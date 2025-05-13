UH5N-M 系列 - 65 吋 UHD 標準顯示屏

About Cookies on This Site

65UH5N-M
UH5N-M 顯示屏的正視圖連填充圖像
UH5N-M 顯示屏的正視圖
UH5N-M 顯示屏的 -45 度側視圖
UH5N-M 顯示屏的 -90 度側視圖
UH5N-M 顯示屏的 +45 度側視圖
UH5N-M 顯示屏的 +90 度側視圖
UH5N-M 顯示屏的後視圖
UH5N-M 顯示屏的頂視圖
UH5N-M 顯示屏的 -15 度後側視圖 (* 外觀會根據不同尺寸而略有不同，因此產品影像或與實際外觀有所不同。)

主要功能

  • 解像度：3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
  • 亮度：500 nits (Typ.)
  • 邊框闊度：8.9 mm (頂/右/左)、12.9 mm (底)
  • webOS 智能顯示平台
更多

配備 LG webOS 平台和升級保安功能的 UHD 標準顯示屏

服裝店中央牆面安裝了一個標準顯示屏，清晰生動地播放廣告內容，吸引顧客目光。

超高清畫質是全高清的四倍，分別一目了然。

高解像度顯示屏

以高於全高清畫質 4 倍的解像度滿足客戶的視覺。

此外，屏幕上的防眩光塗層減少了在明亮環境下的反射，

提高可見度和可讀性，為客戶提供可以舒適觀看的屏幕。

具備阻燃性能的耐用設計

具備阻燃性能的
耐用設計

產品外殼有效阻止火焰延燒的設計，非常適合於公共空間安裝。

*根據第三方測試，該產品符合 EN13501-1 標準中 A1 級 (頂蓋) 和 A2 級 (背蓋) 評級，以及 BS476 第 7 部分的 1 級防火標準。

透過易用的 UI 可以同時完成多項任務。

方便的 webOS 平台

UH5N-M 配備高性能 SoC，無需獨立媒體播放器即可執行多工處理。webOS 平台為應用程式開發工具提供了直觀的用戶介面，增強用家便利性，可輕鬆連接外部感應器和 webOS 合作夥伴的應用程式，創造 SI 友好的環境。

針對空間利用的設計

UH5N-M 採用纖薄邊框和簡單線材管理的設計，可節省空間。具有專用的隱藏式電源插口，可以緊貼牆壁安裝，與纖薄支架之間僅留約 13 mm 的空間。

具有纖薄邊框的 UH5N-M 貼近牆壁安裝，展示了經過優化的後部設計，透過簡單的線材管理系統，展示了一個專為節省空間而優化的後部設計。

耐用可靠

為適應商業環境最佳化，UH5N-M 電源板上的敷形塗層，可避免其受到鹽分、灰塵、鐵粉及濕氣的影響，從而保證穩定的運作。此外，其以客戶為本的功能，如 IP5x 和衝擊監控，可靠又令人滿意。

UH5N-M 的敷形塗層物料，即使在含鹽或潮濕的環境中也能保護顯示屏。

UH5N-M 提供保安功能，保護重要資料免受外部存取或攻擊。

提升保安功能

UH5N-M 提供保安功能，包括 LG 的增強核心保護 (EKP) 技術，保護重要數據免受外部存取或攻擊。LG UHD 顯示屏還在資料保安領域中取得可靠的認證，維持客戶數據和業務的安全。此型號已通過 ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 認證。

LG 透過獲得 FCC EMC Class B 等各種認證，追求實現可持續發展的未來。

可持續發展

LG 致力於創新和可持續發展，不斷努力為生產商、消費者和下一代創造更美好的未來。LG 專注於減少浪費、增加回收和高效能源管理，積極追求可持續發展，並獲得 FCC Class B 等各種認證。

SuperSign 解決方案

SuperSign 是一個集成和直觀的內容管理解決方案，在您的空間中展示有創意和有組織的電子顯示屏內容，將客戶連接到一系列方便用戶體驗的服務。並設有多個版本，例如 SuperSign Cloud，請發掘並體驗最適合您的版本。

咖啡室經理正在使用內容管理軟件建立菜單，菜單將顯示在安裝在咖啡館牆上的顯示屏上。

列印

所有規格

面板

  • 螢幕尺寸（吋）

    65"

  • 面板技術

    IPS

  • 背光類型

    Edge

  • 長寬比

    16:9

  • 實際解像度

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • 更新率

    60Hz

  • 亮度

    500nit (Typ.)

  • 對比度

    1,100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • 色域

    BT709 95%

  • 觀賞角度（水平 x 垂直）

    178 X 178

  • 色深（色彩數目）

    10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors

  • 回應時間

    Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms

  • 表面處理（霧度）

    28%

  • 壽命

    50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • 運作時間（小時/日）

    24/7

  • 縱向/橫向

    Yes / Yes

連接性

  • HDMI 輸入

    Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4

  • HDMI 輸入（HDCP 版本）

    Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3

  • RS232C 輸入

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • RJ45(LAN) 輸入

    Yes (1)

  • 紅外線輸入

    Yes (1)

  • USB 輸入

    USB2.0 Type A(2)

  • 音訊輸出

    Yes (1)

  • RS232C 輸出

    Yes (1), 4pin Phone-jack

  • 紅外線輸出

    No (Support IR daisy chain via RS232C IN/OUT)

機械規格

  • 邊框色彩

    Black

  • 邊框闊度

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • 重量（屏身）

    24.2 kg

  • 包裝後的重量

    30.4 kg

  • 顯示器尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1450.3 x 830.3 x 29.7mm (Without IR)

  • VESA 標準安裝介面

    300 x 300

  • 紙箱尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深）

    1600.0 x 970.0 x 172.0mm

功能 - 硬件

  • 內部記憶體 (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT（內置）

    Yes

  • 溫度感應器

    Yes

  • 自動亮度感應器

    Yes(IR)

  • 加速（陀螺儀）感應器

    Yes

  • 本機密鑰操作

    Yes

功能 - 軟件

  • 操作系統版本 (webOS)

    webOS6.0

  • 本機內容排定

    Yes

  • 共同管理

    Yes

  • USB Plug & Play

    Yes

  • 故障處理

    Yes

  • 啟動標誌圖像

    Yes

  • 無訊號影像

    Yes

  • RS232C 同步

    Yes

  • 本機網絡同步

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

  • PBP

    Yes (4)

  • Screen Share

    Yes

  • Video Tag

    Yes (4)

  • Play Via URL

    Yes

  • 旋轉螢幕

    Yes

  • 外部輸入旋轉

    Yes

  • 無間播放

    Yes

  • 圖塊模式設定

    Yes (Max. 15x15)

  • 設定數據複製

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • ISM 方式

    Yes

  • 自動設定 ID

    Yes

  • 狀態投遞

    Yes

  • 控制管理員

    Yes

  • 已連接 Crestron

    Yes

  • 智能節能

    Yes

  • PM 模式

    Yes

  • 網絡喚醒

    Yes

  • 網絡準備

    Yes

  • BEACON

    Yes

  • HDMI-CEC

    Yes

  • SI 伺服器設定

    Yes

  • webRTC

    Yes

  • Pro:Idiom

    Yes

環境狀況

  • 操作溫度

    0°C to 40°C

  • 操作濕度

    10 % to 80 %

電源

  • 電源供應

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • 電源類型

    Built-In Power

耗電量

  • BTU（英國熱單位）

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 699 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • 智能節能 (70%)

    91W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • 關機

    0.5W

  • 最大

    205 W

  • 標準

    130W

音效

  • 喇叭（內置）

    Yes (10W X 2)

認證

  • 安全

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / 能源之星

    Yes / Yes

軟件兼容性

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Cloud

    Yes

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

語言

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

配件

  • 基本

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2EA), AC Cord Holder (1EA)

  • 選購

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B),
    Wall Mount (OLW480A/B)
    Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

特殊功能

  • 傾斜度（朝下）

    Yes(Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)

  • IP 級別

    IP5X

  • 敷形塗層（電源板）

    Yes (Partial space coating)