UH5E 系列 - 75 吋電子顯示屏

PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness (Typ., cd/m²)
500
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Output
DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in, IR in
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
14.9 mm (Even, Off-Bezel)
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
1,682.4 x 960.3 x 57.9 mm (Without logo and handle)
-
Weight (Head)
41.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,816 x 1,123 x 228 mm
-
Packed Weight
49 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400 mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ. / Max.
180 W / 260 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
126 W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS type compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Control / Control+
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSF), Wall Mount (LSW640A/B) Touch Overlay(KT-T75E)