保護重要數據免受外部存取或攻擊。LG UHD 標準顯示屏還在資料保安領域中取得可靠的認證，維持客戶數據和業務的安全。此型號已通過 ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 認證。

LG 透過獲得 FCC EMC Class B 等各種認證，追求實現可持續發展的未來。

可持續發展

LG 致力於創新和可持續發展，不斷努力為生產商、消費者和下一代創造更美好的未來。LG 專注於減少浪費、增加回收和高效能源管理，積極追求可持續發展，並獲得 FCC Class B 等各種認證。

SuperSign 解決方案

SuperSign 是一個集成和直觀的內容管理解決方案，在您的空間中展示有創意和有組織的電子顯示屏內容，將客戶連接到一系列方便用戶體驗的服務。並設有多個版本，例如 SuperSign Cloud，請發掘並體驗最適合您的版本。

咖啡室經理正在使用內容管理軟件建立菜單，這些菜單將顯示在安裝在咖啡館牆上的顯示器上。

列印

所有規格

電源

  • 電源供應

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    內置電源

音效

  • 喇叭（內置）

    是 (10W x 2)

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • 操作濕度

    10 % to 80 %

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

配件

  • 選購

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B) Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2ea), AC Cord Holder (1ea)

功能 - 硬件

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內置）

  • 加速（陀螺儀）感應器

  • 自動亮度感應器

  • BLU 感應器

  • 電流感應器

  • 風扇（內置）

  • 濕度感應器

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    16GB

  • 本機密鑰操作

  • 像素感應器

  • 電源指示燈

  • 近距離感測功能

  • 溫度感應器

OPS 兼容性

  • OPS 電源內置

  • OPS 類別兼容

特殊功能

  • 傾斜度（朝上）

    不適用

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

  • 陽光直射

    不適用

  • IP 級別

    IP5X

  • 覆蓋觸控兼容性

    不適用

  • 電源保護

    不適用

  • 智能校準

    不適用

  • 傾斜度（朝下）

    Max. 30 degree

認證

  • ERP / 能源之星

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ePEAT（只限美國）

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

面板

  • 背光類型

    邊緣

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 亮度

    500nit (Typ.)

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    10.7 億種顏色

  • 色域

    BT709 95%

  • 對比度

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 壽命

    50,000 小時（最少）

  • 實際解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    24/7

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 縱向/橫向

    是/是

  • QWP（四分之一波片）

    不適用

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 回應時間

    Tr : 8ms / Tf : 10ms

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    55

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    Haze 28%

  • 透明度

    不適用

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178º x 178º

耗電量

  • 智能節能 (70%)

    77W

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

  • 最大

    160W

  • 標準

    110W

軟件兼容性

  • Mobile CMS

  • Connected Care

  • Promota

    是（不適用於歐盟/獨聯體）

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

連接性

  • 音訊輸入

  • 音訊輸出

  • Daisy Chain

    輸入：HDMI、DP / 輸出：HDMI

  • DP 輸入

    是 (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DP 輸出

  • DVI-D 輸入

  • 外置喇叭輸出

  • HDMI 輸入

    是 (3ea)

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    2.2/1.4

  • HDMI 輸出

  • 紅外線輸入

  • 紅外線輸出

    是（把 RS232C 分享出去）

  • RGB 輸入

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    是 (1ea)

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸出

  • RS232C 輸入

  • RS232C 輸出

  • 觸控 USB

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

機械規格

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    300 x 300 mm

  • 邊框色彩

    Black

  • 邊框闊度

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1360 x 801 x 161mm

  • 把手

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1231.4 x 707.2 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • 顯示器尺寸（連支架）（闊 x 高 x 深）

    不適用

  • 包裝後的重量

    20.5Kg

  • 重量（屏身）

    16.1Kg

  • 重量（屏身+支架）

    不適用

功能 - 軟件

  • 設定數據複製

  • 自動設定 ID

  • 背光同步

  • BEACON

  • 啟動標誌圖像

  • 亮度補償

  • Cisco 認證

  • 控制管理員

  • 已連接 Crestron

  • 外部輸入旋轉

  • 故障處理

  • 無間播放

  • 共同管理

  • HDMI-CEC

  • ISM 方式

  • 本機內容排定

  • 本機網絡同步

  • 網絡準備

  • 無訊號影像

  • 操作系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • PBP

    是 (4PBP)

  • PIP

  • Play Via URL

  • PM 模式

  • Pro:Idiom

  • RS232C 同步

  • 掃描反轉

  • 旋轉螢幕

  • Screen Share

  • SI 伺服器設定

  • 智能節能

  • SNMP

  • 狀態投遞

  • 圖塊模式設定

  • USB Plug & Play

  • Video Tag

    是（4 個影片標籤）

  • 網絡喚醒

  • webRTC

  • 灰階白平衡設定