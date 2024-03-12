About Cookies on This Site

UH5F 系列 - 98 吋電子顯示屏

規格

支援

UH5F 系列 - 98 吋電子顯示屏

98UH5F-B

UH5F 系列 - 98 吋電子顯示屏

所有規格

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    98"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Native Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    500

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 1%

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Off/Fixed/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out (4 Pin Phone-Jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    14.9 mm (Even) * Off-Bezel

  • Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

    2,191.8 x 1,246.8 x 83.8 mm (without Handle and Logo)

  • Weight (Head)

    81.1 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    2,354 x 1,386 x 420 mm

  • Packed Weight

    119 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    420 W / 560 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    294 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light Sensor Receiver, DP Cable (1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE-BOLT